‘My new hair transformed my life, now I want to help others’ says Dundee barber

A Dundee barber who specialises in hair replacement treatments says getting his own transformed his life.

Ryan McArtney opened Kinfolk Barbershop on Perth Road just over a year ago.

As well as traditional barbers’ services, the business also offers hair systems for clients who have lost their hair.

A hair system is created using human or synthetic hair hand-woven onto a particular base of material such as lace.

The base is then adhered to the person’s head before it is cut and blended to make it undetectable.

‘I didn’t like going out’ says Dundee barber

Ryan himself wears a hair system after losing his hair in his early 20s.

He said his confidence was badly affected by losing his hair as a young man, and the hair system has made a huge difference.

“I lost my hair when I was young. I first noticed it at about 16,” Ryan said.

“By the age of about 17 or 18, I was trying laser treatments and I looked into transplants.

“I went for a few consultations but you need so much hair to transplant into the area that’s missing hair.

“I didn’t have enough – I was almost too bald for a transplant. That was a bit depressing at the time.”

Ryan said he missed out on socialising as a teenager, and even left a job, because his confidence was so badly affected.

“I didn’t like going out as a teenager,” he said.

“It wasn’t too bad until I was about 18 or 19. I wore hats everywhere for years, even in the house.

“It definitely affected me, even in getting jobs. I used to work in St Andrews and live in Dundee because I didn’t like being anywhere local.

“When I worked in Tesco, I was asked to take my hat off and I didn’t bother so I just left that job.

“I finally gave up on it at 23 – I just shaved it all off.”

Expensive alternative to hair transplant

He said it is an alternative to hair transplants, but admitted it can be costly.

“A transplant is a lot more expensive up front, but my option is more expensive in the long-run.

“It’s £650 for a new system and about £55 a month for maintenance, which keeps the scalp healthy.”

He initially started offering the service at his former workplace. The interest was so great he decided to set up on his own.

“It got really popular so I had to open my own place to give more time to it.”

Plans to grow Dundee business

After a year in business, Ryan said he’s pleased with the growth of Kinfolk Barbershop.

He has a chair for let in his Perth Road salon and hopes to fill that soon.

“I want to grow a little bit and I want to get into education.

“I want to start teaching people about hair systems and focus more on that side of the business.”