Paul McGowan reveals summer hair transplant as Dundee star hails ‘smooth’ procedure

Dundee star Paul McGowan has opened up on getting a hair transplant this summer.

The 34-year-old was recently pictured training with his Dark Blues teammates at their new Gardyne Campus base..

The Dee battler, who has been with the side since 2014, was spotted with a shaven head and a redefined hairline.

Many on social media began to speculate about a follicle procedure, with McGowan having been snapped last season with a receding hairline.

A big day of change in the city of Dundee. First we mourned the loss of clumsy negative space. Now, we remember what was left of Paul McGowan’s hair. pic.twitter.com/W9cGFDziT5 — A View from the Terrace (@TheTerraceTV) June 20, 2022

A video has now surfaced online featuring McGowan confirming he has undergone the procedure.

The clip appeared on the social media channels of Dr Mahmut Alan Kaya, a hair transplant specialist in Istanbul.

McGowan hails ‘smooth’ procedure

In it, the Dark Blues midfielder is filmed in the clinic praising the work done and recommends the procedure to others.

“I got in contact in the last couple of weeks, enquiring about getting my hair done,” he said.

“The process has been unbelievable; so smooth, everything was done for you.

“It’s an incredible place – you stay in the best hotel.

“All you need to do is turn up on the day of getting your hair transplant.

“It was pain free; I couldn’t recommend it enough.

“If anybody is ever thinking about it, I’d say go for it. You’ll never look back.”

The doctor’s website says his team uses the latest in medical technology to give clients “the look of your dreams.”

They also claim the finished results will give ‘the most natural results possible’, using a Hybrid Hair Transplantation, which they say is unique to their clinic.

McGowan follows in the footsteps in former Dundee teammates James McPake and Leigh Griffiths in having a hair transplant.