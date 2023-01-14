Montrose Men’s Shed brimming with ambition for future beyond Ropey past

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Montrose Men’s Shed has had a Ropey existence from the start.

But with the sale of their Union Street home, the group is now on the hunt for a new base.

And they have clear ambitions to be part of the local fabric for many years to come.

In the latest insight into the crucial role the movement is playing for men who are members of sheds in burghs across Angus, founder and chairman Allan Hogg has revealed the group’s hopes for the future.

It comes as the future of some Men’s Sheds has been cast into doubt by the impending withdrawal of core national funding from next year.

Allan and his fellow Gable Endies Men’s Shed (GEMS) members say they are determined to survive and thrive through any financial struggle and the quest for a permanent home.

Ropey dream dissolves

The Ropey is the local name for the former rope works in Union Street which the shed set up in six years ago.

They learned last year it was going on the market and began a campaign to raise the £90,000 needed to buy it.

But the shedders fell short and they now have until August to find a new home.

Allan, a retired project manager, says not being able to raise the cash for the Ropey is probably a blessing in disguise.

“We went far as getting surveys done and were hoping for a fairly good funding opportunity coming our way from Angus Council,” he said.

“But it might have become a bit of a millstone around our neck.”

New complex planned

So the shed is now pursuing a vision of creating their own complex based around shipping containers.

They are relatively cheap, will fit the bill for what the shed needs and offer the opportunity for expansion.

A potential site to the north of the town has been identified, but plenty of discussion with bodies including Angus Council must still take place.

“Other possible buildings have come and gone, but the big consideration is servicing costs,” says Allan.

“At the end of the day, we’ve come up with a cabin design and a local architect has already produced rudimentary drawing for us.

“But the clock is ticking, so we know we have to move things forward.”

And he says the shedders don’t want to see the potential loss of any funding or a weakening of the charity’s voice at national or local level.

Movement’s value to members and community

“In reality, it would be a beautiful situation if it was like Australia where the national government support and develop it.” added Allan.

“The value of the shed isn’t just intrinsic, it clearly has a monetary value.”

He says research has shown that every £1 put into sheds gives a ten-fold return in areas such as savings on carers for the many men who gain a new sense of purpose from being part of one.

“We’ve seen guys almost rise from the grave after they join the shed,” says Allan.

“Within a month of being here regularly, they are a different person.

“And they may not see it themselves or admit it, but if you speak to their wives or family they will tell you what a difference it makes.

“It just makes guys feel great, I know that myself.

“It’s complete camaraderie and a sense of pride working on community projects.

“We have had funding disappointments but we simply need to be more pro-active with organisations like the council to get them to realise what it’s all about and the benefits the Men’s Shed can bring.”

Long-term goal

And GEMS secretary Jeremy Goodyear says the countdown to cutting ties with the Ropey has brought a fresh determination among members.

“We are passionate about surviving and finding new premises,” he said.

“And we’ve got a real opportunity to create something for the community of Montrose

“The containers are not expensive when compared to buying a building, so small chunks of funding can make a real difference.

“We intend the shed to go well beyond the lifetime of its current members and benefit Montrose for many years to come.”

GEMS operates on Tuesdays, Thursday and Saturdays and would welcome new members.

Details are available at their website or their Facebook page.

Other popular Men’s Sheds also operate in Arbroath and Forfar.

The Aberdeenshire-based Scottish Men’s Shed Association has launched a petition calling for a rethink on the Scottish Government’s planned removal of core funding from next year.

It has been signed by more than 3,500 people.