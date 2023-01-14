Montrose Men’s Shed brimming with ambition for future beyond Ropey past

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Montrose Men’s Shed brimming with ambition for future beyond Ropey past

By Graham Brown
January 14 2023, 5.56am Updated: January 14 2023, 11.39am
Jeremy Goodyear and Allan Hogg at Montrose Men's Shed. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Jeremy Goodyear and Allan Hogg at Montrose Men's Shed. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson

Montrose Men’s Shed has had a Ropey existence from the start.

But with the sale of their Union Street home, the group is now on the hunt for a new base.

And they have clear ambitions to be part of the local fabric for many years to come.

In the latest insight into the crucial role the movement is playing for men who are members of sheds in burghs across Angus, founder and chairman Allan Hogg has revealed the group’s hopes for the future.

Montrose Men's Shed
Inside the Montrose workshop. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson

It comes as the future of some Men’s Sheds has been cast into doubt by the impending withdrawal of core national funding from next year.

Allan and his fellow Gable Endies Men’s Shed (GEMS) members say they are determined to survive and thrive through any financial struggle and the quest for a permanent home.

Ropey dream dissolves

The Ropey is the local name for the former rope works in Union Street which the shed set up in six years ago.

They learned last year it was going on the market and began a campaign to raise the £90,000 needed to buy it.

But the shedders fell short and they now have until August to find a new home.

Old Ropey Montrose
Allan Hogg at the Old Ropey entrance. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson

Allan, a retired project manager, says not being able to raise the cash for the Ropey is probably a blessing in disguise.

“We went far as getting surveys done and were hoping for a fairly good funding opportunity coming our way from Angus Council,” he said.

“But it might have become a bit of a millstone around our neck.”

New complex planned

So the shed is now pursuing a vision of creating their own complex based around shipping containers.

They are relatively cheap, will fit the bill for what the shed needs and offer the opportunity for expansion.

Montrose men's shed
Shedder Ken Mears, 64, with a ukulele cigar box. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson

A potential site to the north of the town has been identified, but plenty of discussion with bodies including Angus Council must still take place.

“Other possible buildings have come and gone, but the big consideration is servicing costs,” says Allan.

“At the end of the day, we’ve come up with a cabin design and a local architect has already produced rudimentary drawing for us.

John Park at Montrose Men's Shed
John Park, 75, working on a piece in the shed. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson

“But the clock is ticking, so we know we have to move things forward.”

And he says the shedders don’t want to see the potential loss of any funding or a weakening of the charity’s voice at national or local level.

Movement’s value to members and community

“In reality, it would be a beautiful situation if it was like Australia where the national government support and develop it.” added Allan.

“The value of the shed isn’t just intrinsic, it clearly has a monetary value.”

He says research has shown that every £1 put into sheds gives a ten-fold return in areas such as savings on carers for the many men who gain a new sense of purpose from being part of one.

“We’ve seen guys almost rise from the grave after they join the shed,” says Allan.

“Within a month of being here regularly, they are a different person.

“And they may not see it themselves or admit it, but if you speak to their wives or family they will tell you what a difference it makes.

Montrose Men's Shed
Take a pew, Allan. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson

“It just makes guys feel great, I know that myself.

“It’s complete camaraderie and a sense of pride working on community projects.

“We have had funding disappointments but we simply need to be more pro-active with organisations like the council to get them to realise what it’s all about and the benefits the Men’s Shed can bring.”

Long-term goal

And GEMS secretary Jeremy Goodyear says the countdown to cutting ties with the Ropey has brought a fresh determination among members.

“We are passionate about surviving and finding new premises,” he said.

“And we’ve got a real opportunity to create something for the community of Montrose

“The containers are not expensive when compared to buying a building, so small chunks of funding can make a real difference.

Montrose Men’s Shed member Graham New, 58, at work. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson

“We intend the shed to go well beyond the lifetime of its current members and benefit Montrose for many years to come.”

GEMS operates on Tuesdays, Thursday and Saturdays and would welcome new members.

Details are available at their website or their Facebook page.

Other popular Men’s Sheds also operate in Arbroath and Forfar.

The Aberdeenshire-based Scottish Men’s Shed Association has launched a petition calling for a rethink on the Scottish Government’s planned removal of core funding from next year.

It has been signed by more than 3,500 people.

Editor's Picks