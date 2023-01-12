Men’s Shed: Arbroath’s ambition in face of funding uncertainty for lifeline organisation nationwide

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scotland’s Men’s Sheds have started the new year with a cloud of funding uncertainty above them.

The Australian import has become a nationwide success story since the concept arrived here in 2013.

Since then, hundreds have sprung up around the country.

They provide thousands of men with new company, the chance to develop new hobbies and an outlet for the many skills they possess.

And their worth in supporting health and wellbeing has never been greater after the pandemic.

But funding and finding a permanent base remains a struggle for many sheds.

Why are there national funding concerns?

The Scottish Government has provided £570,000 towards the initiative since it was launched in 2014, and agreed £75,000 funding in 2022.

But the Banchory-based Scottish Men’s Shed Association has learned there will be no cash for 2023/24.

It’s led to fears some sheds could go to the wall.

And a petition calling for a rethink already has more than 3,500 signatures.

So we have spoken to those operating in Angus to learn how they are faring and their hopes for the future.

And the first in a series of articles shines the spotlight on Arbroath.

Arbroath ambition

Arbroath Men’s Shed is a model of success.

But treasurer Steve Charlton says that doesn’t mean there aren’t fears for the future.

And he says the loss of any possible funding for the national association would be a backward step.

“We’re pretty fortunate, the members have been very industrious with the stuff we’ve made and the sales that we’ve had,” said Steve.

“So it means we’re sitting with money in the bank, which is pretty good.”

But the big question for the Arbroath shedders remains their long-term base.

In 2020 the group struck a 25-year lease deal with Angus Council for the Dens Road workshop it moved to after starting up at Hospitalfield in 2016.

But the council is looking to offload the loss-making business centre the shed is based in.

The men have been assured any new owner would be legally bound to honour existing leases.

Long-term hopes

But the shedders have big plans and want to create a bespoke facility the town can be proud of.

“We’d like to build our own shed in the car park and develop something like they have at Aboyne,” said Steve.

“It’s a real beauty and as well as being a men’s shed is a community facility.

“We’ve the desire to build an asset for the community, but we need the council on board.

And he fears any funding loss for the national body might have a knock-on for individual sheds.

“A lot of our success has been down to simply word of mouth, pop-up shops and linking up with schools such as Ladyloan.

“We have plans, but we need security and that would allow us to go out and apply for money to create this community asset.”

For now, however, the doors are wide open to anyone wanting to join the 40 or so regulars who have forged the shed’s success so far.