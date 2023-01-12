Men’s Shed: Arbroath’s ambition in face of funding uncertainty for lifeline organisation nationwide

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Men’s Shed: Arbroath’s ambition in face of funding uncertainty for lifeline organisation nationwide

By Graham Brown
January 12 2023, 5.56am Updated: January 12 2023, 1.39pm
Arbroath shedder Tam Brown, 75, turns his hand to making a bird house. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
Arbroath shedder Tam Brown, 75, turns his hand to making a bird house. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.

Scotland’s Men’s Sheds have started the new year with a cloud of funding uncertainty above them.

The Australian import has become a nationwide success story since the concept arrived here in 2013.

Since then, hundreds have sprung up around the country.

Arbroath Men's Shed success
Arbroath Men’s Shed is thriving. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson

They provide thousands of men with new company, the chance to develop new hobbies and an outlet for the many skills they possess.

And their worth in supporting health and wellbeing has never been greater after the pandemic.

But funding and finding a permanent base remains a struggle for many sheds.

Arbroath Men's shed
82-year-old Bill Donald at work in the Arbroath Men’s Shed. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.

Why are there national funding concerns?

The Scottish Government has provided £570,000 towards the initiative since it was launched in 2014, and agreed £75,000 funding in 2022.

But the Banchory-based Scottish Men’s Shed Association has learned there will be no cash for 2023/24.

It’s led to fears some sheds could go to the wall.

And a petition calling for a rethink already has more than 3,500 signatures.

Arbroath Men's Shed
Alan Marr is one of the regulars who see a positive future for the Arbroath shed. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.

So we have spoken to those operating in Angus to learn how they are faring and their hopes for the future.

And the first in a series of articles shines the spotlight on Arbroath.

Arbroath ambition

Arbroath Men’s Shed is a model of success.

But treasurer Steve Charlton says that doesn’t mean there aren’t fears for the future.

And he says the loss of any possible funding for the national association would be a backward step.

“We’re pretty fortunate, the members have been very industrious with the stuff we’ve made and the sales that we’ve had,” said Steve.

Arbroath Men's Shed cliff markers
Jason Brogan with marker posts for Arbroath cliff path. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson

“So it means we’re sitting with money in the bank, which is pretty good.”

But the big question for the Arbroath shedders remains their long-term base.

In 2020 the group struck a 25-year lease deal with Angus Council for the Dens Road workshop it moved to after starting up at Hospitalfield in 2016.

But the council is looking to offload the loss-making business centre the shed is based in.

The men have been assured any new owner would be legally bound to honour existing leases.

Long-term hopes

But the shedders have big plans and want to create a bespoke facility the town can be proud of.

“We’d like to build our own shed in the car park and develop something like they have at Aboyne,” said Steve.

“It’s a real beauty and as well as being a men’s shed is a community facility.

Arbroath Men's Shed
Ken Moir, 85, is one of the shedders. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson

“We’ve the desire to build an asset for the community, but we need the council on board.

And he fears any funding loss for the national body might have a knock-on for individual sheds.

“A lot of our success has been down to simply word of mouth, pop-up shops and linking up with schools such as Ladyloan.

Alec Wallis restoring a rocking horse gifted to the men’s shed. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.

“We have plans, but we need security and that would allow us to go out and apply for money to create this community asset.”

For now, however, the doors are wide open to anyone wanting to join the 40 or so regulars who have forged the shed’s success so far.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Angus & The Mearns

Yellow weather warning. Image: Met Office.
Dundee, Angus, Fife and Perthshire braced for rain and ice as Met Office issues…
Domestic abuser Wayne Clark.
'Shining' attack knifeman on tag for refusing to keep away from wife in Arbroath
Mhairi was forced to take Jasper to the vets after he suffered a solid kidney. Image: Mhairi Haggarty
Forfar cat owner left with huge bill after insurance firm refuses to pay for…
Jeremy Goodyear and Allan Hogg at Montrose Men's Shed. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Montrose Men's Shed brimming with ambition for future beyond Ropey past
Courier Inverarity news CR0020936 G Jennings pics coronavirus covid-19 , Louise Nicoll of Newton Farm Holidays near Inverarity with the remains of the burnt hay bales which were deliberately set alight last night, wednesday 15th april.
Farmer hits out as Hong Kong bans Angus poultry over avian flu fears
William Smith has been jailed. Image: Police Scotland.
'Depraved' Tayside pensioner filmed children on spy cam and made sick images
Tayside Symphony Orchestra during a previous performance at the Reid Hall. Image: Angus Alive
Stage set for Tayside Symphony Orchestra return to Forfar's Reid Hall after three-year Covid…
Ryan Gilmartin was sentenced at Forfar Sheriff Court for creating havoc on Arbroath's streets.
Armed police sealed off Arbroath street during flat siege
Royal Python Taz has been at the Petterden rescue centre in Angus for 75 days. Image: SPPCA
Any takers for Taz? Tayside SSPCA's python plea to find perfect home for seven-year-old…
All Angus primary and secondary schools will close next Friday due to the teachers' strike action. Pictured is Muirfied Primary School in Arbroath. Image: Steve MacDougall / DC Thomson
Closure of all Angus schools next Friday confirmed for another day of teachers' strike…

Most Read

1
Dundee mum fintry sex assault
Dundee mum left ‘numb’ after violent sexual assault by balaclava-clad man
2
United fans at Easter Road last term. Image: SNS
Dundee United set for sell-out Easter Road following as young duo head out on…
3
The unfinished extension of the home in Dunblane.
Couple who lost £55k when Crieff building firm went bust angry at director’s new…
4
The Crags Hotel in Callander.
Jobs lost after closure of two Perthshire hotels
5
Paul Wilson. Image: Facebook/ Maximum Exposure.
Fife butcher jailed for child sex messages after vigilante group’s Dundee park sting
6
Gourlay Street, Kirkcaldy, where a body was found.
Body of man, 32, found in Kirkcaldy woodland
7
St Johnstone fans at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.
PODCAST: St Johnstone fan fury needs nipped in bud, Tony Watt looks like moving…
8
Chantelle Cox, 25, has reached her crowdfunding goal.
Dundee mum who had leg amputated due to cancer reaches £10k goal for ‘dream’…
9
Ryan Gilmartin was sentenced at Forfar Sheriff Court for creating havoc on Arbroath's streets.
Armed police sealed off Arbroath street during flat siege
10
William Smith has been jailed. Image: Police Scotland.
‘Depraved’ Tayside pensioner filmed children on spy cam and made sick images

More from The Courier

Arbroath weren't happy with the penalty call for this challenge on Ayr United star Jayden Mitchell-Lawson. Image: SNS
Arbroath No.2 Ian Campbell brands Ayr penalty call 'a joke' and questions decision to…
Dunfermline assistant Dave Mackay with manager James McPake. Image: Dunfermline Athletic/Craig Brown.
Dave Mackay praises 'spot on' attitude of Dunfermline squad after Pars blow away Peterhead
Fox was gutted with a dramatic finale. Image: SNS
Dylan Levitt and Tony Watt absences explained as Liam Fox laments 'sore one' for…
St Johnstone Manager Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone have 'let the supporters down', says Callum Davidson after loss to Livingston
Nisbet strikes late on. Image: SNS
Dundee United verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as Kevin Nisbet breaks…
Stephen Kelly celebrates the first of his goals. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone verdict: Dark cloud hanging over McDiarmid Park with 4-2 loss to Livingston…
Rab has been watching cartoons.
RAB MCNEIL: I like cartoons, they are colourful, clear and simple
Now is the time to start winter pruning.
GINGER GAIRDNER: I forget many things, but I won't forget the pruning
The Pars players celebrate. Image: SNS.
Dunfermline v Peterhead verdict: Key moments, player ratings and star man as Pars run…
Sean Adarkwa celebrates the Arbroath equaliser v Ayr United. Image: SNS
Ayr United v Arbroath: Key moments as Dick Campbell sees red while battling Lichties…

Editor's Picks