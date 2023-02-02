We set up in Dundee as it’s at the centre of Scotland’s green economy – now we’re doubling in size

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
We set up in Dundee as it’s at the centre of Scotland’s green economy – now we’re doubling in size

By Rob McLaren
February 2 2023, 5.56am Updated: February 2 2023, 6.10am
Patrick Carragher, a director at Hydrogen Green Power and Brian Cairns of Michelin Development in Dundee. Image: Michelin Development
Patrick Carragher, a director at Hydrogen Green Power and Brian Cairns of Michelin Development in Dundee. Image: Michelin Development

A company with pioneering technology which makes whisky production more environmentally friendly is doubling the size of its Dundee premises.

Hydrogen Green Power (HGP) sells systems to facilitate the production of green hydrogen and the decarbonisation of production processes.

This is achieved by combining green hydrogen with captured waste carbon dioxide CO2 to create green biomethane.

HGP has already attracted interest from whisky distillers across Scotland.

Now it is now gearing-up to roll out its pioneering technology to other sectors including waste incineration, anaerobic digestion and transportation.

It set up at Michelin Scotland Innovation Parc (MSIP) in March last year. Since then it has doubled its floor space within MSIP.

Hydrogen Green Power mission

Patrick Carragher, a director at HGP, said: “Businesses want to reduce their carbon footprint cost effectively and our solution is carbon neutral and cost neutral.

“The technology has been very well-received in the Scotch whisky sector, where it is being introduced at several sites to remove the need for burning fossil fuels, and capture and recycle all the waste CO2 from the fermentation process.

Michelin Scotland Innovation Parc in Dundee. Image: MSIP

“This has included the recent installation of our patented mobile containerised methanation system at the Glenmorangie Distillery in Tain.”

He said setting up in Dundee was due to it being “at the centre of Scotland’s green economy”.

“There are synergies with other businesses at the Innovation Parc and in the city, and it’s a good platform for us geographically to operate in the whisky industry,” he said.

Michelin Development support

Michelin Development has supported HGP with a grant to support its transition from design through to the manufacture of systems.

The programme supports high-potential, small and medium-sized enterprises in and around the Dundee and Angus region.

Support can include unsecured, heavily subsidised loans, as well as free expert advice to pave the way for growth. Loans of up to £50,000 are also available.

A Hydrogen Green Power system. Image: Michelin Development

Brian Cairns, of Michelin Development in Dundee, said: “HGP is a great example of an innovative and sustainable business that is creating new opportunities in the green economy that we are in a position to help.

“Michelin Development is here to support the generation of high-quality sustainable jobs in and around the city by helping high-potential firms and entrepreneurs turn their ambitions into reality.”

