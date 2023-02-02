We set up in Dundee as it’s at the centre of Scotland’s green economy – now we’re doubling in size

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A company with pioneering technology which makes whisky production more environmentally friendly is doubling the size of its Dundee premises.

Hydrogen Green Power (HGP) sells systems to facilitate the production of green hydrogen and the decarbonisation of production processes.

This is achieved by combining green hydrogen with captured waste carbon dioxide CO2 to create green biomethane.

HGP has already attracted interest from whisky distillers across Scotland.

Now it is now gearing-up to roll out its pioneering technology to other sectors including waste incineration, anaerobic digestion and transportation.

It set up at Michelin Scotland Innovation Parc (MSIP) in March last year. Since then it has doubled its floor space within MSIP.

Hydrogen Green Power mission

Patrick Carragher, a director at HGP, said: “Businesses want to reduce their carbon footprint cost effectively and our solution is carbon neutral and cost neutral.

“The technology has been very well-received in the Scotch whisky sector, where it is being introduced at several sites to remove the need for burning fossil fuels, and capture and recycle all the waste CO2 from the fermentation process.

“This has included the recent installation of our patented mobile containerised methanation system at the Glenmorangie Distillery in Tain.”

He said setting up in Dundee was due to it being “at the centre of Scotland’s green economy”.

“There are synergies with other businesses at the Innovation Parc and in the city, and it’s a good platform for us geographically to operate in the whisky industry,” he said.

Michelin Development support

Michelin Development has supported HGP with a grant to support its transition from design through to the manufacture of systems.

The programme supports high-potential, small and medium-sized enterprises in and around the Dundee and Angus region.

Support can include unsecured, heavily subsidised loans, as well as free expert advice to pave the way for growth. Loans of up to £50,000 are also available.

Brian Cairns, of Michelin Development in Dundee, said: “HGP is a great example of an innovative and sustainable business that is creating new opportunities in the green economy that we are in a position to help.

“Michelin Development is here to support the generation of high-quality sustainable jobs in and around the city by helping high-potential firms and entrepreneurs turn their ambitions into reality.”