Dundee aesthetics business run by 20-year-old Nadia plans expansion

By Gavin Harper
February 6 2023, 5.55am
Nadia Lange, who runs Dundee-based business Aesthetics by Lange, Image Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
Nadia Lange, who runs Dundee-based business Aesthetics by Lange, Image Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.

A 20-year-old Dundee woman has outlined plans to grow her aesthetics business, just eight months after opening her clinic.

Nadia Lange is the founder of Aesthetics by Lange, which offers dermal fillers for lips, cheeks and chin.

Since the business opened on Albert Street, 20-year-old Nadia has been delighted by its success.

“It’s been amazing,” she said.

“It has been a real surprise and I’m quite proud of myself.”

‘I’m working round the clock’

Nadia is balancing working full-time with completing her law degree at the University of Edinburgh.

She admitted managing her own business has been tough at times.

“I’ve no staff so it’s just me doing everything from social media to the accounts.

Nadia Lange of Aesthetics by Lange preparing to give a customer lip filler. Image Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.

“It’s quite tough because you never really get a day off.

“I’m working round the clock. It is a lot, but I’ve always been hard working.

“With it being my own business, I think I work harder for it because I know nobody else is going to do it.”

Plans to grow Aesthetics by Lange

However, Nadia said she would like to take on a member of staff to help her with the day-to-day running of the business.

She also hopes to open more clinics – and has set her sights on expanding into the rest of the UK.

“I’d like to open more clinics, both in Scotland and potentially in England too. We’re looking into that at the moment.”

Nadia recently scooped a top award, after her business was named the best aesthetics clinic in Dundee at the Scottish Aesthetics Awards in Glasgow.

She said: “It was a big shock to win – I was up against some people who’ve had their clinics for years, but I was really pleased.

“My family were quite wary when I said I was going to open the business, but they’re so proud.

“My mum was at the awards and she was in tears. She said she didn’t imagine I’d be in this position so young.

“But she does say I was born to be a boss, because I was quite bossy when I was younger.”

Nadia’s business was recently named the best aesthetics salon in Dundee. Image Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.

And the ambitious 20-year-old also said she hopes to one day open an academy where she could help other women grow their businesses.

“I didn’t have a mentor, so I’ve had to learn everything myself.

“I’d like to help other people and teach them how to do aesthetics.”

