7 of the best restaurants for pre-theatre dinner in Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

7 of the best restaurants for pre-theatre dinner in Dundee

By Glen Barclay
March 4 2023, 6.00am
Post Thumbnail

Whether you are on the lookout for specialised fine dining or a casual bite to eat, Dundee has you covered for some curtain raising, pre-theatre cuisine.

Each of the carefully selected restaurants below are located within walking distance of Dundee’s very own west end – The Whitehall Theatre and the iconic Rep Theatre.

With a variety of cuisines covered and plenty of dishes and menus to work your way through, you won’t be short of ideas when it comes to pre-theatre dining in Dundee.

Beiderbeckes Bistro

Known for its jazz theme, this hidden gem is named after the cornet player and composer, Bix Beiderbecke.

Beiderbeckes market themselves as a pre-theatre destination with the ambiance provided by tantalising jazz setting guests up for an evening performance.

The menu is a varied one, with pasta and steak offered alongside a wide ranging stir-fry selection.

They also have a solid offering in the form of their gluten free menu.

Address: 167 Brook St, Dundee DD1 5BJ

Piccolo

The often celebrated Piccolo specialises in the finest of Italian cuisine.

Piccolo offers more than the typical pasta, pizza based Italian menu, the Tuscan steak tagliata the stand out on a luxurious journey through Italy’s food heritage.

Two courses are priced at £32 with an additional course available for an extra £7.

As one of the most popular spots on the Perth Road it is essential to book before visiting to avoid disappointing.

Address: 210 Perth Road, Dundee DD1 4JY

Agacan

If fine dining is not what you are after before your evening at the theatre then Agacan is a top choice of eatery.

The food is vibrant, hearty and most of all delicious.

With some of the finest kebabs in Dundee served within, the slightly heightened prices are well worth it.

The Turkish restaurant opened in 1982 and is considered part gallery with its exuberant use of colour throughout.

Address: 113 Perth Road, Dundee DD1 4JB

Gallery 48

Located within Dundee’s cultural quarter, Gallery 48 provides guests with a unique dining experience.

They boast a mouthwatering Spanish Tapas and a menu of wines to accompany before your trip to the theatre.

Dining options include variations of cured meats, marinated seafood and a wide variety of choices for vegetarians.

Coupled with their beautiful, artisanal decor Gallery 48 provides a fully artistic biom to begin an evening.

Address: 48 West Port, Dundee DD1 5ER

A tantalising cheese platter awaits visitors to Gallery 48 located on Dundee’s West Port.

Más

If Mexican food is what you desire then Más offers all the classics and much more besides.

The cosy eatery offers street food in a restaurant setting and boasts an extensive cocktail list. The frozen margarita the perfect accompaniment to any of the menus delicious delicacies.

Más provides flavour filled food for a modest price making it a standout amongst its competitors.

Address: 304 Perth Road, Dundee DD2 1AU

The Barrelman

The Barrelman prides itself on providing diners with the finest Scottish food, which would tie in nicely if you were off to watch a local theatre production.

It combines Dundee’s seafaring heritage with a modern feel where guests are made to feel at home.

The portions here are filled to the brim meaning customers certainly get their money’s worth.

Wash that all down with a host of craft beers and luxury cocktails and you are well on your way to a successful Dundee night out.

Address: 100-108 Commercial Street, Dundee DD1 2AJ

Some of the sustainable, fresh food on offer at The Barrelman, Dundee. food discounts
Diners can enjoy fresh meals made from scratch at Dundee’s The Barrelman.

Taypark House

Concluding my list of pre-theatre destinations is Taypark House.

As one of the primary fine dining establishments in Dundee a trip to the theatre would be made all the better with a stop at this hotel come restaurant.

Under the stewardship of chef Glenn Roach, Taypark House has one of the finest menus in the area. With delicate outside dining within clear domes and a setting to die for it would be the ideal warm up for any date night.

Address: 484 Perth Road, Dundee DD2 1LR

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Business

Lesley Larg, Thorntons managing partner.
Thorntons: Dundee law firm adds 80 new staff as sales surge
Mary Bousted, joint general secretary of the National Education Union, joins members at a rally in central Manchester (Peter Byrne/PA)
Teaching union accuses ministers of using misleading figures on strikes’ impact
The number of flights could be cut at Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport (Peter Dejong/AP)
Airlines sue Dutch government over plan to reduce flights from Schiphol
This artist’s drawing shows the next phase of the company’s headquarters redevelopment to be built in Arlington (NBBJ/Amazon via AP)
Amazon pauses construction of second HQ in Virginia following job cuts
London’s top index finished marginally higher on Friday (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
London markets finish trading higher but outperformed by European rivals
Employers must automatically enrol workers into a pension scheme and make contributions if they are aged between 22 and the state pension age (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Proposals to expand pension saving to younger adults backed by Government
One of the first sheets of the 1st class definitive stamp featuring King Charles III (Victoria JOnes/PA)
Price of first class stamp to increase to £1.10 next month
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has been under pressure over energy bills (Stefan Rousseau/AP
Chancellor expected to cancel £500 energy price rise
The Frankie & Benny’s chain is owned by The Restaurant Group, which is set to update investors on Wednesday (Mike Egerton/PA)
The Restaurant Group to outline growth strategy amid activist pressure
The UK’s service sector bounced back to growth in February in a sign that recession fears have eased and business optimism has improved (Yui Mok/ PA)
UK service sector rebounds in February as recession fears start to fade

Most Read

1
Carnoustie hotel manager Rob Alcock, who isn't happy being stuck with an electric vehicle. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
‘I feel as though I have been conned’: Carnoustie man warns drivers to ‘think…
23
2
Police stopped a number 17 bus on Albert Street in Dundee on Friday. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Police pull over ‘packed’ Dundee bus after teenager ‘caught with knife’
3
Snow and ice are expected on Monday and Tuesday. Image: Blair Dingwall/DC Thomson
Dundee and Fife hit with yellow warning for snow and ice
4
The A9 is closed between Dunblane and Greenloaning. Image: Google Maps
Long delays after lorry fire and crash on A9 north of Dunblane
5
Janey Godley Davina McCall Dundee
TV star Davina McCall joins Dundee audience for Janey Godley show
6
Police closed Craigowan Road in Charleston. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Man, 65, taken to hospital after serious assault in Charleston area of Dundee
7
New Dundee United CEO Luigi Capuano.
EXCLUSIVE: Luigi Capuano in message for ‘let down’ fans as Dundee United CEO talks…
8
Kris Miller, Courier, 08/04/16. Recycling centres will be shut down at Monifieth and Kirremuir.
Angus Council budget: 6% council tax rise and closure of recycling centres confirmed
2
9
Craig Smart (left) caused the death of David McArthur.
Former footballer caused Fife dad’s death in road crossing tragedy
10
The former BiFab site in Methil is now under the ownership of Harland and Wolff. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
Dozens of workers paid off at Fife yard amid unpaid bills and no toilet…

More from The Courier

Nature Watch: Beavers, burrs, buzzards and blackbirds on River Earn walk
Jane Ann has been fighting for a St Andrews train station since 1989 - and she's still going. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
How I... started fight for St Andrews train station in the 80s
Victoria's offers the ultimate fine dining but cosy experience. Picture credit: Steve MacDougall/DCT Media
Restaurant review: Head to Victoria's in Pitlochry for a family treat
Kevin Lobban faces another prison term. Image: Facebook.
VIDEO: Watch as drunken MMA fighter smashes Dundee filling station fuel pumps
Fife Dunfermline Printmakers Workshop is celebrating its 40th anniversary. Image: Gerald Leeper
Fife Dunfermline Printmakers Workshop celebrates 40 years with new exhibition
Springfield residents piled into the community church to hear about the newest solar development. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Giant Cupar solar farm will be a 'win, win' for nature, community told
Dundee's Music Walk of Fame. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Man who coined 'Beatlemania' after Caird Hall gig honoured in Dundee Music Walk of…
Iain Chalmers (front left) with Watty Watson, committee member of Save the Cage and ex colliery official (front right) along with Ian Lang, Lochore Meadows Country Park manager, and Nicola Moss, the curator at the National Mining Museum of Scotland. They are pictured at the National Mining Museum of Scotland to identify those pieces of mining equipment they would like displayed around the Mary Colliery head frame at Lochore. Image: Iain Chalmers
'I owe my life to a lazy sparky!', says former Fife coal miner as…
Meara Mahoney Gross, Jesse Eisenberg and Maxim Swinton in Fleishman is in Trouble. Image: Disney+
TV review: Fleishman Is In Trouble is a melancholic joy
Birchwood Cottage has spectacular views and is within walking distance of St Andrews. Image: Lawrie Estate Agents.
Home, cafe and gallery near St Andrews that raised £250k for charity on sale…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented