7 of the best restaurants for pre-theatre dinner in Dundee

Whether you are on the lookout for specialised fine dining or a casual bite to eat, Dundee has you covered for some curtain raising, pre-theatre cuisine.

Each of the carefully selected restaurants below are located within walking distance of Dundee’s very own west end – The Whitehall Theatre and the iconic Rep Theatre.

With a variety of cuisines covered and plenty of dishes and menus to work your way through, you won’t be short of ideas when it comes to pre-theatre dining in Dundee.

Beiderbeckes Bistro

Known for its jazz theme, this hidden gem is named after the cornet player and composer, Bix Beiderbecke.

Beiderbeckes market themselves as a pre-theatre destination with the ambiance provided by tantalising jazz setting guests up for an evening performance.

The menu is a varied one, with pasta and steak offered alongside a wide ranging stir-fry selection.

They also have a solid offering in the form of their gluten free menu.

Address: 167 Brook St, Dundee DD1 5BJ

Piccolo

The often celebrated Piccolo specialises in the finest of Italian cuisine.

Piccolo offers more than the typical pasta, pizza based Italian menu, the Tuscan steak tagliata the stand out on a luxurious journey through Italy’s food heritage.

Two courses are priced at £32 with an additional course available for an extra £7.

As one of the most popular spots on the Perth Road it is essential to book before visiting to avoid disappointing.

Address: 210 Perth Road, Dundee DD1 4JY

Agacan

If fine dining is not what you are after before your evening at the theatre then Agacan is a top choice of eatery.

The food is vibrant, hearty and most of all delicious.

With some of the finest kebabs in Dundee served within, the slightly heightened prices are well worth it.

The Turkish restaurant opened in 1982 and is considered part gallery with its exuberant use of colour throughout.

Address: 113 Perth Road, Dundee DD1 4JB

Gallery 48

Located within Dundee’s cultural quarter, Gallery 48 provides guests with a unique dining experience.

They boast a mouthwatering Spanish Tapas and a menu of wines to accompany before your trip to the theatre.

Dining options include variations of cured meats, marinated seafood and a wide variety of choices for vegetarians.

Coupled with their beautiful, artisanal decor Gallery 48 provides a fully artistic biom to begin an evening.

Address: 48 West Port, Dundee DD1 5ER

Más

If Mexican food is what you desire then Más offers all the classics and much more besides.

The cosy eatery offers street food in a restaurant setting and boasts an extensive cocktail list. The frozen margarita the perfect accompaniment to any of the menus delicious delicacies.

Más provides flavour filled food for a modest price making it a standout amongst its competitors.

Address: 304 Perth Road, Dundee DD2 1AU

The Barrelman

The Barrelman prides itself on providing diners with the finest Scottish food, which would tie in nicely if you were off to watch a local theatre production.

It combines Dundee’s seafaring heritage with a modern feel where guests are made to feel at home.

The portions here are filled to the brim meaning customers certainly get their money’s worth.

Wash that all down with a host of craft beers and luxury cocktails and you are well on your way to a successful Dundee night out.

Address: 100-108 Commercial Street, Dundee DD1 2AJ

Taypark House

Concluding my list of pre-theatre destinations is Taypark House.

As one of the primary fine dining establishments in Dundee a trip to the theatre would be made all the better with a stop at this hotel come restaurant.

Under the stewardship of chef Glenn Roach, Taypark House has one of the finest menus in the area. With delicate outside dining within clear domes and a setting to die for it would be the ideal warm up for any date night.

Address: 484 Perth Road, Dundee DD2 1LR