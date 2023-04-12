Desperate Perthshire hotel boss offers £1,000 sign-on bonus for new chef

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Desperate Perthshire hotel boss offers £1,000 sign-on bonus for new chef

The owner of the Red House Hotel says the lack of available chefs is a real concern.

Businessman Alan Bannerman.
Businessman Alan Bannerman.
By Gavin Harper

A Perthshire businessman is offering a £1,000 bonus to attract a new chef to his hotel.

Alan Bannerman’s family have owned and run the Red House Hotel in Coupar Angus for over 40 years.

While he is aware there is still a shortage of chefs following the pandemic, he is dismayed that he’s been so far unsuccessful in his attempts to attract a new chef to join his team.

He said: “We’ve had the job advertised for about 10 weeks. I’ve had applicants, but nobody who’s genuine and local and who would take the job on.

“We think £1,000 is a very welcome bonus. All we want is to get two or three local applicants so we’ve got a choice.

“I’m speaking to other people in the trade and it’s a problem across the board. I’ve never seen anything like it.

“We’re talking about a £30,000 job – plus tips. It’s not as if you’re offering poor money. It’s 40 hours a week, we’re not taking the mick.”

Lack of chefs a ‘serious concern’

Alan believes many chefs stepped away from the job during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I think we lost a lot of chefs,” he said. “They got their weekends back during Covid.”

Alan said he’d spoken to Dundee and Angus College, and Perth College, about getting students in to help fill his void.

“They’re saying they can’t help us because they don’t have the people on the courses.”

Alan Bannerman with members of his team. Picture: Steve MacDougall.

He said that is a concern for the long-term future of the industry.

“It’s a serious concern. If the college can’t give us people at this time of the year, that’s not good. Where do we go from here?”

Alan still has three working full-time at the hotel, but needs another to join the team.

The businessman, who also runs The Phoenix in Dundee, said he hasn’t had any previous issues recruiting staff.

‘No way to run things’, says Perthshire hotel boss

Alan is having to move chefs from his other premises – Dalmore Inn & Restaurant and Number 31, both in Blairgowrie – to cover holidays and days off.

“I’m drafting people about at the moment, but that’s no way to run things,” he said. “People need to know what their shifts are and where they are working.

“We’re just going week to week and seeing who we can borrow.”

The Red House Hotel in Coupar Angus.

And he’s keen to get someone in soon with the busy summer period approaching.

“We are approaching our busy summer period and have several thousand golfers booked in. We really need good chefs.

“It’s the lifeblood of our industry.”

Anyone interested can get in touch with Alan at the Red House Hotel on 01828 628500.

