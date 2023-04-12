Fife Zoo animal treated to acupuncture in world first

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Fife Zoo animal treated to acupuncture in world first

Keepers believe Ebony the coatimundi is the first animal of her kind to receive acupuncture

By Matteo Bell
Ebony the coatimundi undergoing acupuncture. Image: Fife Zoo.
Ebony the coatimundi undergoing acupuncture. Image: Fife Zoo.

A resident at Fife Zoo is believed to be the first of her species to undergo acupuncture.

Ebony the coatimundi – who suffers from arthritis – underwent several rounds of the treatment, with the final session completed on April 3.

Zookeepers at the Ladybank attraction administered the acupuncture alongside vets from Edinburgh University.

The team hoped to increase the elderly animal’s mobility, and after several rounds of treatment they have now noticed an improvement in her condition.

Animal’s arthritis worsened after brother’s death

Ebony was brought to Fife Zoo from Yorkshire Wildlife Park alongside her brother in her 2019.

Unfortunately, her companion died in 2022 – and since then her condition has declined.

The acupuncture procedure involves pushing fine needles into the sensory nerves underneath Ebony’s skin, causing her body to create pain-relieving endorphins which soothe her arthritis.

Ebony is believed to be the first of her species to receive acupuncture. Image: Fife Zoo.

What is a coati?

While the spikes sticking out of her back could see her mistaken for a porcupine, Ebony is actually a ring-tailed coati.

The coati – also known as the coatimundi – is an omnivorous member of the raccoon family which is native to South America, Central America, Mexico and parts of the United States.

Ebony with some of her mealworms. Image: Fife Zoo.

The species can naturally be found the forested regions of Argentina, Columbia and Venezuela, however they have become invasive in many other places – such as the UK and Spain.

Coati is ‘the first in the world to receive acupuncture’

Fife Zoo director Mike Knight said: “We believe that our coati is the first in the world to receive acupuncture as a form of treatment for arthritis.

“Last year, when she lost her mate, her condition gradually deteriorated, but she seems to be becoming more active and agile since receiving acupuncture as a form of treatment from our veterinary team.”

Ebony’s condition has improved since she was given the treatment. Image: Fife Zoo.

Fife Zoo is currently undergoing an extensive redevelopment as part of a ten-year master plan which will also see fossa, bamboo lemurs and tamarins added to the attraction.

The zoo first opened in 2019, however since then it has been hit by the pandemic and two fires.

