Fife Zoo animal treated to acupuncture in world first

A resident at Fife Zoo is believed to be the first of her species to undergo acupuncture.

Ebony the coatimundi – who suffers from arthritis – underwent several rounds of the treatment, with the final session completed on April 3.

Zookeepers at the Ladybank attraction administered the acupuncture alongside vets from Edinburgh University.

The team hoped to increase the elderly animal’s mobility, and after several rounds of treatment they have now noticed an improvement in her condition.

Animal’s arthritis worsened after brother’s death

Ebony was brought to Fife Zoo from Yorkshire Wildlife Park alongside her brother in her 2019.

Unfortunately, her companion died in 2022 – and since then her condition has declined.

The acupuncture procedure involves pushing fine needles into the sensory nerves underneath Ebony’s skin, causing her body to create pain-relieving endorphins which soothe her arthritis.

What is a coati?

While the spikes sticking out of her back could see her mistaken for a porcupine, Ebony is actually a ring-tailed coati.

The coati – also known as the coatimundi – is an omnivorous member of the raccoon family which is native to South America, Central America, Mexico and parts of the United States.

The species can naturally be found the forested regions of Argentina, Columbia and Venezuela, however they have become invasive in many other places – such as the UK and Spain.

Coati is ‘the first in the world to receive acupuncture’

Fife Zoo director Mike Knight said: “We believe that our coati is the first in the world to receive acupuncture as a form of treatment for arthritis.

“Last year, when she lost her mate, her condition gradually deteriorated, but she seems to be becoming more active and agile since receiving acupuncture as a form of treatment from our veterinary team.”

Fife Zoo is currently undergoing an extensive redevelopment as part of a ten-year master plan which will also see fossa, bamboo lemurs and tamarins added to the attraction.

The zoo first opened in 2019, however since then it has been hit by the pandemic and two fires.