RAB DOUGLAS: Zach Robinson and Alex Jakubiak have been the difference as Dundee’s title bid looks set for success

It certainly hasn’t been plain sailing.

And nobody connected with Dundee down the years is ever going to take anything for granted – certainly not with a three-point lead.

But it definitely looks as if they’ve made the decisive move to claim the Championship title.

Talk about peaking at the right time.

There’s real momentum built up now and the strength in depth they have in their squad is at last beginning to tell.

The likes of Lyall Cameron and others are playing very well but having two strikers on form and scoring goals at the same time has made such a huge difference to their season.

That’s Zach Robinson up to 12 for the campaign and Alex Jakubiak is on nine.

Time will tell if they’re Premiership quality forwards but they both know their way to goal and they’re bringing out the best in each other.

It wasn’t that long ago that we were looking at that last game of the season and thinking Gary Bowyer would be happy to have a winner takes all shoot-out with Queen’s Park.

Not anymore.

Kilmarnock never managed to pull away last season but this feels like Dundee’s moment to do exactly that.

I’ve never changed my opinion that they would go up as champions and, after testing that faith a couple of times, they’ve never been in a stronger position to finish off the job.

Hopefully Arbroath are peaking at the right time as well.

This has been our best spell of form this season and the fact we got a deserved draw against Dundee speaks volumes.

It was as good a point for them as it was for us.

Sometimes with a part-time team you see a wee dip in a midweek game and we probably had one at Inverness in midweek.

I could see by the reaction of the players in the dressing room at full-time that they’re in the right frame of mind to make sure we kick-on again in Kirkcaldy on Saturday.

It’s certainly more interesting at the bottom of the Premiership than at the top.

Celtic all but secured the title on Saturday by beating Rangers.

Ross County and Dundee United have opened things up at the other end, though.

If they back-up their results this weekend then it’s anybody’s guess who will end up in the bottom two.

Time will tell if Aaron Ramsdale’s two injury-time saves at Anfield will prove to be ones that secure Arsenal the Premier League.

The tip over the bar of Salah’s deflected shot and getting his body in the way of Konate’s close-range effort were top notch.

Ramsdale should be nominated TWICE ✌️ for April’s Save of the Month. I don’t know which one to vote for, Ramsdale or Ramsdale? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/nZADDdmqzx — French Gøøner (@dacodac) April 12, 2023

You’d probably put both in the ‘he’d expect to make them’ category but it’s one thing saying it and another having the mental sharpness at such a late stage of the game to do it.

Arsenal’s goalkeeping situation has held them back for a few years.

Ramsdale looks to be a man for the big occasion – and Sunday was certainly one of those.

Gareth Southgate has been very loyal to Jordan Pickford but if you’re going on form, Ramsdale could well be the England number one very soon.