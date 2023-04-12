Midweek meal: Get the family together to create Tess Daly’s tremendous turkey burgers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Midweek meal: Get the family together to create Tess Daly’s tremendous turkey burgers

Burger fans rejoice, for Strictly Come Dancing presenter Tess Daly has shared a recipe you're sure to love.

By Brian Stormont
Tess Daly’s tremendous turkey burgers. Image credit: Andrew Burton/PA. 
Tess Daly's tremendous turkey burgers. Image credit: Andrew Burton/PA. 

Save money by adding breadcrumbs to pad out the mince in these family-favourite burgers.

“Turkey is much lower in fat than beef mince, yet so tasty that I use it for burgers,” says Strictly Come Dancing presenter Tess Daly.

“I buy turkey mince and add breadcrumbs, yogurt and some egg to keep the burgers succulent, not dry.

“They are quite substantial and you can make the mixture into six smaller portions, if you prefer.

“The family love getting involved in building their own burgers and adding different toppings, such as avocado, jalapenos, salad and cheese.”

Tess Daly’s tremendous turkey burgers

(Serves 4)

Tess Daly’s tremendous turkey burgers. Image credit: Andrew Burton/PA.

Ingredients

For the burgers:

  • 2tbsp olive oil
  • 1 small onion, very finely chopped
  • 4 garlic cloves, crushed
  • 500g turkey mince
  • 50g frozen sweetcorn, defrosted
  • 50g frozen peas, defrosted
  • A few sprigs of coriander, very finely chopped
  • 50g breadcrumbs (preferably wholemeal)
  • 25g thick live yogurt
  • 1 egg
  • Salt and black pepper

To assemble:

  • 50g Cheddar cheese or similar, grated (optional)
  • 1 large avocado, peeled and sliced
  • Juice of 1 lime
  • 4 burger buns or large lettuce leaves
  • 2tbsp pickled jalapenos
  • A few salad leaves
  • 1 large tomato, thinly sliced

Method

  1. First, make the burgers. Heat half the oil in a frying pan and add the onion. Saute on a medium-low heat until the onion is soft and translucent, then add the garlic. Stir for another minute or two, then remove from the heat and leave to cool.
  2. Put the turkey mince in a bowl with the onion and garlic mixture, and all the remaining burger ingredients. Season well and mix thoroughly. The easiest way to do this is with your hands. The mixture will feel very soft to start with – keep turning it over in your hands and lightly kneading it until it starts to feel firmer.
  3. Divide the mixture into four and shape into large patties. Chill in the fridge for an hour, if possible – this will make them easier to handle when you cook them.
  4. When you’re ready to cook the burgers, remove them from the fridge. Heat the remaining oil in a large frying pan and add the burgers, well-spaced out. Fry for several minutes on each side – you will know when they are ready to flip as they will look cooked up the sides and will come away cleanly from the pan. Make sure they are completely cooked through. If you have a probe thermometer, they should read 72°C, or if you insert the tip of a knife, it should be almost too hot to press between your fingers for longer than a second.
  5. If adding the cheese, arrange over the burgers and cover with a lid to help it melt.
  6. To assemble, toss the avocado with the lime juice. Place a burger on the bottom half of a bun, then top with the avocado, jalapenos, salad leaves and tomato. Serve with any other condiments you like.

4 Steps To A Healthier, Happier You by Tess Daly is published by Bantam, priced £18.99. Available now.

[[title]]

[[text]]

