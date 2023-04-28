From despair to delight as Dundee charity secures future in new premises

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Dundee charity that was forced to leave its current premises has found a new home in the city.

Togs for Tots runs a clothing bank for children that helps about 1,500 families a year who are struggling to provide essential clothing and equipment for their children.

Earlier this month, we revealed the charity was being forced to move out of its premises at the former Michelin factory’s recreational club building, now run by social enterprise The Circle.

The Circle has given up the building, on the site of the Michelin Scotland Innovation Parc (MSIP), due to the costs of repairs required.

At the time Jillian Smith, chair of Togs for Tots, said the news was a massive shock and a huge blow to the charity’s work.

From ‘depths of despair’ to delight for Togs

However, less than a week later, she said Togs had been “inundated” with offers of a potential new venue.

And now she has confirmed the charity will have a new home from June.

Their new base will be at Showcase the Street at Manhattan Works on Dundonald Street.

Showcase the Street offers cut-price dance classes and other activities such as football and virtual reality for vulnerable young people.

Set up by Fergus Storrier in 2003, it has helped many children struggling with poverty and other social problems.

Jillian said their new premises is perfect for the charity.

“It is unbelievable. It feels like one door has closed and another has opened.

“We were in the depths of despair. Now we feel we’ve got somewhere that might even be better than where we are now.

“The new unit is pretty much the same size as the one we’ve got just now, but it’s better laid out.

“It’s a better fit for Togs and we’re really pleased it’s turned around so quickly.”

Help for charity’s move to new premises

She said the charity plans to move in to its new base in mid-June.

Previously Jillian said MSIP was supporting the charity and would give them time to find a new home.

Togs for Tots is now looking for volunteers to help them move to the new premises.

“We’ll definitely need helpers for moving,” she said.

And she believes the new home could allow the charity to grow further.

She added: “We hope that because of the number of children and parents that come through, we might get more volunteers. That might allow us to help more people.

“It really is a great location for us.”