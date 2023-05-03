Dundee firm that started in a garage now has 70 staff

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Dundee wind specialist started in its founder’s garage plans to add staff as it celebrates a decade in business.

Coast Renewables was set up by Mark Robson in May 2013. It specialises in the construction, maintenance and service of wind turbines,

Initially, Mark worked from an office in his garage at home. Eventually, he outgrew his home set-up and the firm moved to its current offices at the Port of Dundee in 2019.

The firm has worked on major renewables projects for some of the biggest turbine manufacturers and energy firms such as SSE and EDF Renewables.

In 2021, it won a major contract to service and maintain EDF’s wind turbines in the UK which saw the firm grow to about 60 staff.

Its workforce has expanded since, and the company now employs about 70 workers.

Coast Renewables: Plans for new offices

Coast also opened offices in Montrose at the turn of the year.

Meanwhile, the firm is planning to move into a new Dundee base later this year.

“Just like we outgrew the office in the garage, we’ve outgrown this office as well,” said Mark.

“We’re hopefully looking to purchase an office block very soon.”

He hopes it will house the firm’s headquarters, and a training centre.

Last year, the firm launched Coast Offshore, and Mark believes there is huge potential with several major offshore wind farms being constructed.

He added: “We’re playing a small part in Seagreen – we’ve got a manager working out there, but there’s Neart na Gaoithe (NnG) which is away to kick off. There’s Inch Cape as well.

“There’s three huge wind farms on our doorstep and they’re all going to need help from, hopefully technicians like us.

“Most of our business at the moment is onshore – we’ve got a pool of technicians from Wick to Aberystwyth, but we can grow that for onshore.”

Coping with challenges of Brexit and Covid

Mark said there have been challenges, including Covid and Brexit. He said the latter has led to a shortage of trained workers.

He said that was one reason behind the firm’s partnership with Dundee and Angus College to deliver training for the wind turbine sector.

“We didn’t really stop during Covid, but Brexit stopped a lot of the technicians we’d have got in to help us.

“That has taken its toll on the industry. That’s why we need to have a training school in Dundee. We need to get kids in early and get them trained up.”

Mark is committed to the training centre opening before the end of the year.

“We’ve been given the opportunity to go in with Dundee and Angus College up at Michelin Scotland Innovation Parc.

“I think that will be towards the end of the year, but it’s definitely happening.”

And he said it is an “exciting time” for the sector.

“Renewables is a good space to be in at the moment.”