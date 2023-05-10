Tim Hortons: Dundee restaurant helps 22 people back to employment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tim Hortons: Dundee restaurant helps 22 people back to employment

The Kingsway restaurant is renowned for its coffee and boxes of timbits. What is less known is how it has supported people back from unemployment.

By Rob McLaren
One of the Fair Start Scotland participants taken on by Tim Hortons in Dundee. Image: Maximus.
Dundee restaurant Tim Hortons may be best known for coffee and boxes of timbits. But what is less known is the number of people it has supported back from unemployment.

Over the past six months recruitment firm Remploy has placed 22 people at the new Kingsway restaurant.

Remploy delivers the Fair Start Scotland programme in Tayside, funded by the Scottish Government, which aims to help people secure sustainable employment.

The programme offers up to 18 months of tailored, one-to-one support for those not in education or currently employed, to overcome barriers and access local employment opportunities.

It means Tim Hortons was able to staff up at a time of worker shortages in the hospitality sector.

Unemployed for two years

Meanwhile, some workers secured a job for the first time in years.

One employee said: “I was unemployed for just over two years before I joined the Fair Start Scotland service.

“In the two years I was unemployed, I suffered from sciatica.

“I was referred to Remploy to help me get back into employment.

Regional manager Harpreet Singh standing outside the Dundee Tim Hortons store. Image: Maximus.
“Tim Hortons is really accommodating for my situation, being a single mum to two.

“I feel my manager supports me with anything I need.”

With the restaurant now having been open for six months, some of these workers have already won promotions.

Need for hospitality workers

Kristopher Gault, Tim Hortons area manager, said: “With Covid, it’s been quite turbulent trying to hire and maintain staff in the hospitality sector.

“The pandemic affected recruitment and the stability of workforces, which is why we are working alongside Remploy to bring new people into our business and help them to build a brighter future.”

Remploy delivers the Fair Start Scotland service across Lanarkshire and Tayside on behalf of the Scottish Government.

Claire McGuigan, national strategy manager at Remploy, adds: “We’re really proud to work with employers on a local and national level.

“We have a long history of delivering employability programmes and supporting people to overcome their barriers to employment.

“Employers not only benefit from our cost-free recruitment service, but we can also support with upskilling their current workforce, offering disability confidence training, and helping them to become Living Wage employers.”

