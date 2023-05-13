First look inside new Glenrothes soft play centre Jumpin Jacks

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

New Glenrothes soft play centre Jumpin Jacks opens on Tuesday and we’ve had a look inside the new attraction.

Jumpin Jacks, in Fullerton Road, has seen a transformation of the building which formerly contained Jungle Jim’s, which closed during Covid.

Owner Ruth McDowell said she and husband Jack initially bought the site as it neighbours their car repair business, Jacks Auto Car Kare.

However, once they took possession of the keys a year ago Ruth had other plans.

She said: “We were going to make it an extension of the garage which is just across the road.

“But after a couple of months I just thought, this place has potential.”

Jumpin Jacks Glenrothes

What’s followed is a year’s work to renovate the premises, with the building stripped to its bare walls.

A rewire followed by a new heating system, new windows and a fit-out means it is unrecognisable from its former occupant.

As well as an extensive soft play area with climbing frame, it has an imaginary play section, sensory pod, a separate party room and a canteen.

Ruth has been helped by Nikki Kinner, who will co-manage the Glenrothes attraction. It will employ 10 part-time staff.

“In the imaginary play area kids can pretend to work in a sweetie shop, supermarket, be a fireman or… work in our mini Jacks Auto Car Kare,” smiles Ruth, who worked for 30 years as a pupil support assistant at the town’s Carleton Primary School.

“It’s been a much bigger project than we imagined, but we are so pleased with the results.

“The anticipation for us opening has been overwhelming. There’s nothing like this in the area.

“We also plan to invest in an outdoor play area in the future.”

Opening times and ticket prices

Jumpin Jacks opens seven days a week from 10am to 6pm.

Sessions last for 1.5 hours, after which it closes for a half an hour clean.

Prices are:

Child aged 6 and over: £8

3-5 years: £7

Under 3s: £5

Adults: £1

Parties, up to a maximum of 25 children, are priced at £10 per child, with food and an ice cream included (minimum charge £150).