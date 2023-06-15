‘Feel-good’ opticians to open new St Andrews store

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Feel-good’ opticians to open new St Andrews store

Customers will be given a 40-minute styling consultation before choosing their new glasses.

By Gavin Harper
Gary Clelland inside the new St Andrews store
Gary Clelland inside the new St Andrews store. Image: Clelland & Co.

An Angus-based opticians will open its second store in St Andrews this weekend.

Clelland & Co, which has a store in Montrose, is run by Gary Clelland, who has 17 years experience in the industry.

He created the company to create a new, bespoke way of choosing glasses.

The business will open its second store in St Andrews on Saturday.

As well as offering glasses from around the world, Clelland & Co also offers a 40-minute styling consultation.

After that, customers are presented with a selection of recommended frames.

Bespoke experience at St Andrews opticians

Gary said: “When people go to the hairdressers they don’t turn up and choose a haircut they’ve seen a picture of on the wall seconds before.

“Most people give it considerable thought, scrolling Pinterest and scanning magazines, planning their look.

Eyewear expert Gary Clelland.
Eyewear expert Gary Clelland. Image: Alan Richardson.

“Why not the same for glasses? Most glasses wearers have their glasses on their face for most of the day, if not all.

“So why not invest in the process and the glasses, taking the time to choose something that’s not run of the mill, but truly reflects the wearer.”

‘Choosing glasses should be fun’

The former Susan Sloan @ No.1 store in Grayfriars Garden has been transformed to create a welcoming and stylish environment.

Interior stylist Pam Taylor of PamPicks worked with Gary on the refurbishment.

Pam said: “The brief for St Andrews was to make it a more vibrant version of the original store with the interior reflecting the enjoyable and welcoming experience.

“Clelland & Co believe choosing glasses should be fun, and so the environment has to reflect that.”

Gary Clelland at his new St Andrews store
Gary Clelland at his new St Andrews store. Picture: Alan Richardson.

Gary added: “Working with Pam has really helped to create the vision for an experience that brings out the feel-good factor.

“It was also important for us to set the right tone even before people enter the store.

“Details such as the signage and window canopy set us worlds apart from a typical optical setting.

“From choosing the frames to the service, we’re striving to create an experience and a service that can’t be found anywhere else in the UK.”

