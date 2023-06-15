‘Feel-good’ opticians to open new St Andrews store

An Angus-based opticians will open its second store in St Andrews this weekend.

Clelland & Co, which has a store in Montrose, is run by Gary Clelland, who has 17 years experience in the industry.

He created the company to create a new, bespoke way of choosing glasses.

The business will open its second store in St Andrews on Saturday.

As well as offering glasses from around the world, Clelland & Co also offers a 40-minute styling consultation.

After that, customers are presented with a selection of recommended frames.

Bespoke experience at St Andrews opticians

Gary said: “When people go to the hairdressers they don’t turn up and choose a haircut they’ve seen a picture of on the wall seconds before.

“Most people give it considerable thought, scrolling Pinterest and scanning magazines, planning their look.

“Why not the same for glasses? Most glasses wearers have their glasses on their face for most of the day, if not all.

“So why not invest in the process and the glasses, taking the time to choose something that’s not run of the mill, but truly reflects the wearer.”

‘Choosing glasses should be fun’

The former Susan Sloan @ No.1 store in Grayfriars Garden has been transformed to create a welcoming and stylish environment.

Interior stylist Pam Taylor of PamPicks worked with Gary on the refurbishment.

Pam said: “The brief for St Andrews was to make it a more vibrant version of the original store with the interior reflecting the enjoyable and welcoming experience.

“Clelland & Co believe choosing glasses should be fun, and so the environment has to reflect that.”

Gary added: “Working with Pam has really helped to create the vision for an experience that brings out the feel-good factor.

“It was also important for us to set the right tone even before people enter the store.

“Details such as the signage and window canopy set us worlds apart from a typical optical setting.

“From choosing the frames to the service, we’re striving to create an experience and a service that can’t be found anywhere else in the UK.”