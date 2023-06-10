Eyewear expert Gary Clelland on his mission to make us ‘look happier, younger and more interesting’

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Gary Clelland is opening his new styling opticians store – Clelland & Co – in St Andrews on June 17. He gives Gayle Ritchie an insight into his world.

Why is it important to get the right glasses for your face?

Because it’s one of the first things someone will notice about you! How long do we spend fixing our outfit, deciding what shoes to wear, worrying about our hair and so on only to give little to no thought about what’s sitting right in the middle of our faces. The right pair of glasses will send all the right signals about you. They will make you look happier, younger and more interesting!

Q How many pairs of glasses do you own and which are your favourite?

Between sunglasses and regular glasses I would say I probably have around 12 pairs at the moment, although I think I’m overdue some new ones! For sunglasses, my favourite pair is model Rockwood by Salt Optics. I love that it’s different, but easy to wear, and the polarised lenses are just so comfortable. For my normal glasses it would have to be my Black Forest but specifically the Theo model. I just love the colour and the style.

Highlights of your job?

The best thing about my job is making people feel better about themselves. If I can make someone feel more confident or more stylish in their glasses then I am a happy man.

What job would you do if you weren’t doing this?

This might sound a bit strange, but I would be detailing cars for a living. It’s a bit of a hobby of mine and I love making an old car look better than the day it left the showroom. It’s still about reducing light scatter when it is reflected off a surface so maybe not all of my qualifications would be wasted!

Where in the world are you happiest?

New York City. I just love the buzz and the energy there.

Favourite part of Scotland to explore?

I wish I had more time to explore! I am a big fan of Perthshire. The scenery around Dunkeld and Pitlochry takes some beating.

Last book you read?

I read a lot, although mainly business or self improvement type books. The last book I read was Greenlights by Matthew McConaughey.

Your house is on fire – what one item do you save?

The keys to my race car. It’s been a labour of love for the last three years and I couldn’t see it go up in smoke!

First thing you’d do if you won £1million?

In reality I would pay off all my debt, but that’s pretty boring so a close second would be to book a long holiday somewhere warm and exotic.

Favourite holiday destination?

Florida – it’s a great holiday destination. I have fond memories of family holidays from my childhood, going as a couple with my partner Linzi, and now taking our daughter there as a family. The weather is amazing, there is loads to do, the food is great, and who doesn’t love a bit of Disney magic.

What makes you happy?

A full tank of fuel and a sunny day at the racetrack.

What makes you sad?

Seeing people in boring glasses with uncoated lenses – it’s an optician thing!

Do you believe in love at first sight?

No, love takes a bit of time.

What was the first album you ever bought?

I’ve no idea how I remember this but it was ‘Best of Dance 1993’

What is the best advice you have ever received, and who did it come from?

I read a good quote once, and I’ve no idea who it came from: ‘You are suffering from self-doubt whilst others are in awe of your full potential’. I try to remind myself of this every time I second guess myself.

What do you do to unwind?

I love watching a movie on the couch. Nothing beats some snacks, good company and two hours of escapism.

Biggest regret?

I don’t really believe in regrets. Something is either good or there is a lesson you can learn from it.

What or who are you proudest of?

My daughter Darcey. She might only be 15 months old but watching her learn and develop is the most amazing thing.

If you could turn back the clock what one thing would you change?

To overthink less and act more.

What advice would you give to your younger self?

Enjoy the journey. Don’t put all your focus on the destination.

What’s the hardest thing you’ve ever had to do?

It’s got to be starting and running a business. That has led to lots of ups and downs, stress and sleepless nights, especially over the last few years.

Could you save someone’s life if they were dying in the street?

I’ve done a first aid course recently so I hope I could. Hopefully I never have to find out!

What’s your motto?

You miss 100% of the shots you don’t take.

The new Clelland & Co store opens on June 17 at 1C Greyfriars Garden, St Andrews. clellandco.com

There’s also a store in Montrose.