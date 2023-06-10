Eyewear expert Gary Clelland on his mission to make us ‘look happier, younger and more interesting’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

Eyewear expert Gary Clelland on his mission to make us ‘look happier, younger and more interesting’

'The best thing about my job is making people feel better about themselves.'

By Gayle Ritchie
Eyewear expert Gary Clelland. Picture: Alan Richardson.
Eyewear expert Gary Clelland. Picture: Alan Richardson.

Gary Clelland is opening his new styling opticians store – Clelland & Co – in St Andrews on June 17. He gives Gayle Ritchie an insight into his world.

Why is it important to get the right glasses for your face?

Because it’s one of the first things someone will notice about you! How long do we spend fixing our outfit, deciding what shoes to wear, worrying about our hair and so on only to give little to no thought about what’s sitting right in the middle of our faces. The right pair of glasses will send all the right signals about you. They will make you look happier, younger and more interesting!

Q How many pairs of glasses do you own and which are your favourite?

Between sunglasses and regular glasses I would say I probably have around 12 pairs at the moment, although I think I’m overdue some new ones! For sunglasses, my favourite pair is model Rockwood by Salt Optics. I love that it’s different, but easy to wear, and the polarised lenses are just so comfortable. For my normal glasses it would have to be my Black Forest but specifically the Theo model. I just love the colour and the style.

Highlights of your job?

The best thing about my job is making people feel better about themselves. If I can make someone feel more confident or more stylish in their glasses then I am a happy man.

Gary at his new store. Picture: Alan Richardson.

What job would you do if you weren’t doing this?

This might sound a bit strange, but I would be detailing cars for a living. It’s a bit of a hobby of mine and I love making an old car look better than the day it left the showroom. It’s still about reducing light scatter when it is reflected off a surface so maybe not all of my qualifications would be wasted!

Where in the world are you happiest?

New York City. I just love the buzz and the energy there.

Favourite part of Scotland to explore?

I wish I had more time to explore! I am a big fan of Perthshire. The scenery around Dunkeld and Pitlochry takes some beating.

Gary is a big fan of Dunkeld.

Last book you read?

I read a lot, although mainly business or self improvement type books. The last book I read was Greenlights by Matthew McConaughey.

Your house is on fire – what one item do you save?

The keys to my race car. It’s been a labour of love for the last three years and I couldn’t see it go up in smoke!

First thing you’d do if you won £1million?

In reality I would pay off all my debt, but that’s pretty boring so a close second would be to book a long holiday somewhere warm and exotic.

Favourite holiday destination?

Florida – it’s a great holiday destination. I have fond memories of family holidays from my childhood, going as a couple with my partner Linzi, and now taking our daughter there as a family. The weather is amazing, there is loads to do, the food is great, and who doesn’t love a bit of Disney magic.

Saints trio met on beach in Miami last year.
Florida is a favourite destination.

What makes you happy?

A full tank of fuel and a sunny day at the racetrack.

What makes you sad?

Seeing people in boring glasses with uncoated lenses – it’s an optician thing!

Do you believe in love at first sight?

No, love takes a bit of time.

What was the first album you ever bought?

I’ve no idea how I remember this but it was ‘Best of Dance 1993’

What is the best advice you have ever received, and who did it come from?

I read a good quote once, and I’ve no idea who it came from: ‘You are suffering from self-doubt whilst others are in awe of your full potential’. I try to remind myself of this every time I second guess myself.

What do you do to unwind?

I love watching a movie on the couch. Nothing beats some snacks, good company and two hours of escapism.

Biggest regret?

I don’t really believe in regrets. Something is either good or there is a lesson you can learn from it.

What or who are you proudest of?

My daughter Darcey. She might only be 15 months old but watching her learn and develop is the most amazing thing.

If you could turn back the clock what one thing would you change?

To overthink less and act more.

What advice would you give to your younger self?

Enjoy the journey. Don’t put all your focus on the destination.

What’s the hardest thing you’ve ever had to do?

It’s got to be starting and running a business. That has led to lots of ups and downs, stress and sleepless nights, especially over the last few years.

Could you save someone’s life if they were dying in the street?

I’ve done a first aid course recently so I hope I could. Hopefully I never have to find out!

What’s your motto?

You miss 100% of the shots you don’t take.

  • The new Clelland & Co store opens on June 17 at 1C Greyfriars Garden, St Andrews. clellandco.com
  • There’s also a store in Montrose.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Lifestyle

Kiri Stone runs woodswoman workshops in Fife. Picture: Kenny Smith.
Join the 'mushroom movement' at 'woodswoman' wellbeing workshops in Fife
Bryan Cranston (Yui Mok/PA)
Breaking Bad star Bryan Cranston announces break from acting for a year
A nudibranch of the seabed of Ardmair Bay.
Nature Watch: Awed by a magical underwater garden in Wester Ross
View from Tom's Cairn.
Walk this Way: Standing stones, hills and cairns around Finzean in Deeside
Sir Tony Robinson played Baldrick in the four Blackadder series (Ian West/PA)
Tony Robinson: Character Baldrick would have ‘high status’ in current government
Balruddery Farmhouse has a superb location in the countryside yet close to Dundee and Perth. Image: Verdala.
Handsome country farmhouse in 2.2 acres of land near Dundee and Perth
Chicken Parmesan is on the menu.
Restaurant review: Mediterranean and Mexican flair at The Stag in Forfar - but you…
Sam Fender (PA)
Sam Fender plays homecoming gig at Newcastle’s St James’ Park
MANDATORY CREDIT: ITV ITV undated handout photo of the logo for this season’s Love Island ahead of its return to our screens. Issue date: Monday June 21, 2021.
George Fensom becomes first contestant to leave Love Island villa
Have I Got New For You jokes about recording on Friday after Johnson resignation (Hat Trick Productions/PA)
Have I Got News For You jokes about recording on Friday after Johnson quits

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]