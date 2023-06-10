Dundee vegan bar to close amid rise in cost-of-living

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Dundee vegan bar to close amid rise in cost-of-living

Rad Apples, also known as Conroy's Basement, will close on June 17.

By Chloe Burrell
Rad Apples in Dundee has announced it will be closing. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson

A Dundee live music venue and vegan bar has announced that it will be closing amid the rise in cost-of-living.

Rad Apples, located on Meadowside, will shut for good on June 17.

The independent bar is known for its all-vegan menu, boasting burgers, a vegan brunch and a selection of desserts.

It also hosts regular live music and entertainment downstairs in Conroy’s Basement.

A post on the Rad Apples Instagram page states that the venue is closing due to rising costs – making their situation “untenable”.

It said: “We’re gutted to have to say that the all day show on Saturday 17th June will be our last hurrah at Rad Apples.

“As everyone knows, costs have been rising for everyone, which makes running a small business extra difficult.

Rad Apples is known for its all-vegan menu. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson

“Our situation is now untenable.

It’s been a rollercoaster of a few years for everyone and we can’t even begin to describe how much we appreciate all the support you’ve shown us.”

It added: “We’re still running our new menu, and will be open as usual over this weekend.

“If you haven’t had a chance to sample the new menu or just want to have your old favourites one last time then now is your chance!”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Dundee

Angus stalker crept into ex-partner's home to stand by her bed at dead of…
'Am I allowed to do this?': Trans Dundee drag artist opens up on gender…
Dog walkers slam state of Camperdown Park as rubbish left a fortnight after Big…
4
New Dundee Aldi opening date pushed back as store bids for even bigger alcohol…
Proms in pictures: Craigie High School Class of 2023
Dundee and Dundee United fans praised as foodbank project 'blown away' by support
New Jersey-born BC Camplight ending tour in Dundee via public transport due to driver…
Pirates! to bring swashbuckling soundtrack and dancing fun for all ages to Dundee Rep
Everything you need to know about Dundee Restaurant Week
Callous robber kept trying to take Dundee pensioner's handbag as she suffered heart attack