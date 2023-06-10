Dundee vegan bar to close amid rise in cost-of-living

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Dundee live music venue and vegan bar has announced that it will be closing amid the rise in cost-of-living.

Rad Apples, located on Meadowside, will shut for good on June 17.

The independent bar is known for its all-vegan menu, boasting burgers, a vegan brunch and a selection of desserts.

It also hosts regular live music and entertainment downstairs in Conroy’s Basement.

A post on the Rad Apples Instagram page states that the venue is closing due to rising costs – making their situation “untenable”.

It said: “We’re gutted to have to say that the all day show on Saturday 17th June will be our last hurrah at Rad Apples.

“As everyone knows, costs have been rising for everyone, which makes running a small business extra difficult.

“Our situation is now untenable.

It’s been a rollercoaster of a few years for everyone and we can’t even begin to describe how much we appreciate all the support you’ve shown us.”

It added: “We’re still running our new menu, and will be open as usual over this weekend.

“If you haven’t had a chance to sample the new menu or just want to have your old favourites one last time then now is your chance!”