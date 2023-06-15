The Scottish Deer Centre appeals to public for help tracing missing falcon

The Scottish Deer Centre and Wildlife Park is appealing for the public’s help to trace their resident barbary falcon which has gone missing.

Members of the public living within 10 miles of the centre, near Cupar, are being asked to keep a look out for the bird.

The falcon was last seen at the edge of Springfield heading towards the Bow of Fife around 10am on Thursday.

It is described as being similar in size to a sparrowhawk, with jesses (leather straps) attached to its legs and wearing a bell.

Taking to social media, the centre said: “Attention, everyone! Do you live within 10 miles of the Scottish Deer Centre and Wildlife Park?

“Our beloved Barbary Falcon has unexpectedly taken flight and gone missing and we need your help bringing him back.

“Share this post with your friends, family, and fellow bird enthusiasts. The more eyes we have on the lookout, the better!

“If you spot any bird matching the description or have any relevant information, please contact us immediately via messenger or give us a phone at 01337 810391.

“Thank you all for your help, and keep a look out if you’re local!”

The barbary falcon’s disappearance comes as the centre welcomed a new golden eagle called Diesel to the park and changed its name to reflect the variety of species on offer.

Diesel joined the 12 species of deer, wolves, lynx, Scottish wildcat and two European brown bears which are already at the centre.