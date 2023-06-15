The Scottish Deer Centre appeals to public for help tracing missing falcon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

The Scottish Deer Centre appeals to public for help tracing missing falcon

The falcon was last seen heading towards the Bow of Fife around 10am on Thursday.

By Laura Devlin
The missing falcon from the Scottish Deer Centre.
The falcon was last seen around 10am on Thursday. Image: Scottish Deer Centre.

The Scottish Deer Centre and Wildlife Park is appealing for the public’s help to trace their resident barbary falcon which has gone missing.

Members of the public living within 10 miles of the centre, near Cupar, are being asked to keep a look out for the bird.

The falcon was last seen at the edge of Springfield heading towards the Bow of Fife  around 10am on Thursday.

It is described as being similar in size to a sparrowhawk, with jesses (leather straps) attached to its legs and wearing a bell.

Taking to social media, the centre said: “Attention, everyone! Do you live within 10 miles of the Scottish Deer Centre and Wildlife Park?

“Our beloved Barbary Falcon has unexpectedly taken flight and gone missing and we need your help bringing him back.

The Scottish Deer Centre and Wildlife Park
The Scottish Deer Centre and Wildlife Park. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

“Share this post with your friends, family, and fellow bird enthusiasts. The more eyes we have on the lookout, the better!

“If you spot any bird matching the description or have any relevant information, please contact us immediately via messenger or give us a phone at 01337 810391.

“Thank you all for your help, and keep a look out if you’re local!”

The barbary falcon’s disappearance comes as the centre welcomed a new golden eagle called Diesel to the park and changed its name to reflect the variety of species on offer.

Diesel joined the 12 species of deer, wolves, lynx, Scottish wildcat and two European brown bears which are already at the centre.

More from The Courier

The falcon was last seen around 10am on Thursday. Image: Scottish Deer Centre.
Fife predator jailed for sex attacks on women and young girls
Chris Kane celebrates scoring for St Johnstone against Livingston.
St Johnstone striker Chris Kane signs 6-month contract
Assistant chief fire officer David Farries.
Fire chief says stations WILL close as he addresses Fife appliance cuts
Gary Clelland inside the new St Andrews store
'Feel-good' opticians to open new St Andrews store
Humza Yousaf seated next to Nicola Sturgeon, who is standing at her desk addressing the Scottish Parliament.
ANDREW LIDDLE: Humza Yousaf's misplaced loyalty to Sturgeon could take down him and his…
The falcon was last seen around 10am on Thursday. Image: Scottish Deer Centre.
Watch as controversial Atlantic 85 lifeboat arrives at Arbroath for RNLI trials
Ongoing recovery operation for overturned lorry at New Inn Roundabout
A92 road closed southbound near Balfarg due to overturned lorry
The falcon was last seen around 10am on Thursday. Image: Scottish Deer Centre.
SNP 'scraps' mystery A9 announcement as Humza Yousaf under pressure to end delays
The falcon was last seen around 10am on Thursday. Image: Scottish Deer Centre.
Dunfermline set to seal permanent deal for Celtic loan star Ewan Otoo
Abbey Crosby.
Police issue appeal to help trace missing woman from Glenrothes