Luxury Perthshire hotel launches new outdoor activities

A luxury Perthshire hotel has launched a range of outdoor activities, including axe throwing and laser clay shooting.

Murrayshall Hotel, near Scone, has invested in 10 bikes for guests to hire and explore the 365-acre estate and beyond.

Its haul of bikes also includes two exercise bikes as well as a treadmill to allow gym enthusiasts to exercise within their rooms.

Several garden games, from Jenga and chess to swingball and badminton, are also now available.

The hotel has already teamed up with Willowgate Activity Centre.

Guests can enjoy axe throwing and laser clay shooting at the back of the 400-year-old manor house.

Murrayshall Hotel.Guests will also be offered a selection of spa treatments at the newly refurbished gatehouse cottage.

There is a lounge area for relaxing as well as the opportunity to have drinks served whilst waiting for a treatment. The treatments will also be open to non-residents.

A fitness and wellbeing weekend has also been organised on September 9 and 10 in collaboration with Club 300 Perth.

Guests will enjoy a 5km trail run through the Murrayshall estate, a mountain bike tour, team games and yoga.

Murrayshall leisure manager Colin Fraser, who previously worked in Qatar launching gyms and health clubs, said: “We’re always looking for new ideas that will attract and inspire our guests.

“With our stunning location in the heart of Perthshire, we have the space and views to match.

“It’s great to offer guests a variety of different options they can enjoy while they’re staying with us.”

Opposition to Murrayshall £30m plans

Murrayshall has submitted plans for a £30 million redevelopment that will create hundreds of jobs..

The work includes an extension to the hotel, lodges, a new café, spa and leisure facilities, have been submitted to Perth and Kinross Council.

The scheme could bring 250 jobs to the popular hotel and golf venue, almost quadrupling the current workforce.

However, the proposals have been opposed by a local group, Save Murrayshall Greenbelt.

The group says the scheme would lead to the suburbanisation of the countryside.

They argue it would have an adverse effect on the character and appearance of the landscape.