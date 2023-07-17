Luxury Perthshire hotel launches new outdoor activities

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Luxury Perthshire hotel launches new outdoor activities

The hotel's multi-million-pound plans would create hundreds of jobs - but have been opposed by a local group.

By Gavin Harper
Guests at Murrayshall can now take part in axe throwing. Image: Murrayshall.
A luxury Perthshire hotel has launched a range of outdoor activities, including axe throwing and laser clay shooting.

Murrayshall Hotel, near Scone, has invested in 10 bikes for guests to hire and explore the 365-acre estate and beyond.

Its haul of bikes also includes two exercise bikes as well as a treadmill to allow gym enthusiasts to exercise within their rooms.

Several garden games, from Jenga and chess to swingball and badminton, are also now available.

The hotel has already teamed up with Willowgate Activity Centre.

Guests can enjoy axe throwing and laser clay shooting at the back of the 400-year-old manor house.

Murrayshall has invested in 10 bikes for guests. Image: Murrayshall.

There is a lounge area for relaxing as well as the opportunity to have drinks served whilst waiting for a treatment. The treatments will also be open to non-residents.

A fitness and wellbeing weekend has also been organised on September 9 and 10 in collaboration with Club 300 Perth.

Guests will enjoy a 5km trail run through the Murrayshall estate, a mountain bike tour, team games and yoga.

Murrayshall leisure manager Colin Fraser, who previously worked in Qatar launching gyms and health clubs, said: “We’re always looking for new ideas that will attract and inspire our guests.

“With our stunning location in the heart of Perthshire, we have the space and views to match.

“It’s great to offer guests a variety of different options they can enjoy while they’re staying with us.”

Opposition to Murrayshall £30m plans

Murrayshall has submitted plans for a £30 million redevelopment that will create hundreds of jobs..

The work includes an extension to the hotel, lodges, a new café, spa and leisure facilities, have been submitted to Perth and Kinross Council.

The scheme could bring 250 jobs to the popular hotel and golf venue, almost quadrupling the current workforce.

The proposed masterplan for Murrayshall Hotel. Image: Fergus Purdie Architects.

However, the proposals have been opposed by a local group, Save Murrayshall Greenbelt.

The group says the scheme would lead to the suburbanisation of the countryside.

They argue it would have an adverse effect on the character and appearance of the landscape.

