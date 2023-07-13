Campaign group calls for Perthshire hotel objections as Shell questions pipeline safety

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Campaign group calls for Perthshire hotel objections as Shell questions pipeline safety

Shell has questioned the safety of pipelines beneath the planned development area.

By Stephen Eighteen
Murrayshall Hotel.
Murrayshall Hotel. Image: Fergus Purdie Architects.

A campaign group has urged objectors to a proposed expansion of a Perthshire hotel to make their views known.

It comes as Shell questioned the safety of pipelines beneath the planned development area.

The owner of Murrayshall Country Estate intend to invest around £33 million on the venue near Scone.

This includes an extension to the hotel, the erection of lodges, a new café and spa and leisure facilities.

Murrayshall Country Estate in Perthshire has plans for a £30m upgrade.
The hotel. Image: Murrayshall Country Estate

Owner Stellar Asset Management has already spent £1m on refurbishing 14 of its suites. A new restaurant, Eolas, opened in April 2022.

The scheme could bring 250 jobs to the popular hotel and golf venue, almost quadrupling the current workforce.

88 objections so far

But a campaign has been launched to scupper the development.

Save Murrayshall Greenbelt, which has more than 250 followers on Facebook, is appealing for more than the 88 objections lodged so far.

The last date for public comments is Wednesday, August 2.

The group believes the scheme would lead to the suburbanisation of the countryside and have an adverse effect on the character and appearance of the landscape.

The proposed masterplan for Murrayshall Hotel.
Plan of  the scheme. Image: Fergus Purdie Architects.

Murrayshall Residents Group, on behalf of 29 local residents, wrote in its submission to Perth and Kinross Council: “Elements of the application proposals will lead to the suburbanisation of the countryside and will have an adverse effect on the character and appearance of the landscape.

“The application proposals have failed to assess the impact of elements of the development proposals on areas within the site identified as containing ancient and native woodland.”

The group added that it accepted the application would improve the existing facility and boost employment.

But it continued: “These improvements and benefits do not provide sufficient justification to override…the enormous associated harm that would result.”

‘Insufficient detail’ on hazard pipelines

The application is also the subject of corporate concern.

Shell pipelines run along the eastern boundary of the application site, in a generally north-south direction.

These pipelines would go through part of the proposed outdoor pursuits area and possibly a hub building.

Proposed design of the Murrayshall Hotel extension.
Proposed masterplan of the Murrayshall Hotel extension. Image: Fergus Purdie Architects.

“There is insufficient detail in the application documents to allow Shell to make a full assessment of the proposals,” Shell’s pipelines inspector Forbes Masterton wrote in a submission.

“And how this part of the proposed development may affect the safety and integrity of the major accident hazard pipelines.

“We have therefore contacted the applicant’s agent to obtain further information on these elements.”

Major development

The hotel extension is significant – with 50 new bedrooms making 90 in total.

The plan also includes a camping area of 20 glamping pods, 40 lodge-style cabins and 30 timeshare properties.

In addition, the scheme includes a central delivery hub, staff facilities, relocated greenkeeping services, provision of outdoor pursuits and a photovoltaic array.

“The proposed uses and activities have been located within the estate to extend and open the accessibility of the landscape to its fullest extent while ensuring the essential qualities and characteristics of a sense of place are not compromised.

“A destination for individuals, groups and families to access, use, share and experience all year round.”

