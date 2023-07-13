Campaign group calls for Perthshire hotel objections as Shell questions pipeline safety

A campaign group has urged objectors to a proposed expansion of a Perthshire hotel to make their views known.

It comes as Shell questioned the safety of pipelines beneath the planned development area.

The owner of Murrayshall Country Estate intend to invest around £33 million on the venue near Scone.

This includes an extension to the hotel, the erection of lodges, a new café and spa and leisure facilities.

Owner Stellar Asset Management has already spent £1m on refurbishing 14 of its suites. A new restaurant, Eolas, opened in April 2022.

The scheme could bring 250 jobs to the popular hotel and golf venue, almost quadrupling the current workforce.

88 objections so far

But a campaign has been launched to scupper the development.

Save Murrayshall Greenbelt, which has more than 250 followers on Facebook, is appealing for more than the 88 objections lodged so far.

The last date for public comments is Wednesday, August 2.

The group believes the scheme would lead to the suburbanisation of the countryside and have an adverse effect on the character and appearance of the landscape.

Murrayshall Residents Group, on behalf of 29 local residents, wrote in its submission to Perth and Kinross Council: “Elements of the application proposals will lead to the suburbanisation of the countryside and will have an adverse effect on the character and appearance of the landscape.

“The application proposals have failed to assess the impact of elements of the development proposals on areas within the site identified as containing ancient and native woodland.”

The group added that it accepted the application would improve the existing facility and boost employment.

But it continued: “These improvements and benefits do not provide sufficient justification to override…the enormous associated harm that would result.”

‘Insufficient detail’ on hazard pipelines

The application is also the subject of corporate concern.

Shell pipelines run along the eastern boundary of the application site, in a generally north-south direction.

These pipelines would go through part of the proposed outdoor pursuits area and possibly a hub building.

“There is insufficient detail in the application documents to allow Shell to make a full assessment of the proposals,” Shell’s pipelines inspector Forbes Masterton wrote in a submission.

“And how this part of the proposed development may affect the safety and integrity of the major accident hazard pipelines.

“We have therefore contacted the applicant’s agent to obtain further information on these elements.”

Major development

The hotel extension is significant – with 50 new bedrooms making 90 in total.

The plan also includes a camping area of 20 glamping pods, 40 lodge-style cabins and 30 timeshare properties.

In addition, the scheme includes a central delivery hub, staff facilities, relocated greenkeeping services, provision of outdoor pursuits and a photovoltaic array.

“The proposed uses and activities have been located within the estate to extend and open the accessibility of the landscape to its fullest extent while ensuring the essential qualities and characteristics of a sense of place are not compromised.

“A destination for individuals, groups and families to access, use, share and experience all year round.”

