Dundee author unveils fifth novel set against backdrop of 1993 Timex strikes

Craig McCabe's latest book is already winging its way to readers.

By James Simpson
Craig McCabe outside the former Timex site. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Craig McCabe outside the former Timex site. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

A Dundee author has no plans to slow down after unveiling his fifth novel set against the backdrop of the 1993 Timex strikes.

Craig McCabe’s latest release, Reap What You Sow, hit online shelves this month to much anticipation.

Early orders are already winging their way to avid readers, after the 48-year-old found success with previous books Driving Nowhere and Youngsters.

His latest fictional offering follows the life of Dundonian Tommy Ross, who is released from prison after serving 22 years for murder.

After returning home he realises his time behind bars had been shaped by his involvement in the infamous Timex strikes.

Strike supporters sweep down the Timex brae in 1993.

Former taxi driver Craig, who now works in transport at NHS Tayside, says he is delighted to get the book out after its release date was delayed by “life getting in the way”.

Dundee key to writer’s success

He said: “I’ve also welcomed a son into the world so life got in the way of getting this book out, alongside the factors of Covid-19.

“I’m delighted it’s out now. I must admit though, I’m my own harshest critic.

“One piece of advice I was given by a fellow cab driver was ‘stick to what you know’ when writing.

“That’s why all of my books have had Dundee playing a significant part in the plot-line.”

Craig who briefly worked at Timex has been working tirelessly to capture the feeling of the city around the period of the strikes.

The former assembly line worker said although the character of Tommy is fictional, the events around Dundee at the time are factual.

He and his mother, Rose, both had first-hand accounts of being on the picket line before the site eventually shut in 1993.

‘It certainly brought back memories’

Craig added: “My family were affected by this strike like so many others. I’ve had the plot for the book for years.

“I also spoke with other former workers who were there around that time. It has certainly brought back a lot of memories.

“While the Timex strikes play a part, the book focuses around Tommy’s psychological journey reflecting back and how it might still shape his future.”

Craig is currently working on other projects. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Although his latest release is just off production line, the author admitted his hobby has “got a hold on him” with other books in the offing.

He added: “I’ve got about 30 years of material.

“Whilst we’ve started shipping out the paperback copies, I’m already working on other projects including a series of short stories.

“It’s a hobby that’s got a hold of me and I certainly hope people enjoy the latest book.”

Craig’s current book is available to buy on Amazon alongside his previous works, which are available to download or buy in paperback.

