Readers react to closure of Dundee city centre cafe

Readers of The Courier and Evening Telegraph have expressed their disappointment at the closure of a Dundee city centre cafe.

Blend Coffee Lounge on Reform Street will close for the final time on Sunday after almost five years.

The decision follows attempts over the last six months to cut costs and negotiate with the landlord.

Readers have given their reaction to the city centre cafe’s closure.

On the Evening Telegraph Facebook page, Claire Marshall said: “That’s really sad. I visit every Saturday and the coffee is one of the best in the city centre.”

Garry Sloan said he would be “sad to see it go” and labelled the decision “a shame”.

Angus Scott added: “That’s a shame, been in Blend a good few times and got my fruit teas from there. Food was good too.”

The Courier’s high street tracker shows several empty units in Reform Street. These include Hynds Amusement Arcade, Cooper and McKenzie and Victoria Wine.

Cafe closure ‘more bad news’ for Dundee

Robert Martin said on Facebook the Blend closure was “more bad news” for Reform Street.

Julie Ramage added: “Really sorry to hear this. Love Blend.”

Blend also has branches on Perth High Street and in Dunfermline’s Abbot House. It recently started selling coffees at Baxter Park in Dundee.

Graham Thomson said on Facebook he hopes people support those venues.

“Baxter Park Blend venue is very good and staff are so friendly. Hope people use it and support them,” he wrote.

Lewis Findlay added: “Hope you are still able to operate your Perth store. I know the city centre taxes and rent rates were crushing.

“I hope you guys can bounce back and i wish you every success in the future.”

Blend manager Melanie Ward said she hopes it will return in a different form in Dundee.