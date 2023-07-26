Readers react to closure of Dundee city centre cafe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Readers react to closure of Dundee city centre cafe

The decision follows attempts over the last six months to cut costs.

By Gavin Harper
Blend, on Reform Street, will close for the final time this weekend.


Readers of The Courier and Evening Telegraph have expressed their disappointment at the closure of a Dundee city centre cafe.

Blend Coffee Lounge on Reform Street will close for the final time on Sunday after almost five years.

The decision follows attempts over the last six months to cut costs and negotiate with the landlord.

Readers have given their reaction to the city centre cafe’s closure.

On the Evening Telegraph Facebook page, Claire Marshall said: “That’s really sad. I visit every Saturday and the coffee is one of the best in the city centre.”



Garry Sloan said he would be “sad to see it go” and labelled the decision “a shame”.

Angus Scott added: “That’s a shame, been in Blend a good few times and got my fruit teas from there. Food was good too.”

The Courier’s high street tracker shows several empty units in Reform Street. These include Hynds Amusement Arcade, Cooper and McKenzie and Victoria Wine.

Cafe closure ‘more bad news’ for Dundee

Robert Martin said on Facebook the Blend closure was “more bad news” for Reform Street.

Julie Ramage added: “Really sorry to hear this. Love Blend.”

Blend also has branches on Perth High Street and in Dunfermline’s Abbot House. It recently started selling coffees at Baxter Park in Dundee.

Graham Thomson said on Facebook he hopes people support those venues.

“Baxter Park Blend venue is very good and staff are so friendly. Hope people use it and support them,” he wrote.

Melanie Ward, manager at Blend Coffee Lounge in Dundee. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson

Lewis Findlay added: “Hope you are still able to operate your Perth store. I know the city centre taxes and rent rates were crushing.

“I hope you guys can bounce back and i wish you every success in the future.”

Blend manager Melanie Ward said she hopes it will return in a different form in Dundee.

