Home News Perth & Kinross

Blind Perthshire man horse-rides, cycles and sword-fights his way to gold Duke of Edinburgh award

Inspirational Will Kent from Forgandenny received his award at an event in Edinburgh earlier in July.

By Kieran Webster
Will Kent kneeling with his dog.
Blind man, Will Kent, completed his Duke of Edinburgh Gold award. Image: Will Kent

A blind man from Perthshire has successfully completed his Duke of Edinburgh gold award.

Will Kent, from Forgandenny, cycled, horse-rode and sword-fought his way to the award, which he received at a ceremony earlier in July.

The inspirational 21-year-old suffers from Stargardt disease, a genetic condition that affects the macula of the eye.

However, despite his loss of sight, it didn’t stop him achieving the award.

‘I’ve always enjoyed the outdoors’

Will said: “In terms of the expedition section, there weren’t really any adaptions for being blind or partially sighted, which was interesting at times.

“One aspect being that I had to look at the map and plot a route – I ended up leading my group far off-course.

“I’ve always enjoyed the outdoors so doing a Duke of Edinburgh Award was a good opportunity.

“When I completed my gold award, I was proud – but exhausted.

Will and his dad Leslie at the award ceremony earlier in July. Image: Will Kent.

“I do a lot of walking with my dogs and walking on my own – a lot of people assume I’m not blind because I’ll walk anywhere, so much so my nickname is Strider.”

As part of the award, Will had to volunteer, pick up a physical activity and complete a residential section – which involves carrying out an activity with strangers.

This included horse riding, cycling and helping out at a dog shelter.

“I worked at a local dog shelter helping out where I could for my volunteering section, though the dogs were always misbehaving.”

Blind man sword-fights his way to Duke of Edinburgh gold

“For the residential aspect I struggled to find a place that would accept me and my sight loss.

“Eventually, I was able to go to the Ancient Technology Centre in Dorset, which was great.

“It involved fighting with swords, which I liked.”

Will has long enjoyed the outdoors.

However, at times this has almost got him into trouble.

Will has always been a fan of the outdoors. Image: Will Kent.

“Before I was completely blind, me and my family climbed Snowdon mountain,” Will added.

“I saw a clear and snowy path that nobody else seemed to have noticed, so I went towards it.

“Suddenly, a hand grabbed me and yanked me back.

“As it turns out, it was a cloud!”

