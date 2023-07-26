Blind Perthshire man horse-rides, cycles and sword-fights his way to gold Duke of Edinburgh award

A blind man from Perthshire has successfully completed his Duke of Edinburgh gold award.

Will Kent, from Forgandenny, cycled, horse-rode and sword-fought his way to the award, which he received at a ceremony earlier in July.

The inspirational 21-year-old suffers from Stargardt disease, a genetic condition that affects the macula of the eye.

However, despite his loss of sight, it didn’t stop him achieving the award.

‘I’ve always enjoyed the outdoors’

Will said: “In terms of the expedition section, there weren’t really any adaptions for being blind or partially sighted, which was interesting at times.

“One aspect being that I had to look at the map and plot a route – I ended up leading my group far off-course.

“I’ve always enjoyed the outdoors so doing a Duke of Edinburgh Award was a good opportunity.

“When I completed my gold award, I was proud – but exhausted.

“I do a lot of walking with my dogs and walking on my own – a lot of people assume I’m not blind because I’ll walk anywhere, so much so my nickname is Strider.”

As part of the award, Will had to volunteer, pick up a physical activity and complete a residential section – which involves carrying out an activity with strangers.

This included horse riding, cycling and helping out at a dog shelter.

“I worked at a local dog shelter helping out where I could for my volunteering section, though the dogs were always misbehaving.”

Blind man sword-fights his way to Duke of Edinburgh gold

“For the residential aspect I struggled to find a place that would accept me and my sight loss.

“Eventually, I was able to go to the Ancient Technology Centre in Dorset, which was great.

“It involved fighting with swords, which I liked.”

Will has long enjoyed the outdoors.

However, at times this has almost got him into trouble.

“Before I was completely blind, me and my family climbed Snowdon mountain,” Will added.

“I saw a clear and snowy path that nobody else seemed to have noticed, so I went towards it.

“Suddenly, a hand grabbed me and yanked me back.

“As it turns out, it was a cloud!”