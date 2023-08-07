New Forfar clothes shop keeping prices down during cost-of-living crisis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New Forfar clothes shop keeping prices down during cost-of-living crisis

'I don’t want to get rich from this - I love what I’m doing,' says owner of new boutique.

By Gavin Harper
Owner of new Forfar clothing shop LaBella Moda, Anna Gorska with partner Maciej Pokora.
Owner of new Forfar clothing shop LaBella Moda, Anna Gorska with partner Maciej Pokora. Image: Paul Reid.

A Dundee woman has opened an Angus clothes shop and is keeping her prices down to help people through the cost-of-living crisis.

Anna Gorska has opened LaBella Moda on Castle Street in Forfar.

It is the first bricks and mortar premises for the business she launched as an online venture three years ago.

Forfar clothes shop keeping prices low

Anna felt the time was right to open the store. She hopes it will help people who may be struggling to afford new clothes due to the cost-of-living crisis.

“I was in Dundee city centre a few months ago and the prices are terrible.

“A lot of people can’t afford them because everything is just so expensive.

“I’ve had my online boutique for three years now and I thought why not provide something for local people who love to go out and shop.”

LaBella Moda owner Anna Gorska with partner Maciej Pokora.
LaBella Moda owner Anna Gorska with partner Maciej Pokora. Image: Paul Reid.

Anna, who runs the shop with her partner Maciej Pokora, explained how she is able to keep the prices of her items lower than high street retailers.

She adds: “It’s not fair that some shops are taking advantage of the cost-of-living crisis. They know they can keep prices high or put them up even more.

“The clothes aren’t that expensive to buy wholesale. Where other shops put their prices up, we don’t want to get rich from this.

“I love what I’m doing – it makes me happy and I’m happy with the money I make.”

£2k spent on refurbishment

The couple got the keys to the Forfar premises at the end of May and spent the next few weeks refurbishing the unit.

They spent about £2,000 on the work and opened their new Forfar clothes shop at the end of July.

Anna said: “We’ve been really lucky to find a nice shop in the centre of Forfar.

“We saw it advertised and straight away decided we’d take it.

“We weren’t too sure if it was going to work because the people who were here before us didn’t last too long.

“The shop was in a bad condition so we had to do quite a lot of work.”

LaBella Moda in Forfar.
LaBella Moda has opened in Forfar. Image: Paul Reid.

However, any concerns the couple had have been allayed by the response since LaBella Moda opened.

“Since we opened we have been busy,” Anna said.

“We’ve had a lot of positive comments from people about the shop and about what we’re doing.”

