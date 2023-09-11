Dundee woman ‘fascinated by property’ opens new Fife estate agency

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee woman ‘fascinated by property’ opens new Fife estate agency

Nykky Danielewicz says she has had a passion for property from a young age.

By Gavin Harper
Brikk Property owner, Nykky Danielwicz. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Brikk Property owner, Nykky Danielwicz. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

A Dundee woman has opened the doors to her new estate agency business in Fife.

Nykky Danielewicz has had a passion for property from a young age, but never did she believe she would become the owner of her own estate agency.

But after years of successfully running her own property management business, that’s exactly what she’s done.

Ambition for Brikk Property to become ‘go-to’ estate agency in Fife

Family-run Brikk Property has opened in Newport-on-Tay.

Nykky has ambitions to make the business the local go-to estate agency in the area.

It marks a shift in direction for Dundee-born Nykky who in her previous business, iLet Property Services, focused on lettings and property management.

Brikk Property has opened on Newport-on-Tay High Street. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

Her premises in Newport-on-Tay High Street has changed its branding from iLet to Brikk Property.

She said: “I’ve always been fascinated by property and architecture. I started off in recruitment.

“It was just by chance I ended up helping a client who I had built a good relationship with to manage their portfolio. I was hooked and knew I wanted to do this full-time.”

With 14 years of experience and a network of encouraging clients, she has decided now is the time to launch the business.

‘I love making people happy’

She wants to pay particular attention to Newport, Wormit, Tayport and the East Neuk.

The name Brikk takes inspiration from a trip to Iceland. It was the name of a coffee shop Nykky visited with her husband, Marek. They both thought it was the perfect name for a property business.

What Nykky thinks will set her apart is taking a personalised approach with clients.

Nykky Danielwicz at work. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

She added: “I love making people happy and that’s what I want to do with Brikk.

“I’m local, I have a good understanding of the market in our area. I want people to be as informed as possible before making any decisions on their property.

“Our kettle is always boiled and we can’t wait to welcome people to our office and help them move home.”

