Dundee woman ‘fascinated by property’ opens new Fife estate agency

A Dundee woman has opened the doors to her new estate agency business in Fife.

Nykky Danielewicz has had a passion for property from a young age, but never did she believe she would become the owner of her own estate agency.

But after years of successfully running her own property management business, that’s exactly what she’s done.

Ambition for Brikk Property to become ‘go-to’ estate agency in Fife

Family-run Brikk Property has opened in Newport-on-Tay.

Nykky has ambitions to make the business the local go-to estate agency in the area.

It marks a shift in direction for Dundee-born Nykky who in her previous business, iLet Property Services, focused on lettings and property management.

Her premises in Newport-on-Tay High Street has changed its branding from iLet to Brikk Property.

She said: “I’ve always been fascinated by property and architecture. I started off in recruitment.

“It was just by chance I ended up helping a client who I had built a good relationship with to manage their portfolio. I was hooked and knew I wanted to do this full-time.”

With 14 years of experience and a network of encouraging clients, she has decided now is the time to launch the business.

‘I love making people happy’

She wants to pay particular attention to Newport, Wormit, Tayport and the East Neuk.

The name Brikk takes inspiration from a trip to Iceland. It was the name of a coffee shop Nykky visited with her husband, Marek. They both thought it was the perfect name for a property business.

What Nykky thinks will set her apart is taking a personalised approach with clients.

She added: “I love making people happy and that’s what I want to do with Brikk.

“I’m local, I have a good understanding of the market in our area. I want people to be as informed as possible before making any decisions on their property.

“Our kettle is always boiled and we can’t wait to welcome people to our office and help them move home.”