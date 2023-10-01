Dundee firm’s plan to be at forefront of investment in EV charging

The UK’s electric vehicle charging infrastructure is continually growing, but fears still remain that installation targets could be missed.

At the end of August, there were 48,450 EV charging points across the country – a 42% year-on-year rise.

However, despite the big jump in the number of EV charging points, there is little time to waste. New petrol and diesel cars will no longer be sold in Britain after 2035.

ChargePlace Scotland (CPS) is Scotland’s national EV charging network. It aims to make owning an EV accessible for all Scottish drivers with charge points located from Shetland to the Scottish Borders.

SWARCO Smart Charging is a leading EV charging business, launching in the UK in 2010.

Opening of SWARCO Dundee office

In May 2021, it opened Dundee offices, while shortly after it took over as operator for CPS.

SWARCO Smart Charging opened its Dundee office in May 2021.

Managing director Anne Buckingham said: “Dundee was the chosen location as it is a city dedicated to regeneration and renewables, and to attracting like-minded businesses.

“In preparation for the final migration of the CPS network to our new operation, we recruited 14 original staff.

“From day one we have been impressed by the appetite in Scotland to go electric.

“In each of the first two years of our management of CPS we have seen substantial growth as we continue to meet that growing demand and deliver our award-winning service to all drivers and owners.”

Today, it has more than 50 staff in its Dundee office, monitoring 2,600 charge points on CPS.

Anne said: “Over the last two years, we have overseen 4.2 million driver-charging sessions on the network.

“We have embraced our ‘better way, every day’ culture to listen, learn and change where necessary to ensure we stay at the forefront of support to both drivers and owners across the country.”

Anne added that only a few weeks ago, Transport Scotland made a further extension to its contract to continue to operate the network on its behalf until 2024.

Looking to the future, SWARCO Smart Charging is to be heavily engaged with Transport Scotland as it works to realise its vision for the future.

It aims to rebalance what has until now been a heavily public-funded roll-out of EV infrastructure to one that attracts increasing commercial investment and innovation.

SWARCO committed to supporting net zero

Anne also said that SWARCO Smart Charging remains absolutely committed to supporting Scotland’s drive towards net zero.

She added: “We plan to continue working closely with the Scottish Government, industry and Scotland’s local authorities in providing the country with reliable, fast, and accessible charging infrastructure.

“We want to ensure that the needs and demands of both local and visiting drivers, as well as the growing electrification of corporate fleets, are met.

“SWARCO expects to remain at the forefront of increasing commercial investment, delivering sustainable solutions for more and more of Scotland’s public and private customers.

“We are also committed to building and maintaining our local connections.

“Over past year, we have started working more closely with Dundee and Angus College, discussing how we can mutually support and provide value to each other over the course of the coming few years.”