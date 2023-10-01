Dundee firm’s plan to be at forefront of investment in EV charging

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Dundee firm’s plan to be at forefront of investment in EV charging

SWARCO opened its Dundee offices two years ago and now employs more than 50 staff in the city.

SWARCO Charging Solutions is based at MSIP in Dundee.
SWARCO Charging Solutions is based at MSIP in Dundee.
By Ian Forsyth

The UK’s electric vehicle charging infrastructure is continually growing, but fears still remain that installation targets could be missed.

At the end of August, there were 48,450 EV charging points across the country – a 42% year-on-year rise.

However, despite the big jump in the number of EV charging points, there is little time to waste. New petrol and diesel cars will no longer be sold in Britain after 2035.

ChargePlace Scotland (CPS) is Scotland’s national EV charging network. It aims to make owning an EV accessible for all Scottish drivers with charge points located from Shetland to the Scottish Borders.

SWARCO Smart Charging is a leading EV charging business, launching in the UK in 2010.

Opening of SWARCO Dundee office

In May 2021, it opened Dundee offices, while shortly after it took over as operator for CPS.

SWARCO Smart Charging opened its Dundee office in May 2021.

Managing director Anne Buckingham said: “Dundee was the chosen location as it is a city dedicated to regeneration and renewables, and to attracting like-minded businesses.

“In preparation for the final migration of the CPS network to our new operation, we recruited 14 original staff.

“From day one we have been impressed by the appetite in Scotland to go electric.

The new public EV chargers at Clepington Road, Dundee. Image: Swarco Smart Charging

“In each of the first two years of our management of CPS we have seen substantial growth as we continue to meet that growing demand and deliver our award-winning service to all drivers and owners.”

Today, it has more than 50 staff in its Dundee office, monitoring 2,600 charge points on CPS.

Anne said: “Over the last two years, we have overseen 4.2 million driver-charging sessions on the network.

“We have embraced our ‘better way, every day’ culture to listen, learn and change where necessary to ensure we stay at the forefront of support to both drivers and owners across the country.”

Anne added that only a few weeks ago, Transport Scotland made a further extension to its contract to continue to operate the network on its behalf until 2024.

Looking to the future, SWARCO Smart Charging is to be heavily engaged with Transport Scotland as it works to realise its vision for the future.

It aims to rebalance what has until now been a heavily public-funded roll-out of EV infrastructure to one that attracts increasing commercial investment and innovation.

SWARCO committed to supporting net zero

Anne also said that SWARCO Smart Charging remains absolutely committed to supporting Scotland’s drive towards net zero.

She added: “We plan to continue working closely with the Scottish Government, industry and Scotland’s local authorities in providing the country with reliable, fast, and accessible charging infrastructure.

“We want to ensure that the needs and demands of both local and visiting drivers, as well as the growing electrification of corporate fleets, are met.

electric car chargers dundee
SWARCO charging hub at Princes Street, Dundee.

“SWARCO expects to remain at the forefront of increasing commercial investment, delivering sustainable solutions for more and more of Scotland’s public and private customers.

“We are also committed to building and maintaining our local connections.

“Over past year, we have started working more closely with Dundee and Angus College, discussing how we can mutually support and provide value to each other over the course of the coming few years.”

More from Business

The Government has pledged to change the law to prevent people being de-banked over their political views (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Hunt pledges law change to stop de-banking for ‘wrong political views’
Shares in the City fell on Monday (Daniel Leal/PA)
Shares dip despite shutdown deal in Washington
The £5.9 million housing development in north-east Fife. Image: Kingdom Housing Association
Work complete on 40 new affordable houses in north-east Fife
Environment Secretary Therese Coffey delivers a speech during the Conservative Party annual conference (Danny Lawson/PA)
EU ‘bendy bananas’ regulation will be dropped, says Environment Secretary
Stratstone Cadillac dealership, owned by Pendragon, near Newcastle (Peter Byrne/PA)
Lithia sweetens deal to buy Pendragons UK dealership business
Downing Street insists ‘no final decisions’ have been made over axing the northern leg of the high-speed rail plans (Steve Parsons/PA)
Sunak seems set to scrap northern leg of HS2 to Manchester
Rautomead's continuous casting machine.
Dundee manufacturing firm part of £5m scheme to create 'centre of excellence'
Water companies are facing criticism over a five-year upgrade plan which will see consumers ‘foot the bills’ for upgrade plans (Alamy/PA)
Water firms criticised for making consumers ‘foot the bills’ for upgrade plans
ADM Investor Services International has been fined by the FCA (Aaron Chown/PA)
FCA hits firm with £6.5m fine after series of financial crime failures
The manufacturing sector has struggled for months (Peter Byrne/PA)
UK manufacturers report one of the worst months for 14 years

Conversation