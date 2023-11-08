Perthshire chemists plan to increase sales by £10m after Tayside acquisitions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Perthshire chemists plan to increase sales by £10m after Tayside acquisitions

Davidsons Chemists bought five Tayside pharmacies earlier this year and is on the hunt for more as it sets an ambitious sales targets.

By Gavin Harper
Davidsons Chemists managing director Allan Gordon.
Davidsons Chemists managing director Allan Gordon.

Perthshire firm Davidsons Chemists plans to increase sales by up to £10 million this year.

The Blairgowrie business has more than 50 pharmacies across Scotland, including five it acquired from Lloyds earlier this year.

It took over two Lloyds pharmacies in Dundee – Menzieshill and Lochee – as well as stores in Auchterarder, Kirriemuir and Montrose.

Davidsons Chemists acquired the former Lloyds branch in Kirriemuir earlier this year. Image: Davidsons Chemists.

Managing director Allan Gordon did not rule out acquiring more of the Lloyds portfolio as it aims to hit sales of between £65 million and £70m this year.

He said: “I know about 20 of the Lloyds estate has gone back on the market because some deals fell through.

“I wouldn’t rule out us looking at any of them. I’m aware of a few that might be of interest to us.”

Mr Gordon said they had taken some work to bring them up to the Davidsons standards.

He said: “They are all doing well but they’re not the finished article yet. It’s just about us bedding them in.”

A ‘challenging’ year for Davidsons Chemists

Mr Gordon was speaking as newly published accounts for Walter Davidson & Sons Limited show turnover of more than £60m for the year to the end of January 2023.

That represents a rise of more than £7m from the year previous.

He said: “Our turnover for 2022 hit £60m and I think for 2023 we’ll be looking at somewhere between £65m and £70m.”

Meanwhile it reported pre-tax profits of £3.1m, down from £4.9m in 2022.

Mr Gordon acknowledged it had been another “challenging” year for the business.

He said: “The eccentricities of the funding model for community pharmacies mean we tend to have a good year and a bad year.

“In 2022 our profitability was well down but I’m expecting it to bounce back in 2023.

Davidsons Chemists managing director Allan Gordon outside the new St Mary's shop
Davidsons Chemists managing director Allan Gordon outside its St Mary’s shop. Image: Davidsons Chemists

Davidsons Chemists now employs 600 staff. The accounts show its wage bill for the year was more than £11m, up from £9.1m in 2022.

Mr Gordon said rising wage bills had been another issue for the business.

“We’ve not had issues with recruitment or retention, but it was challenging in terms of ensuring we pay our staff as highly as we can.

“Wage inflation is settling a bit but that’s been a challenge for all businesses.”

Coping with rising energy bills

Mr Gordon said the firm’s results were largely unaffected by rising energy bills, though their impact has been felt in the current financial year.

“Even though the prices of energy was going through the roof, we had fixed prices for most of last year,” he said.

“When that contract ended, our energy bills doubled. That’s something in the region of another £500k.

“It’s not going to mean the closure of any of the pharmacies – it’s just something we’ve got to take on the chin.”

One of the prescription lockers has been installed at the Broughty Ferry pharmacy. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.

However, he said the firm had invested in new prescription lockers. Two were installed at pharmacies last year, and another three added this year.

Each of the lockers – which allow customers to enter a pin code to access their medication – come at a cost of about £40,000.

Mr Gordon said: “We’ve had a lot of interest from people who don’t want to queue up. They all do extremely well.”

