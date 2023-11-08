TSPC reveals top 10 most popular properties in October

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Property

TSPC reveals top 10 most popular properties in October

A detached villa in Broughty Ferry was the property website's most popular listing last month, while two homes on the same street also feature in the chart.

This handsome house is one of two on the same street in the TSPC top 10 for October.
By Jack McKeown

Two homes on the same street were among the top 10 most popular properties on TSPC for October.

Both houses were on Glamis Road, leading to speculation that it may be one of the most sought-after addresses in Dundee.

Neither of them took the top spot on the property website’s listings, however, with that honour going to a detached home in Broughty Ferry.

Other popular properties included a classic Victorian residence in Edzell and an elegant six-bedroom period house in the West End of Dundee.

Budgets varied too, with the most affordable property priced at £150,000, and the most expensive at £540,000.

After a sluggish time in the property market, October saw a bounce, with half of the top 10 properties now under offer – and three going to a closing date.

TSPC centre and operations manager Angela Wallace said: “As TSPC holds the market share of all properties exclusively listed in the Tayside area, being listed in the top 10 is a great achievement for these homes.

“Looking at the homes featured, Dundee and Broughty Ferry remain sought-after locations among house hunters.”

The top 10 TSPC properties in October were:

1. Broughty Ferry

Address: 25 Abertay Street, Broughty Ferry
Price: Offers over £250,000
Status: Under offer
This house in Abertay Street, Broughty Ferry was the most popular listing from TSPC in October.
In first place with nearly 10,000 views is this traditional house in Barnhill. Dating from the 1930s, it has been extended to create a unique family home.

Its most notable feature is an external spiral staircase leading to a first floor patio. The three bedroom house is in need of upgrading and modernisation. This may have helped drive its popularity, with potential buyers keen to put their own stamp on the house.

2. Dundee

Address: 21 Glamis Road, Dundee
Price: Offers over £540,000
Status: Under offer
This handsome house is in Dundee’s West End.

The most expensive property in the top 10 is this semi-detached house in Dundee’s West End.

Within easy reach of Ninewells Hospital and Dundee University, 21 Glamis Road also enjoys beautiful south-westerly views across the Tay.

Dating from around 1920, it features original timber mouldings, an original staircase, a double columned portico, and beautiful ornate cornice work. Nicely upgraded, it combines historical charm with modern living comforts.

3. Dundee

Address: 1 Wortley Place, Dundee
Price: Offers over £249,000
Status: Active
Wortley Place gazes over Baxter Park. Image: TSPC.

Overlooking Baxter Park, this semi-detached home enjoys a picturesque setting.

With four bedrooms, a spacious lounge, a generous dining room, and a modern kitchen, it has plenty of space. As well as its own gardens it has one of Dundee’s most beautiful parks on its doorstep.

4. Dundee

Address: 630 Perth Road, Dundee
Price: Offers over £250,000
Status: Under offer
This detached house on Perth Road is number 4 on TSPC's top 10 for October.
In fourth place is this detached home on Dundee’s Perth Road. With one bedroom downstairs and two attic rooms it has plenty of flexibility.

There’s plenty of off-street parking and the large rear garden has no fewer than three greenhouses and three garden sheds.

5. Dundee

Address: 87 Glamis Road, Dundee
Price: Offers over £280,000
Status: Active
Number 87 is the second property on Glamis Road to feature in the top 10. Image: TSPC.

The second Glamis Road property in the top 10, this modern house has four bedrooms and three bedrooms – making it perfect for large families. A south facing rear garden is a suntrap, and the house has an attached single garage.

6. Invergowrie

Address: 8 The Neuk, Kingoodie, Invergowrie
Price: Offers over £150,000
Status: Under offer
This bungalow is a stone’s throw from the Tay. Image: TSPC.

Tucked away in a cul-de-sac in the hamlet of Kingoodie, this bungalow is just stone’s throw from the Tay. The two bedroom home offers peaceful waterside living within easy reach of Dundee.

Recently renovated, it was on at an attractive price and quickly went under offer.

7. Dundee

 Address: 324 Blackness Road, Dundee
Price: Offers over £380,000
Status: Under offer
This Blackness Road house is in Dundee’s much sought after West End. Image: TSPC.

With three public rooms, a home office and six bedrooms – including one with a turret – this house has no end of space.

Spread across three levels it enjoys panoramic Tay views from the front and an outlook over the Law to the rear.

8. Broughty Ferry

Address: 90 Marlee Road, Broughty Ferry
Price: Fixed price £275,000
Status: Active
This four bedroom home in Broughty Ferry is now offered at a fixed price. Image: TSPC.

Broughty Ferry is a popular location and this house in Barnhill offers plenty of space. The detached home has four bedrooms and generous gardens. Highly regarded schools are nearby, and the property benefits from a new boiler.

It’s now on for a fixed price of £275,000.

9. Edzell

Address: 18 North Esk Road, Edzell
Price: Offers over £285,000
Status: Active
This traditional home in Edzell was popular with house hunters. Image: TSPC.

Nestled in the village of Edzell, this traditional detached house offers immense potential. Ideal for tradesmen and DIY enthusiasts, it presents a prime opportunity for refurbishment and personalisation.

With three bedrooms and two reception rooms, the home retains many charming period features, giving it plenty of character.

10. Broughty Ferry

 Address: 16 Bughties Road, Broughty Ferry
Price: Offers over £480,000
Status: Active
With four bedrooms, this is a spacious home in an excellent Broughty Ferry location. Image: TSPC.

Rounding out the top 10 for October is this house on a popular Broughty Ferry street. It has three reception rooms and four bedrooms, as well as large and mature gardens.

Beautiful views across the Tay to Fife are the icing on the cake.

