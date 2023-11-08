TSPC reveals top 10 most popular properties in October

Two homes on the same street were among the top 10 most popular properties on TSPC for October.

Both houses were on Glamis Road, leading to speculation that it may be one of the most sought-after addresses in Dundee.

Neither of them took the top spot on the property website’s listings, however, with that honour going to a detached home in Broughty Ferry.

Other popular properties included a classic Victorian residence in Edzell and an elegant six-bedroom period house in the West End of Dundee.

Budgets varied too, with the most affordable property priced at £150,000, and the most expensive at £540,000.

After a sluggish time in the property market, October saw a bounce, with half of the top 10 properties now under offer – and three going to a closing date.

TSPC centre and operations manager Angela Wallace said: “As TSPC holds the market share of all properties exclusively listed in the Tayside area, being listed in the top 10 is a great achievement for these homes.

“Looking at the homes featured, Dundee and Broughty Ferry remain sought-after locations among house hunters.”

The top 10 TSPC properties in October were:

1. Broughty Ferry

Price: Offers over £250,000

Status: Under offer

In first place with nearly 10,000 views is this traditional house in Barnhill. Dating from the 1930s, it has been extended to create a unique family home.

Its most notable feature is an external spiral staircase leading to a first floor patio. The three bedroom house is in need of upgrading and modernisation. This may have helped drive its popularity, with potential buyers keen to put their own stamp on the house.

2. Dundee

Price: Offers over £540,000

Status: Under offer

The most expensive property in the top 10 is this semi-detached house in Dundee’s West End.

Within easy reach of Ninewells Hospital and Dundee University, 21 Glamis Road also enjoys beautiful south-westerly views across the Tay.

Dating from around 1920, it features original timber mouldings, an original staircase, a double columned portico, and beautiful ornate cornice work. Nicely upgraded, it combines historical charm with modern living comforts.

3. Dundee

Price: Offers over £249,000

Status: Active

Overlooking Baxter Park, this semi-detached home enjoys a picturesque setting.

With four bedrooms, a spacious lounge, a generous dining room, and a modern kitchen, it has plenty of space. As well as its own gardens it has one of Dundee’s most beautiful parks on its doorstep.

4. Dundee

Price: Offers over £250,000

Status: Under offer

In fourth place is this detached home on Dundee’s Perth Road. With one bedroom downstairs and two attic rooms it has plenty of flexibility.

There’s plenty of off-street parking and the large rear garden has no fewer than three greenhouses and three garden sheds.

5. Dundee

Price: Offers over £280,000

Status: Active

The second Glamis Road property in the top 10, this modern house has four bedrooms and three bedrooms – making it perfect for large families. A south facing rear garden is a suntrap, and the house has an attached single garage.

6. Invergowrie

Price: Offers over £150,000

Status: Under offer

Tucked away in a cul-de-sac in the hamlet of Kingoodie, this bungalow is just stone’s throw from the Tay. The two bedroom home offers peaceful waterside living within easy reach of Dundee.

Recently renovated, it was on at an attractive price and quickly went under offer.

7. Dundee

Price: Offers over £380,000

Status: Under offer

With three public rooms, a home office and six bedrooms – including one with a turret – this house has no end of space.

Spread across three levels it enjoys panoramic Tay views from the front and an outlook over the Law to the rear.

8. Broughty Ferry

Price: Fixed price £275,000

Status: Active

Broughty Ferry is a popular location and this house in Barnhill offers plenty of space. The detached home has four bedrooms and generous gardens. Highly regarded schools are nearby, and the property benefits from a new boiler.

It’s now on for a fixed price of £275,000.

9. Edzell

Price: Offers over £285,000

Status: Active

Nestled in the village of Edzell, this traditional detached house offers immense potential. Ideal for tradesmen and DIY enthusiasts, it presents a prime opportunity for refurbishment and personalisation.

With three bedrooms and two reception rooms, the home retains many charming period features, giving it plenty of character.

10. Broughty Ferry

Price: Offers over £480,000

Status: Active

Rounding out the top 10 for October is this house on a popular Broughty Ferry street. It has three reception rooms and four bedrooms, as well as large and mature gardens.

Beautiful views across the Tay to Fife are the icing on the cake.