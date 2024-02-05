Chocolatier Sophie Latinis on serving dreams in the East Neuk

As a little girl, Sophie Latinis dreamed of chocolate.

Her grandmother went to great lengths to hide it from her back in her home in Zimbabwe.

And after a chance trip to the East Neuk, she decided to set herself up as one of the Kingdom’s top chocolatiers, with the Pittenweem Chocolate Company.

Now, she tells her story, which runs from Harare to Pittenweem.

How and why did you start in business?

I always loved chocolate as a little girl – my grandmother would hide it but I’d always seek it out!

As a non-coffee and tea drinker, hot chocolate was my go-to so it needed to be delicious.

This became my second career — while I was running my small clothing factory in Harare, I became friends with a family who arrived from Belgium to set up a chocolaterie.

Eventually, I gave up the clothing industry and joined their chocolate business for a short period, but long enough to be hooked.

How did you get to where you are today?

While based in Zimbabwe, I came to the East Neuk on holiday and it felt like coming home, so much so, we decided to make it our home as a family.

Knowing very little about the village of Pittenweem, instinct told me it was special and would be an ideal place to set up my chocolate café business.

Who helped you?

Well, naturally I learned from those friends who taught me the art of chocolate making, and my ex-partner was very supportive. Our three teenagers were very much part of the process.

Here in the East Neuk, the community has been incredibly supportive since we opened in 2007.

During the renovations, I had an open-door policy and people wandered in to see for themselves what we were up to.

The renovations of the building – once an old bakery – were challenging but from the moment I walked in, I knew it was absolutely the right place for our business.

I became acquainted with the chocolate connoisseur Chloe Doutre-Roussel after coming across her book in Paris, who with her expertise passed on valuable advice.

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever had?

Focus on what you love best and hold on to it.

Stick to the business formula.

What is your biggest mistake?

There are so many, I cannot even think of one example. I accept the mistake, apologise if needed, and learn from it.

What is your greatest achievement?

I’ve really loved building up the Pittenweem Chocolate Company over the years into a place that welcomes visitors from near and far. In particular though, like many businesses, we’ve worked hard to overcome the challenges of Covid lockdown and restrictions.

In addition, following the heart-breaking fire in the chip shop next door, we had to close and renovate some fire-damaged areas of our premises.

I then managed to break my ankle – that was the icing on the chocolate cake!

Hobbling on and somehow, with the help of an amazing team of staff and friends, we’re back on track.

How are you managing rapidly rising costs, and how could the government help?

One feels as though the carpet is constantly being pulled from underneath, so the only way to survive is to get straight back up, be creative, and don’t be afraid to seek advice.

I joined FSB (Federation of Small Businesses) many years ago and they are there canvasing for us.

Help from the government? Reduction of VAT for our industry would improve cash-flow massively, allowing us to invest in both employment and improvements.

What do you still hope to achieve?

We’re actually in the middle of an exciting new chapter for the Pittenweem Chocolate Company, with the planned creation of a new chocolate-making space in neighbouring Anstruther.

We’re not expanding, but this new artisan kitchen will serve our cafe and chocolate shop in Pittenweem — it’ll help to make our processes more efficient as we’ve definitely started to outgrow our little chocolate kitchen upstairs from the shop.

The new space has also loads of potential to evolve into a wonderful community resource.

We’re currently working on the building warrant and we’re definitely needing to pace ourselves as we have loads of inspiring ideas. So watch this space.

What do you do to relax?

I walk with my dog and friends. I’m also learning Tai Chi.

What are you currently reading, listening to or glued to on TV?

I’ve been reading the book Breath by James Nestor, it’s about the importance of breathing properly and the secrets of ancient breathing practices. Reading also helps me to relax and get to sleep.

What do you waste your money on?

I’m a sucker for new food from all over, so when shopping my basket will have something new to try out.

What’s the first thing you do when you get up in the morning?

My dog jumps on the bed every morning to say hello, so that’s a happy way to start my day!

What do you drive and dream of driving?

I recently needed to change my car to an automatic so that I didn’t have to rely on lifts while my broken ankle was recovering.

It is a Mitsubishi Eclipse, and it is everything I need and wish for.