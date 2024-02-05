Chocolatier Sophie Latinis on serving dreams in the East Neuk

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Chocolatier Sophie Latinis on serving dreams in the East Neuk

The Pittenweem Chocolate Company owner reflects on wins, losses and moving into the future.

By Paul Malik
Sophie Latinis, owner of Pittenweem Chocolate Company.
Sophie Latinis, owner of Pittenweem Chocolate Company.

As a little girl, Sophie Latinis dreamed of chocolate.

Her grandmother went to great lengths to hide it from her back in her home in Zimbabwe.

And after a chance trip to the East Neuk, she decided to set herself up as one of the Kingdom’s top chocolatiers, with the Pittenweem Chocolate Company.

Now, she tells her story, which runs from Harare to Pittenweem.

How and why did you start in business?

I always loved chocolate as a little girl – my grandmother would hide it but I’d always seek it out!

As a non-coffee and tea drinker, hot chocolate was my go-to so it needed to be delicious.

This became my second career — while I was running my small clothing factory in Harare, I became friends with a family who arrived from Belgium to set up a chocolaterie.

Eventually, I gave up the clothing industry and joined their chocolate business for a short period, but long enough to be hooked.

How did you get to where you are today?

While based in Zimbabwe, I came to the East Neuk on holiday and it felt like coming home, so much so, we decided to make it our home as a family.

Knowing very little about the village of Pittenweem, instinct told me it was special and would be an ideal place to set up my chocolate café business.

Who helped you?

Well, naturally I learned from those friends who taught me the art of chocolate making, and my ex-partner was very supportive. Our three teenagers were very much part of the process.

Here in the East Neuk, the community has been incredibly supportive since we opened in 2007.

Chocolates on show at the Pittenweem Chocolate Company.
Chocolates on show at the Pittenweem Chocolate Company.

During the renovations, I had an open-door policy and people wandered in to see for themselves what we were up to.

The renovations of the building – once an old bakery – were challenging but from the moment I walked in, I knew it was absolutely the right place for our business.

I became acquainted with the chocolate connoisseur Chloe Doutre-Roussel after coming across her book in Paris, who with her expertise passed on valuable advice.

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever had?

Focus on what you love best and hold on to it.

Stick to the business formula.

What is your biggest mistake?

There are so many, I cannot even think of one example. I accept the mistake, apologise if needed, and learn from it.

What is your greatest achievement?

I’ve really loved building up the Pittenweem Chocolate Company over the years into a place that welcomes visitors from near and far. In particular though, like many businesses, we’ve worked hard to overcome the challenges of Covid lockdown and restrictions.

In addition, following the heart-breaking fire in the chip shop next door, we had to close and renovate some fire-damaged areas of our premises.

Police, ambulance and fire fighters tackle the Pittenweem Fish Bar fire.
Police, ambulance and fire fighters tackle the Pittenweem Fish Bar fire.

I then managed to break my ankle – that was the icing on the chocolate cake!

Hobbling on and somehow, with the help of an amazing team of staff and friends, we’re back on track.

How are you managing rapidly rising costs, and how could the government help?

One feels as though the carpet is constantly being pulled from underneath, so the only way to survive is to get straight back up, be creative, and don’t be afraid to seek advice.

I joined FSB (Federation of Small Businesses) many years ago and they are there canvasing for us.

Help from the government? Reduction of VAT for our industry would improve cash-flow massively, allowing us to invest in both employment and improvements.

What do you still hope to achieve?

We’re actually in the middle of an exciting new chapter for the Pittenweem Chocolate Company, with the planned creation of a new chocolate-making space in neighbouring Anstruther.

We’re not expanding, but this new artisan kitchen will serve our cafe and chocolate shop in Pittenweem — it’ll help to make our processes more efficient as we’ve definitely started to outgrow our little chocolate kitchen upstairs from the shop.

Some of the food and drink available at the Pittenweem Chocolate Company.

The new space has also loads of potential to evolve into a wonderful community resource.

We’re currently working on the building warrant and we’re definitely needing to pace ourselves as we have loads of inspiring ideas. So watch this space.

What do you do to relax?

I walk with my dog and friends. I’m also learning Tai Chi.

What are you currently reading, listening to or glued to on TV?

I’ve been reading the book Breath by James Nestor, it’s about the importance of breathing properly and the secrets of ancient breathing practices. Reading also helps me to relax and get to sleep.

What do you waste your money on?

I’m a sucker for new food from all over, so when shopping my basket will have something new to try out.

What’s the first thing you do when you get up in the morning?

My dog jumps on the bed every morning to say hello, so that’s a happy way to start my day!

What do you drive and dream of driving?

I recently needed to change my car to an automatic so that I didn’t have to rely on lifts while my broken ankle was recovering.

It is a Mitsubishi Eclipse, and it is everything I need and wish for.

