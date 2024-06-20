Boss of Kinross fabrics store on weaving 40 years of success

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Boss of Kinross fabrics store on weaving 40 years of success

Katie Evans now runs the store after taking over from her mum.

By Alex Banks
Owner Katie Evans has revealed the secrets to success at the Crook of Devon business. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Owner Katie Evans has revealed the secrets to success at the Crook of Devon business. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

The owner of a Perthshire fabrics store has revealed the secrets behind reaching its 40th anniversary.

Katie Evans has run County Fabrics in the Crook of Devon near Kinross for the past 11 years.

She took over the business from her mum, Jane Wallace, who previously ran it for around two decades, and has now retired.

County Fabrics offers a range of products including made to measure curtains, blinds and upholstery fabrics.

Ms Evans said the shop has not been without its challenges but has adapted in order to survive.

Why Katie Evans decided to take over business from mum

Ms Evans, a surveyor by trade, was working in the property banking trade when the financial crisis of 2008 hit.

It led to her decision of a career change and with her mum eyeing retirement, the County Fabrics opportunity presented itself.

Ms Evans said: “The crisis coincided with me starting a small family. I wanted to be able to be based around them.

“I took over from mum and haven’t looked back since.

“Without a doubt there have been plenty of challenges and we’ve had to adapt our model.”

Ms Evans said her biggest challenge while being owner has been online competition.

County Fabrics has been in Crook of Devon for 40 years. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“The internet is a huge hurdle and challenger for us because there’s a competitive pressure on prices,” she said.

“Some businesses don’t have bricks and mortar so are able to sell things cheaper.

“But we overcome it through providing a really good customer service.

“Investing in curtains or blinds for your home can be expensive and you want to make sure you get it right.

“We have a great team with a lot of experience and it means we’re able to hold the customers hands through the process.”

County Fabrics also trades online and Ms Evans admits the shop and website could not survive without the other in place.

Industry boom meant we were lucky, says County Fabrics owner

Ms Evans said lockdown brought on a boom for Country Fabrics, with more time for people to redecorate their homes.

She said: “Business is steady now, but we’re just calming down on the back of a boom.

“I suppose as an industry we’ve been generally lucky and weren’t hit as hard as others by Covid.

“People spent so much time at home they decided to redecorate and the last couple of years have been huge for us.”

Inside the Perthshire store. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

County Fabrics expanded its range of services in order to help customers make and fit everything for them.

Ms Evans admits the business had to do more as generational focuses have changed and less people have the time to learn the skills themselves.

She added: “People work really hard to make ends meet so we know we can help them out.

“We specialise in fabrics so we added the made to measure aspect in order to help where we can.”

Adding new services

County Fabrics will now add even more to its offerings by bringing out its own design range and launching an interior design branch of business.

Ms Evans is keen to ensure the expanding range of services brings customer back through their doors.

“We want to keep doing what we do best, that’s why we have such a loyal customer base after all.

Katie Evans is keen to add to the services on offer. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“Whether it be marriage, a new baby, or sometimes it can be downsizing because you’ve lost a partner.

“Curtains aren’t an every day purchase but as people come in across their lives you are a part of a lot of big moments.

“I say to my colleagues we always need to be a shoulder to cry on or someone to laugh with. The longstanding relationships mean so much.”

