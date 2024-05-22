City bakery selling 20,000 a day of its new Dundee roll

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

City bakery selling 20,000 a day of its new Dundee roll

A supermarket deal for the Dundee roll is being cooked up.

By Rob McLaren
You gotta roll with it. Murdoch Allan owners Paul and Katrina Allan with the new Dundee roll. Image: Murdoch Allan
Jute, jam, journalism and rolls? A new city baker is selling 20,000 of its Dundee rolls a day and is now looking to secure a supermarket deal.

Aberdeenshire family business Murdoch Allan acquired the Teviotdale bakery in South Road, Dundee, earlier this year.

Bread rolls have been made at the bakery for more than 50 years.

Now the new owners have dedicated a new roll to the city – and sales are through the roof.

What is the Dundee roll?

The Dundee roll is a large bread roll with a golden crisp outer and white fluffy inner, which Murdoch Allan say is “ideal” for filled lunchtime rolls.

Managing director Paul Allan said he hopes it will become as synonymous with Dundee as the firm’s buttery is to Aberdeen.

He said: “First came our Aberdeen buttery, now our Dundee roll!

Come for the culture, stay for the rolls! Paul and Katrina Allan with their Dundee rolls outside V&A Dundee and RRS Discovery.

“We’ve had a warm welcome since expanding our operations into Dundee. It’s great to see the ovens firing and the production line slowly getting busier again.

“Bread rolls have been produced at our Dundee bakery for more than 50 years so it seemed only fitting to dedicate a roll to the city where they are made.

“We believe the combination of crunchy top and light inner makes it a winner for both breakfasts and lunches.”

Appetite for supermarket deal

Murdoch Allan’s move into Dundee marks its first location outside Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

The acquisition protected nine jobs and is expected to create 10 more jobs.

More than 20,000 Dundee rolls are currently being produced in the bakery each day.

These are sold in independent shops across the city and at Murdoch Allan’s own bakery outlets in Aberdeen’s city centre and Aberdeenshire.

The company already supplies Scottish supermarkets such as Asda, Aldi, Coop Local, Morrisons, and Sainsbury’s with its baked and confectionary goods.

The couple hope many more will taste the roll if a supermarket bites.

Mr Allan said the company was in “active” discussions with a supermarket to stock the roll.

He said: “This will significantly increase output from the bakery and create further job opportunities.

“The acquisition of the bakery here was an important milestone in our growth journey.

“So it only felt right to commemorate the deal by naming our new product the Dundee roll.

“At Murdoch Allan, we pride ourselves on creating the highest quality products and our Dundee roll is no exception.”

