City bakery selling 20,000 a day of its new Dundee roll

Jute, jam, journalism and rolls? A new city baker is selling 20,000 of its Dundee rolls a day and is now looking to secure a supermarket deal.

Aberdeenshire family business Murdoch Allan acquired the Teviotdale bakery in South Road, Dundee, earlier this year.

Bread rolls have been made at the bakery for more than 50 years.

Now the new owners have dedicated a new roll to the city – and sales are through the roof.

What is the Dundee roll?

The Dundee roll is a large bread roll with a golden crisp outer and white fluffy inner, which Murdoch Allan say is “ideal” for filled lunchtime rolls.

Managing director Paul Allan said he hopes it will become as synonymous with Dundee as the firm’s buttery is to Aberdeen.

He said: “First came our Aberdeen buttery, now our Dundee roll!

“We’ve had a warm welcome since expanding our operations into Dundee. It’s great to see the ovens firing and the production line slowly getting busier again.

“Bread rolls have been produced at our Dundee bakery for more than 50 years so it seemed only fitting to dedicate a roll to the city where they are made.

“We believe the combination of crunchy top and light inner makes it a winner for both breakfasts and lunches.”

Appetite for supermarket deal

Murdoch Allan’s move into Dundee marks its first location outside Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

The acquisition protected nine jobs and is expected to create 10 more jobs.

More than 20,000 Dundee rolls are currently being produced in the bakery each day.

These are sold in independent shops across the city and at Murdoch Allan’s own bakery outlets in Aberdeen’s city centre and Aberdeenshire.

The company already supplies Scottish supermarkets such as Asda, Aldi, Coop Local, Morrisons, and Sainsbury’s with its baked and confectionary goods.

Mr Allan said the company was in “active” discussions with a supermarket to stock the roll.

He said: “This will significantly increase output from the bakery and create further job opportunities.

“The acquisition of the bakery here was an important milestone in our growth journey.

“So it only felt right to commemorate the deal by naming our new product the Dundee roll.

“At Murdoch Allan, we pride ourselves on creating the highest quality products and our Dundee roll is no exception.”