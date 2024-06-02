Perthshire estate Logiealmond on plans to become go-to countryside destination

Award-winning Perthshire estate Logiealmond has its sights set on being known as the go-to, year-round, luxury holiday destination for those wanting to enjoy a break in the Scottish countryside.

In the late 1840s, the property was sold to the Earl of Mansfield and became a winter retreat used for shooting and stalking.

Many of the buildings date from the fourth Earl’s time, including the stables and coach house, cottages for staff, guest accommodation and a large shooting lodge.

Current owners Sheila and Rod Flavell purchased the 5,500-acre estate from the Mansfield family in 2019.

With a significant investment of more than £21million, they had a vision to restore the existing land and derelict buildings to create a year-round tourism destination including luxury holiday accommodation, spa, castle wedding venue, butchery, farm shop and brewery, along with the opportunity to take part in country pursuits.

Five properties were available for self-catering or fully catered holidays from March 2021, with a further six being completed in September 2022. Seven further renovated properties will be available from this summer.

World renowned

Estate manager Philip Blount said guests come from all over the world including the Middle East, Europe Australia, South Africa, US and Chile, as well as the UK.

Once the estate is fully established, there will be accommodation for 116 guests.

Philip is expecting to have a busy summer season in 2024, with guests enjoying the estate and its hospitality.

He added: “We will make the most of local events such as the Scottish Game Fair and the Rewind Festival at Scone Palace to encourage guests to stay at the estate. Later in the year, we have a busy calendar of shooting and hospitality with only a few days remaining available.”

The business is currently working hard to promote the properties and enhance the offer for guests by developing new leisure opportunities and partnerships with activity providers such as Lomond Golf Tours, Nomad Mountaineering, Splash Rafting and Fishponds.

The estate has been recognised in a number of awards. These include last year winning the Best Sporting Estate at the inaugural Scottish Country Sports Tourism Awards, and Excellence in Tourism and Leisure at the Perthshire Chamber of Commerce Star awards.

What makes Logiealmond stand out from its competitors?

The estate manager said: “Through investments in enhancing the estate, including improvements in farming, forestry and buildings, and in a continuing commitment to becoming a net carbon and off-the-grid environment, Logiealmond has become a one-of-a-kind setting which can be enjoyed by visitors all year round.

“Logiealmond Estate has a focus on protecting and enhancing its rich biodiversity and landscape.

“There is ongoing large-scale replanting of over 300,000 mixed native Scottish broadleaf trees.

“The estate is home to a vast number of red-listed birds and a large number of registered birds in Scotland including a golden eagle, ospreys, red kites, buzzards and has 54 breeding pairs of curlews.

“All properties have been renovated in ways sympathetic to the original estate buildings. Slate from the spoil of Craiglea Quarry has been used extensively in projects minimising carbon emissions related to transporting materials.

“Additionally, all properties utilise the latest renewable-energy technologies like ground source heat pumps, biomass generators and photovoltaics, and have thermally efficient insulation.

“By providing an abundance of natural, economic and social opportunities, Logiealmond Estate is committed to creating a sustainable environment and to eventually becoming carbon neutral.”

Philip said that the estate strives to provide every visitor with a high-class, personal service tailored to their individual needs and expectations.

“Our mission is to make the guest experience as enjoyable as possible and to provide a truly memorable stay in their luxury accommodation.”

Continue to build

The estate manager said aspirations for the future are to continue to build upon world-class shoot days, outstanding accommodation provision and exclusive visitor experience at the unique destination, encouraging new bookings and repeat bookings.

He added that work is now underway to demolish the old shooting lodge to make way for the new castle wedding venue.

“Once the castle venue is complete, couples will be able to rent the whole estate for their wedding and guests.

“We have also recently been awarded planning permission for our spa, microbrewery with tasting rooms and farm shop, which when complete will bring further benefits to our visitors. ”

So where does Philip see the venture five years from now?

He replied: “Logiealmond Estate will be known as the go-to, year-round, luxury holiday destination for those wanting to enjoy a break in the Scottish countryside.

“Guests will be able to enjoy a wide range of experiences and activities alongside our warm, welcoming Highland hospitality.

“The estate will be popular for weddings and events and will have a busy shooting season between September and January.”