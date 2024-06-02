Perthshire estate Logiealmond on plans to become go-to countryside destination

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Perthshire estate Logiealmond on plans to become go-to countryside destination

Logiealmond Estate has a long history, and is currently seeing major investment under its latest owners.

Estate Manager Philip Blount with Kipney Farmhouse behind. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Estate Manager Philip Blount with Kipney Farmhouse behind. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Paul Malik By Ian Forsyth

Award-winning Perthshire estate Logiealmond has its sights set on being known as the go-to, year-round, luxury holiday destination for those wanting to enjoy a break in the Scottish countryside.

In the late 1840s, the property was sold to the Earl of Mansfield and became a winter retreat used for shooting and stalking.

Many of the buildings date from the fourth Earl’s time, including the stables and coach house, cottages for staff, guest accommodation and a large shooting lodge.

Current owners Sheila and Rod Flavell purchased the 5,500-acre estate from the Mansfield family in 2019.

With a significant investment of more than £21million, they had a vision to restore the existing land and derelict buildings to create a year-round tourism destination including luxury holiday accommodation, spa, castle wedding venue, butchery, farm shop and brewery, along with the opportunity to take part in country pursuits.

Groundsman Michael Davidson with pampered pooch Daisy. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Five properties were available for self-catering or fully catered holidays from March 2021, with a further six being completed in September 2022. Seven further renovated properties will be available from this summer.

World renowned

Estate manager Philip Blount said guests come from all over the world including the Middle East, Europe Australia, South Africa, US and Chile, as well as the UK.

Once the estate is fully established, there will be accommodation for 116 guests.

Philip is expecting to have a busy summer season in 2024, with guests enjoying the estate and its hospitality.

He added: “We will make the most of local events such as the Scottish Game Fair and the Rewind Festival at Scone Palace to encourage guests to stay at the estate. Later in the year, we have a busy calendar of shooting and hospitality with only a few days remaining available.”

Logiealmond Estate manager Philip Blount. Image: Logiealmond Estate.

The business is currently working hard to promote the properties and enhance the offer for guests by developing new leisure opportunities and partnerships with activity providers such as Lomond Golf Tours, Nomad Mountaineering, Splash Rafting and Fishponds.

The estate has been recognised in a number of awards. These include last year winning the Best Sporting Estate at the inaugural Scottish Country Sports Tourism Awards, and Excellence in Tourism and Leisure at the Perthshire Chamber of Commerce Star awards.

What makes Logiealmond stand out from its competitors?

The estate manager said: “Through investments in enhancing the estate, including improvements in farming, forestry and buildings, and in a continuing commitment to becoming a net carbon and off-the-grid environment, Logiealmond has become a one-of-a-kind setting which can be enjoyed by visitors all year round.

“Logiealmond Estate has a focus on protecting and enhancing its rich biodiversity and landscape.

“There is ongoing large-scale replanting of over 300,000 mixed native Scottish broadleaf trees.

“The estate is home to a vast number of red-listed birds and a large number of registered birds in Scotland including a golden eagle, ospreys, red kites, buzzards and has 54 breeding pairs of curlews.

Hospitality Manager Vikki Banks in Kipney Farmhouse. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“All properties have been renovated in ways sympathetic to the original estate buildings. Slate from the spoil of Craiglea Quarry has been used extensively in projects minimising carbon emissions related to transporting materials.

“Additionally, all properties utilise the latest renewable-energy technologies like ground source heat pumps, biomass generators and photovoltaics, and have thermally efficient insulation.

“By providing an abundance of natural, economic and social opportunities, Logiealmond Estate is committed to creating a sustainable environment and to eventually becoming carbon neutral.”

Philip said that the estate strives to provide every visitor with a high-class, personal service tailored to their individual needs and expectations.

“Our mission is to make the guest experience as enjoyable as possible and to provide a truly memorable stay in their luxury accommodation.”

Continue to build

The estate manager said aspirations for the future are to continue to build upon world-class shoot days, outstanding accommodation provision and exclusive visitor experience at the unique destination, encouraging new bookings and repeat bookings.

He added that work is now underway to demolish the old shooting lodge to make way for the new castle wedding venue.

“Once the castle venue is complete, couples will be able to rent the whole estate for their wedding and guests.

“We have also recently been awarded planning permission for our spa, microbrewery with tasting rooms and farm shop, which when complete will bring further benefits to our visitors. ”

So where does Philip see the venture five years from now?

He replied: “Logiealmond Estate will be known as the go-to, year-round, luxury holiday destination for those wanting to enjoy a break in the Scottish countryside.

“Guests will be able to enjoy a wide range of experiences and activities alongside our warm, welcoming Highland hospitality.

“The estate will be popular for weddings and events and will have a busy shooting season between September and January.”

 

More from Business

BAT will give shareholders an update on its trading performance on Tuesday (Alamy/PA)
British American Tobacco sales in focus amid UK and US smoking ban uncertainty
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer during a visit to meet apprentices and technicians earlier this year (PA)
Businesses ‘crying out for help to tackle skills shortage’, says Labour
Ticketmaster has been the subject of a cyber attack (Tim Goode/PA)
Ticketmaster cyber attack confirmed by parent company
Tracey Beaton sits on her mosaic tile floor of the Culdees Castle chapel, which she got married in.
Escape to the Castle: Perthshire castle's newest owners planning a busy 2025, 2026, 2027…
Santander is the latest victim of a cyber attack (John Stillwell/PA)
Santander staff and customer data stolen in major cyber attack
UK stock markets outperformed European peers on Friday (John Stillwell/PA)
UK stocks rise amid fresh global inflation data
Murdoch Allan owners Paul and Katrina Allan with the new Dundee Roll. Image: Murdoch Allan
Bakery producing ‘Dundee roll’ wins tasty supermarket deal
Ryan McKay and Emma Gray, joint managing partners of Blackadders. Image: Blackadders
Dundee legal firm Blackadders to move into new offices
Royal Fleet Auxiliary officers have voted in favour of industrial action (Jane Barlow/PA)
Royal Fleet Auxiliary officers to launch industrial action in row over pay
Swiss banking giant UBS has completed its takeover of Credit Suisse (Alamy/PA)
End of the road for Credit Suisse as UBS completes historic merger