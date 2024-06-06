Fresh Inc Medispa: Invergowrie clinic doubles in size with £300k extension

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fresh Inc Medispa: Invergowrie clinic doubles in size with £300k extension

Owner Elaine Kenneth said the new Skin Spa is blend of wellness, lifestyle and aesthetic medicine.

Fresh inc Medispa owner Elaine Kenneth. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Fresh inc Medispa owner Elaine Kenneth. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
By Rob McLaren

Invergowrie skincare and aesthetics clinic Fresh Inc Medispa has doubled its number of treatment rooms after a £300,000 investment.

Elaine Kenneth set up the business with three staff more than a decade ago.

It now has 29 staff providing treatments as well as its own range of skincare products.

The clinic carries out treatments like botox, fillers and facials.

The business is now preparing for its next phase of growth after opening a new building in the grounds of its existing premises in Errol Road.

Fresh Inc Medispa growth in Invergowrie

Elaine said there has been consistent growth ever since she opened.

She said: “The business started in December 2012 in what is now the Post House coffee shop in Main Street.

“We moved into The Old School House in 2016 – which was my family home. So my family moved out and my Fresh Inc family moved in!

Owner Elaine Kenneth at the new Skin Spa in Invergowrie. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“We have four clinical treatment rooms and we work six days a week. But we’ve outgrown that space.

“With the type of treatments we do, I wanted a separate area which was warm and inviting and has more serenity.

“The new space – which we’re calling the skin spa – is blend of wellness, lifestyle and aesthetic medicine.”

Skin care treatments

The building, which has been two years in development, was completed two weeks ago.

It has a separate entrance and will carry out treatments such as medical grade facials, skin peels and laser treatments to improve skin health.

There is also a minor surgery room which offers regenerative medicine.

Elaine said: “I want to offer a holistic blend of wellness, lifestyle and aesthetic medicine to enhance one’s natural beauty. We want to boost people’s self-esteem.

The entrance to the new Fresh Inc Medispa building in Invergowrie. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
The new breathing room for customers to relax. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“The new building also has a space called a breathing room. At the end of treatments, we’re inviting people to go into this area which has loungers and headphones with meditations.

“It’s had an amazing response from our customers. Some have said ‘I can’t believe I’m in Invergowrie’.”

Elaine said she is also in the process of trying to recruit additional staff.

Meanwhile, a skincare range called Skin by Fresh Inc – has also been a hit with customers.

“I wanted to create skin health products that work at that cellular level, but without the high price tag,” she said.

