Fresh Inc Medispa: Invergowrie clinic doubles in size with £300k extension

Invergowrie skincare and aesthetics clinic Fresh Inc Medispa has doubled its number of treatment rooms after a £300,000 investment.

Elaine Kenneth set up the business with three staff more than a decade ago.

It now has 29 staff providing treatments as well as its own range of skincare products.

The clinic carries out treatments like botox, fillers and facials.

The business is now preparing for its next phase of growth after opening a new building in the grounds of its existing premises in Errol Road.

Fresh Inc Medispa growth in Invergowrie

Elaine said there has been consistent growth ever since she opened.

She said: “The business started in December 2012 in what is now the Post House coffee shop in Main Street.

“We moved into The Old School House in 2016 – which was my family home. So my family moved out and my Fresh Inc family moved in!

“We have four clinical treatment rooms and we work six days a week. But we’ve outgrown that space.

“With the type of treatments we do, I wanted a separate area which was warm and inviting and has more serenity.

“The new space – which we’re calling the skin spa – is blend of wellness, lifestyle and aesthetic medicine.”

Skin care treatments

The building, which has been two years in development, was completed two weeks ago.

It has a separate entrance and will carry out treatments such as medical grade facials, skin peels and laser treatments to improve skin health.

There is also a minor surgery room which offers regenerative medicine.

Elaine said: “I want to offer a holistic blend of wellness, lifestyle and aesthetic medicine to enhance one’s natural beauty. We want to boost people’s self-esteem.

“The new building also has a space called a breathing room. At the end of treatments, we’re inviting people to go into this area which has loungers and headphones with meditations.

“It’s had an amazing response from our customers. Some have said ‘I can’t believe I’m in Invergowrie’.”

Elaine said she is also in the process of trying to recruit additional staff.

Meanwhile, a skincare range called Skin by Fresh Inc – has also been a hit with customers.

“I wanted to create skin health products that work at that cellular level, but without the high price tag,” she said.