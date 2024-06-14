Record year for Fife furniture firm as sales top £22 million

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Record year for Fife furniture firm as sales top £22 million

The business has an order book worth £30m.

By Rob McLaren
Inside the Deanestor factory.
Inside the Deanestor factory.

A Fife fit-out company has announced record turnover, with a £3 million increase in sales last year.

Dunfermline-based Deanestor saw its sales rise to £22.4m for the year ending December 2023, an increase of 17%.

The firm recorded pre-tax profits of £290,000, a fall from £560,000 in 2022.

But the company, which has worked on several major school projects, said it had a bright outlook. Last year it took in future orders worth £30m.

Ramsay McDonald, managing director of Deanestor in Scotland, said the figures show “strong and sustainable growth”.

He said: “We have an exceptionally healthy project pipeline and are anticipating an increase in turnover to £24m in 2024.

Deanestor managing director for Scotland, Ramsay McDonald.
Deanestor managing director for Scotland, Ramsay McDonald, has hailed the Fife firm's rise in sales.

“Our financial performance is testament to the hard work of our teams in Scotland and across the UK – from design and estimating to manufacturing and work on site.

“They help our clients achieve finishes of the highest quality and project delivery to the required budget and programme.

“Quality and longevity are vitally important for fitting out retained assets – from demanding secondary school environments to co-living apartments that require strong tenant appeal, long-term.”

Tayside and Fife projects add to Deanestor sales

Deanestor, which has its Fife base at Dunfermline’s Carnegie Campus, said it continues to perform well in the education sector.

Current projects include its 13th furniture and fitout contract for Robertson Construction – a £3.8m contract for the new East End Community Campus in Dundee.

It also has a £3m contract for the new Perth High School.

Nearing completion is a £5m project to fit out the two new high schools on the Dunfermline Learning Campus.

Proposed images of the new St Columba’s RC and Woodmill High Schools at the Dunfermline Learning Campus. Credit: Fife Council.

In the build-to-rent sector, Deanestor has recently handed over a contract worth around £3m for Robertson Construction to manufacture and install 433 contemporary, bespoke kitchens and 599 wardrobe sets for a new £80m neighbourhood at Holland Park in Glasgow developed by Moda.

Established in 1948, Deanestor has manufacturing and distribution facilities which span 250,000 sq ft across six sites. The company has a workforce of 150 staff.

Deanestor brought brands belonging to Kirkcaldy firm Havelock, including ESA McIntosh, after it went into administration in 2019.

Conversation