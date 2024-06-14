Record year for Fife furniture firm as sales top £22 million

A Fife fit-out company has announced record turnover, with a £3 million increase in sales last year.

Dunfermline-based Deanestor saw its sales rise to £22.4m for the year ending December 2023, an increase of 17%.

The firm recorded pre-tax profits of £290,000, a fall from £560,000 in 2022.

But the company, which has worked on several major school projects, said it had a bright outlook. Last year it took in future orders worth £30m.

Ramsay McDonald, managing director of Deanestor in Scotland, said the figures show “strong and sustainable growth”.

He said: “We have an exceptionally healthy project pipeline and are anticipating an increase in turnover to £24m in 2024.

“Our financial performance is testament to the hard work of our teams in Scotland and across the UK – from design and estimating to manufacturing and work on site.

“They help our clients achieve finishes of the highest quality and project delivery to the required budget and programme.

“Quality and longevity are vitally important for fitting out retained assets – from demanding secondary school environments to co-living apartments that require strong tenant appeal, long-term.”

Tayside and Fife projects add to Deanestor sales

Deanestor, which has its Fife base at Dunfermline’s Carnegie Campus, said it continues to perform well in the education sector.

Current projects include its 13th furniture and fitout contract for Robertson Construction – a £3.8m contract for the new East End Community Campus in Dundee.

It also has a £3m contract for the new Perth High School.

Nearing completion is a £5m project to fit out the two new high schools on the Dunfermline Learning Campus.

In the build-to-rent sector, Deanestor has recently handed over a contract worth around £3m for Robertson Construction to manufacture and install 433 contemporary, bespoke kitchens and 599 wardrobe sets for a new £80m neighbourhood at Holland Park in Glasgow developed by Moda.

Established in 1948, Deanestor has manufacturing and distribution facilities which span 250,000 sq ft across six sites. The company has a workforce of 150 staff.

Deanestor brought brands belonging to Kirkcaldy firm Havelock, including ESA McIntosh, after it went into administration in 2019.