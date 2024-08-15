Owner of Dundee’s Visual Sound and Light to retire after career ‘getting it right’

After almost 20 years providing sound, light and visual services at events big and small across Tayside and Scotland, Gary Langlands is hanging up his cables one last time.

The owner of VSL (Vision Sound and Light) is retiring from the business he has built from the ground up.

Gary has led a varied career, providing AV to schools and councils, as well as huge events like the summer concerts at Slessor Gardens and the G8 summit at Gleneagles.

At its peak, the company employed 18 technicians and had a turnover of £4 million.

And Gary said at its heart, VSL’s most important job was making sure every event was “done right, first time”.

VSL Dundee to close as owner retires

Gary said he had seen many changes in the AV industry during his near-two decades running VSL.

“We started off supplying AV equipment to Dundee schools and local authority events. We provided things like projector screens and the like,” he said.

“Then the way procurement changed and we were squeezed out of that market, so we branched out to external events and shows.

“At the end of the 2000s, VSL employed around 18 people and worked at jobs across Scotland, providing audio and visual tech.

“The company had a turnover of around £4 million.

“VSL would provide light, sound, video and projection at hundreds of events every year.”

G8, Craig David and ‘getting it right’

Asked what events he would remember as he approached retirement, Gary said: “Stand out events for us include the G8 summit at Gleneagles in 2005.

“Tayside Police asked us to oversee the AV at that event.

“More recently we have provided services at Slessor Gardens concerts, including Craig David and Steps.

“One of the biggest ones for me, was in 2016 when the Queen came to the Michelin.

“That was nerve-wracking, you only get one shot to get it right in this industry and we had to get it right.

“I’m in the planning stages for my retirement. There’s lots I want to do, and I am involved in a lot of committees which will keep me busy I’m sure.

“I’ll still be around in the AV industry, keeping my hand in helping other businesses.

“And I can only pay tribute to all the wonderful customers we have had over the years. We tried our best to do right for them, and they repaid that by continually booking us.

“It is all about people at the end of the day, and making sure we got it right first time.

“We tried to deliver memorable events which would make people happy.”