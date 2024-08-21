Dundee hotel boss claims ‘tax dodge’ caused by waterlogged computer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee hotel boss claims ‘tax dodge’ caused by waterlogged computer

The owner of the Tayview Hotel was fined £28,000 after defaulting on more than £35,000 to HMRC

By Paul Malik
Owner of the Tayview Hotel, Santanu Roy Chowdhury. Image: Mhairi Edwards/ DC Thomson
Owner of the Tayview Hotel, Santanu Roy Chowdhury. Image: Mhairi Edwards/ DC Thomson

A Dundee hotel boss fined more than £28,000 by HMRC claims he was unable to file an accurate tax return after his computer was damaged by floods.

Santanu Roy Chowdhury owns the Tayview Hotel and Restaurant on Broughty Ferry Road.

The UK Government this month published its list of “tax defaulters”, who have been fined for avoiding payment of tax owed to the Treasury.

They calculated Chowdhury and his company Five Fingers Hospitality Ltd defaulted on taxes worth £35,868.

As such, they fined him £28,694, which he has to pay on top of the money owed to the public purse.

They also listed his company on a publicly available list of companies fined by the government for not paying sums due.

Water damage lead to hotel tax default

HMRC alleged the deliberate tax default incurred by Mr Chowdhury took place between April 6 2020 to April 5 2021 — the height of the coronavirus pandemic.

Mr Chowdhury told The Courier he had difficulties providing his return during that period because of a flood which destroyed his computer.

He added the money had been paid.

The Tayview Hotel,Dundee. Image: Gareth Jennings/ DC Thomson.

“HMRC gave me two options. One, they put a lock on my business and shut us down.

“I have staff who are all local, my family, my business is my bread and butter. So I took some time, spoke to them and said I needed time.

“So I got the loan, and paid it off and gave the money to them.

“I could have run away and closed the business, but I am not that type of person. I have staff. I have a business. I have a reputation to maintain. So I paid it to them.

“We had a flood, it damaged both of our computer. This computer is what I stored my details and sales receipts on.”

HMRC ‘committed to making sure people pay tax’

HMRC would not comment on individual cases, they said.

An HMRC spokesperson added: “We are committed to making sure people pay the tax they owe.

“For the minority who refuse to pay, we have a range of tools available, and we are able to publish the names of those penalised under civil procedures for deliberately defaulting on certain tax obligations.

“This is about influencing behaviour by encouraging defaulters to engage with us.”

More than 500 businesses are listed on the gov.uk website as deliberate tax defaulters, owing more than £25,000 to HMRC.

