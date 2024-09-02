Dundee metals company who launched recycling brass for Timex details plans for future

Dundee’s Rautomead started life recycling brass for watches made at the Timex.

Now, the company turns over more than £10 million a year, constructing materials for use in everything from high-speed trains to Olympic medals.

And Rautomead has announced Stephen Hall as its new managing director, taking over from Brian Frame who led the firm for 15 years.

Founded in 1978, Rautomead is one of the world’s oldest supplier of continuous casting technology for non-ferrous alloys.

They manufacture and assemble equipment which processes non-ferrous metals and alloys for the global market.

Products made from these materials range from brass fittings and welding tips to high quality wire and jewellery.

Machines built in Dundee are then transported across the world, producing materials in China, Japan, Spain, Germany, Thailand, USA and Australia.

New MD for Dundee’s Rautomead

Stephen joins the firm after nearly two-decades in the manufacturing industry.

He said his goals were to continue the company’s growth and forge its commitment to net-zero.

This would be helped, he said, through Rautomead’s involvement in the development of copper cables used in electric vehicle use.

“From our Dundee operation, we enable world-class technology, designing and creating machinery that’s in high demand across the globe,” he said.

“With our technology already supporting the fastest high-speed trains across China, our future lies at the high end of the electrification of the world.

“For example, as the demand for electric vehicles grows, so will the need for copper conductor alloys, widely used in EVs due to their excellent electrical conductivity and resistance to corrosion.

“Having built a reputation for producing the best copper alloys in the world, I’m committed to taking the company to the next level.

“I’ll be driving the business to innovate, identify and explore new niche export markets where, collectively, we can make an even greater impact while contributing to the UK’s strategy towards net-zero.”

Rautomead’s Dundee Uni connection

Rautomead also has a close partnership with Dundee University, currently employing six engineering graduates and apprentices recruited from the local area.

And last year, the firm was chosen for a scheme to work with the university to create “centre of excellence”.

Stephen added: “With a proven track record for excellence, innovation and strong people values, all of which drew me to this position, we are committed to attracting and retaining talent in the city.

“As well as apprentices, we currently employ several Dundee University graduates and regularly welcome students to complete bespoke design projects that go towards their degree.

“It’s encouraging to see that new talent coming through, and something we’d like to cultivate further.

“We are also committed to the ongoing development of existing staff, some of whom have worked here for over 40 years, whether supporting staff through PhDs or offering the latest training to progress their skills further.

“Only by investing in innovation and our people can we succeed in a globally competitive sector like ours.”