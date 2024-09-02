Dundee metals company who launched recycling brass for Timex details plans for future

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee metals company who launched recycling brass for Timex details plans for future

Rautomead has announced a new managing director as it looks to continue growth

By Paul Malik
Carys Anderson and Colin McLeish at the Rautomead factory, Dundee. Image: Dylan Drummond/ Son of the Sea Photography
Carys Anderson and Colin McLeish at the Rautomead factory, Dundee. Image: Dylan Drummond/ Son of the Sea Photography

Dundee’s Rautomead started life recycling brass for watches made at the Timex.

Now, the company turns over more than £10 million a year, constructing materials for use in everything from high-speed trains to Olympic medals.

And Rautomead has announced Stephen Hall as its new managing director, taking over from Brian Frame who led the firm for 15 years.

Founded in 1978, Rautomead is one of the world’s oldest supplier of continuous casting technology for non-ferrous alloys.

They manufacture and assemble equipment which processes non-ferrous metals and alloys for the global market.

Products made from these materials range from brass fittings and welding tips to high quality wire and jewellery.

Machines built in Dundee are then transported across the world, producing materials in China, Japan, Spain, Germany, Thailand, USA and Australia.

New MD for Dundee’s Rautomead

Stephen joins the firm after nearly two-decades in the manufacturing industry.

He said his goals were to continue the company’s growth and forge its commitment to net-zero.

This would be helped, he said, through Rautomead’s involvement in the development of copper cables used in electric vehicle use.

“From our Dundee operation, we enable world-class technology, designing and creating machinery that’s in high demand across the globe,” he said.

“With our technology already supporting the fastest high-speed trains across China, our future lies at the high end of the electrification of the world.

Stephen Hall of Dundee’ Rautomead Image: Dylan Drummond/ Son of the Sea

“For example, as the demand for electric vehicles grows, so will the need for copper conductor alloys, widely used in EVs due to their excellent electrical conductivity and resistance to corrosion.

“Having built a reputation for producing the best copper alloys in the world, I’m committed to taking the company to the next level.

“I’ll be driving the business to innovate, identify and explore new niche export markets where, collectively, we can make an even greater impact while contributing to the UK’s strategy towards net-zero.”

Rautomead’s Dundee Uni connection

Rautomead also has a close partnership with Dundee University, currently employing six engineering graduates and apprentices recruited from the local area.

And last year, the firm was chosen for a scheme to work with the university to create “centre of excellence”.

Stephen added: “With a proven track record for excellence, innovation and strong people values, all of which drew me to this position, we are committed to attracting and retaining talent in the city.

“As well as apprentices, we currently employ several Dundee University graduates and regularly welcome students to complete bespoke design projects that go towards their degree.

Stephen Hall. Image: Dylan Drummond/ Son of the Sea

“It’s encouraging to see that new talent coming through, and something we’d like to cultivate further.

“We are also committed to the ongoing development of existing staff, some of whom have worked here for over 40 years, whether supporting staff through PhDs or offering the latest training to progress their skills further.

“Only by investing in innovation and our people can we succeed in a globally competitive sector like ours.”

Conversation