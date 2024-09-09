Rosyth man who ‘took the leap’ to start his own sign business on 15 years of success

A Dunfermline man has told how he has kept his sign making business successful for 15 years.

John Young wanted to “create something different” and decided to start his own business in 2009.

With years of experience in the industry, he has built up his dream, John Young Signs in Rosyth, rather than someone else’s.

He answered our questions on her biggest struggles, achievements and more.

How and why did you start in business?

I started John Young Signs in 2009 after years of experience in the signage industry. I realised I wanted to create something that reflected my own vision and standards, rather than working to build someone else’s dream.

Our company specialises in high-end signage and rebrands, including shop frontage, vehicle livery, and custom-made signage.

With the encouragement of my family, I took the leap and founded the business in Cowdenbeath, and we’ve since moved to Rosyth.

How did you get to where you are today?

Through a combination of hard work, learning from our mistakes, and strong family support.

Our growth has been bolstered by strategic networking.

These networks have provided invaluable connections and opportunities, helping us expand our reach and improve our services.

Who helped you?

Our journey has been a true family effort. My wife, as a director, has been a constant source of motivation, pushing me to aim higher and guiding our business decisions.

My youngest son Matthew’s expertise in design and fitting has been instrumental in maintaining the quality of our products, while my oldest son Cameron’s role in marketing and networking has helped us build strong relationships with clients and business partners.

Beyond our family, we’ve also received tremendous support through fantastic members of staff, networking with the FSB, Fife Chamber, Fore Business, and BNI.

These organisations have connected us with like-minded professionals and provided the resources we needed to thrive.

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever had?

The best piece of advice I’ve received is to never give up.

This simple yet powerful mantra has been a guiding force, especially during challenging times.

We’ve been able to persevere, stay focused on our long-term goals, and keep pushing forward, no matter what obstacles we face.

What is your biggest mistake?

My biggest mistake was initially building our team more on heart than on strategic fit.

This experience taught me the importance of making decisions with both emotion and practicality, ensuring that our team is not only committed but also equipped to drive the business forward.

What is your greatest achievement?

Winning Fife Business of the Year through the Fife Chamber of Commerce stands as our greatest achievement.

This recognition was a proud moment for our family-run business, validating the hard work and dedication we’ve put into growing the business.

It was a testament to our commitment to quality and our impact within the local business community.

How are you managing rapidly rising costs, and how could the government help?

We’ve managed rising costs by carefully adjusting our pricing and improving efficiency without compromising on quality.

The government could assist small businesses like ours by offering tax relief, and incentives for adopting sustainable practices.

These measures would help ease financial pressures and allow us to continue delivering high-quality services.

What do you still hope to achieve?

Our goal at John Young Signs is to become a leading name in the signage and rebranding industry, not just locally but on a broader scale.

I also hope to ensure that our family legacy endures, with the business being passed down through generations, maintaining our commitment to quality and excellence

What do you do to relax?

To relax, I enjoy playing golf and I am a member of Aberdour and Dalmahoy Golf Clubs. Golf provides a great way to unwind, enjoy the outdoors, and clear my mind.

Additionally, I love taking weekend drives, which helps me recharge.

What are you currently reading, listening to, or glued to on TV?

I’m currently drawn to murder mystery series on TV and Top Gear. The suspense and complexity of murder mysteries are intriguing, while Top Gear caters to my love for cars and adventure. These shows offer a perfect mix of relaxation and entertainment.

What do you waste your money on?

I have a bit of a passion for collecting whisky, which can be an expensive hobby, but it’s something I enjoy. I also spend on petrol for my V8 Mustang!

What’s the first thing you do when you get up in the morning?

The first thing I do when I get up in the morning is get ready for work. I start my day early, focusing on what needs to be accomplished. This routine helps me stay on track and ensures I’m prepared to handle whatever comes my way.

What do you drive and dream of driving?

I drive a Jaguar during the week, appreciating its performance and comfort. On weekends, I switch to my V8 Mustang, which is perfect for blowing the cobwebs away.

However, my dream car remains a Ferrari, a symbol of ultimate design and driving experience that I aspire to one day own.