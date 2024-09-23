Perth-born whisky brand The Famous Grouse bought by billionaire Scottish drinks family

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perth-born whisky brand The Famous Grouse bought by billionaire Scottish drinks family

William Grant & Sons has bought The Famous Grouse brand for an undisclosed sum.

By Paul Malik
The Earl and Countess of Strathearn alongside Neil Cameron Production Manager, Glenturret Distillery, when it was known as The Famous Grouse Experience. Image: Steve MacDougall/ DC Thomson.
The Earl and Countess of Strathearn alongside Neil Cameron Production Manager, Glenturret Distillery, when it was known as The Famous Grouse Experience. Image: Steve MacDougall/ DC Thomson.

The Perthshire-founded whisky brand The Famous Grouse has been bought by Scottish drinks giant William Grant & Sons.

The blended whisky is currently owned by the 1887 Company, which is part of Edrington.

William Grant & Sons is a family-owned group based in Lanarkshire which produces whisky including The Balvenie, Glenfiddich and Hendrick’s gin.

The drink-maker will acquire the Famous Grouse and Naked Malt brands from the 1887 company for an undisclosed sum.

The Famous Grouse overtook Jack Daniel’s as the UK’s best-selling whisky in 2020, with value sales topping £71 million.

Last year, the brand signed a deal to become the official whisky partner for Scotland’s men and women’s rugby teams.

Famous Grouse sold by Scottish billionaire

William Grant & Sons is owned by Scottish billionaire Glenn Gordon.

The drinks-magnate was named as one of the country’s richest men in the most recent Sunday Times Rich List, with a combined fortune of £5.619 billion.

A spokesperson for William Grant & Sons said: “Having been around for over 125 years, The Famous Grouse has a rich history and would be a significant addition to our portfolio.

A Royal visit from Earl and Countess of Strathearn at The Famous Grouse Experience. Image: Steve MacDougall/ DC Thomson.

“The brand has potential for innovation and international growth in a number of markets, and we’re excited about what the future holds.”

The acquisition is subject to customary regulatory approvals, including from the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority, William Grant & Sons added.

Perth’s Famous Grouse

In 1897 the company, headquartered in Bordeaux House in Kinnoull Street, Perth, adopted the red game bird as its motif and the whisky became known as Gloag’s Grouse.

Over the years, as its popularity grew, the blend, aimed at Highland shooting parties, was rebranded as The Famous Grouse.

It was for years associated with Scottish Rugby, sponsoring the men’s national team outright for more than two decades.

Former Scotland rugby team captain Andy Nicol (left) and Duncan Hodge in the national team kit, sponsored by The Famous Grouse, in 2000. Image: PA

But its last physical connections to Perthshire were severed in 2018, when Edrington sold the hugely popular Famous Grouse Experience visitor attraction.

This was just two years after Edrington switched its Perth-based management office to a new consolidated headquarters building in Glasgow.

The Glenturret distillery in Crieff was then bought by the French luxury brand the Lalique Group.

