Apex Hotel: Dundee boss on latest upgrade as part of £4.5m investment

Everything from its bedrooms to restaurant and bar has been upgraded at the City Quay hotel.

Apex City Quay Hotel and Spa general manager Paul Mooney. Image: Rob McLaren/DC Thomson
By Rob McLaren

The manager of the Apex Hotel and Spa in Dundee has revealed the latest upgrades to the property which has seen investment of £4.5 million in the last seven years.

The City Quay property has undergone a major refurbishment programme over several stages.

This has included a £1.2m investment on its bar and restaurant, £500,000 on its spa and gym, £300,000 on conference spaces and £2.5m invested on its 151 bedrooms.

Now, attention has turned to the events and meeting rooms area, with an investment of £200,000.

Investment at Apex Hotel in Dundee

General manager Paul Mooney described the work which is now complete on the hotel’s mezzanine level.

He said: “We’ve invested heavily in technology including five rooms with ClickShare technology that’s ideal for conferences and presentations. Alongside that we’ve also upgraded the television screens in these rooms.

“We’ve also redone our public areas in the meeting event space. This is a pivotal area used by people for their lunches and coffee breaks. There is also a bar area that can be used for receptions.

“After this investment, it’s possible this area could be used for other things in the future, such as a resident’s bar or for pop-up events.”

The new upstairs bar area at Apex City Quay Hotel and Spa in Dundee. Image: Rob McLaren/DC Thomson

Mr Mooney said a total of £200,000 will be invested in the Dundee hotel this financial year. This total includes £60,000 spent on a new AV system.

Next year there will be upgrades to the exterior of the Apex building, including refreshing paint work.

A total of £4m will be invested this year across the Apex properties, which includes the Pine Trees Hotel in Pitlochry.

Staffing up for Courier Business Awards

The general manager said it had been a busy summer for the hotel, with an increase in occupancy and room rates.

He said: “We’ve been growing year-on-year. Last year we benefitted from the Big Weekend and the golf Open as well.

“This year we’ve been helped by the Women’s Open at the Old Course and Senior Open at Carnoustie. That’s helped us over the summer.”

There has been investment at the Apex Hotel meeting rooms with new television screens and carpets. Image: Rob McLaren/DC Thomson.

He said the hotel is now preparing for a busy festive period. Next month’s Courier Business Awards is its busiest night of the year.

The hotel will augment its contracted workforce of around 150 staff with 40 additional workers.

“On the night of the Courier Business Awards we have around 80 people working,” Mr Mooney said.

“We have seven Christmas nights booked with up to 300 covers as well so it’s nice and busy.”

Apex is working with the University of Dundee to develop the next generation of hospitality talent.

The hotel has five members of staff completing an honours degree in business management as part of the graduate apprenticeship programme.

Conversation