Krooked Kat: Owner on starting Perth furniture restoration business

Kai Streling runs The Krooked Kat in Perth.

By Alex Banks
Kai Streling in front of the tools of their trade. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Kai Streling in front of the tools of their trade. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Falling out of love with a job led Kai Streling to start a business venture.

Kai runs The Krooked Kat in Perth, a furniture upholstery and restoration business.

Kai answered our questions on the biggest struggles, achievements and more.

How and why did you start in business?

I reached a point in my life where I wasn’t happy with my job, working to meet targets that kept being moved.

My wife encouraged me to go back to college to do something I would enjoy, so after much consideration, I did.

Kai Streling removing staples from a chair in for refurbishment. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

At the end of all this I decided to start my own business as I couldn’t decide what I wanted to focus on most.

I chose my business name, The Krooked Kat, so that it didn’t limit what direction my business could go in.

How did you get to where you are today?

A great deal of stubbornness, an amazingly supportive wife and a passion for making things.

I joined a few groups on Facebook and love seeing what others have done, which in turn inspires me to think outside the box.

I love working with my hands and being creative, and I especially love the designing and making side of what I do.

Who helped you?

Before I started the business, I attended Business Gateway’s free sessions which helped me greatly.

I also received a start-up loan which allowed me to purchase some tools and machines to get me started.

Kai Streling outside The Krooked Kat premises. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

In 2021 I joined the Federation of Small Businesses and have found their services invaluable.

I’ve used their legal advice line, templates and knowledge hub, as well as joining some of the webinars they offer.

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever had?

Measure twice, cut once.

What is your biggest mistake?

When I first started, I went into business with a partner who disappeared one night leaving me to foot the bills for the remaining nine months of a 12-month lease.

It took me a few years to get back on an even keel, but the support of family throughout has helped me to make the best of a bad situation.

What is your greatest achievement?

The piece that I am proudest of is one of the first pieces I made for my aunt and uncle, an art and crafts style coffee table.

My greatest achievement is to be running my own business.

I get to see the joy in people’s faces when they see their piece for the first time after I’ve worked my magic on it.

How are you managing rapidly rising costs, and how could the government help?

I try to absorb what I can of the rising costs, but unfortunately, I have to pass some along to the customer.

More relief for small businesses with water rates and energy costs would be helpful, especially over the colder months.

What do you still hope to achieve?

I hope to redefine the business over the next year as I’m looking to move away from the larger pieces and into more bespoke items.

I love to be creative and want to find a way to incorporate this more and more into my everyday work.

