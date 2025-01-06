Jump in profits for Dundee media group DC Thomson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jump in profits for Dundee media group DC Thomson

The publisher of The Courier said its transformation programme was "on track".

By Rob McLaren
DC Thomson's main offices at Meadowside in Dundee.
New accounts for Dundee-based media group DC Thomson show a jump in profits.

The family firm’s newspapers include The Courier, The Press and Journal and The Sunday Post.

Its magazine portfolio includes The People’s Friend, My Weekly, The Scots Magazine, Puzzler, Stylist, bunkered and Beano comic.

In the financial year ending March 31 2024, total revenues were £153.9 million, down from £161.4m in 2023.

However, pre-tax profits increased to £93.8m, after a recovery in unrealised investment values.

This compares to a £161.5m pre-tax loss in the 2023 financial year when the firm’s investments were down in value.

DC Thomson transformation programme

The firm said its transformation programme “remains on track”. The company is focused on protecting profits and diversifying revenues, supported by substantial financial reserves.

It said the small decline in like-for-like trading revenues shows the resilience of the company’s core operations.

DC Thomson counts The Courier and The Evening Telegraph among its newspapers. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media

The company said highlights were an increase in digital subscriptions across its brands and a strong performance by its B2B ventures.

It employed around 1,300 staff during the financial year.

DC Thomson also operates genealogy website Find My Past, radio station Original 106 and cloud computing business Brightsolid.

‘Resilience and adaptability’

DC Thomson chairman Christopher Thomson said: “Guided by an exceptional leadership team and our community-driven strategy, we are steadfast in our purpose: to champion, entertain and bring together our communities.

“We continue to invest in technology and talent, building brands that thrive in the digital and data-driven age and strengthening direct-to-customer relationships through the expansion of subscription and membership offerings.

DC Thomson chairman Christopher Thomson. Image: DC Thomson

“While challenging conditions persist around economic growth in the UK, these results highlight the resilience and adaptability of our company and colleagues, supported by our strong reserve position.

“This is truly one of the most exciting periods in our history as we continue to navigate our journey to long-term sustainable growth.”

DC Thomson history

DC Thomson has its origins in shipping entrepreneur William Thomson in the early 19th century.

During the mid-19th century, the Thomson family invested in publishing, taking an interest in the Dundee Courier and buying it in 1886.

At that stage there were two major publishing houses in Dundee. The other was run by Sir John Leng.

In 1905, the Thomson and Leng firms merged under the leadership of William Thomson’s son David Couper (DC) Thomson.

Throughout the 20th century, DC Thomson established itself as one of the UK’s leading publishers.

