Owner of Dundee’s Brazilian jiu-jitsu gym on the martial art’s popularity surge

A Dundee Brazilian jiu-jitsu gym has seen a surge in membership as the martial art sees unprecedented popularity.

The fighting discipline, often referred to as BJJ, has grown as a participation practice in the last five years as people look for new ways to get fit.

Gracie Barra Dundee owner Valentine Duke recently became the sole owner of the Tannadice Street business, as well as receiving his elite black belt.

An electrician to trade, Valentine has spent the last 12 years working toward his grade, joining only a few dozen other black belts in Scotland.

The academy, which has run in the city since 2019, offers classes to beginners, children and people of all abilities.

Gracie Barra Dundee

BJJ focuses on ground fighting and submission holds, and as Valentine points out, is useful for self defence in real world situations.

“The rise in BJJ’s popularity recently has been amazing,” he said.

“We have seen membership at Gracie Barra Dundee go up from around 80 to 90 steadily over the last five years to 130 in the past six months.

“When I first started there were only one or two black belts in Scotland. Now there are around 75.

“You cannot be promote someone else to black belt in BJJ unless you yourself have been one for at least nine years. It is considered one of the hardest martial arts to get a black belt in.”

MMA and UFC have surged in popularity over the last decade, practitioners of which often use BJJ and in particular the Gracie Barra style.

Gracie Barra is a Brazilian jiu-jitsu academy and team co-funded in 1986 by Carlos Gracie Jr, a son of Carlos Gracie — one of the founders of BJJ.

Valentine said Gracie Barra Dundee combines sport with “real wold practical skills”.

He adds: “It is a great way to get fit, focuses the mind and helps build self-confidence and have a healthy lifestyle.

“We promote a general wellbeing, where people can feel confident in martial arts and any scenario they walk into.”

Gracie Barra Dundee is offering a 12-week beginner’s course this month.