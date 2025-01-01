Owner of Dundee’s Brazilian jiu-jitsu gym on the martial art’s popularity surge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Owner of Dundee’s Brazilian jiu-jitsu gym on the martial art’s popularity surge

The Gracie Barra owner said the gym has seen a surge in membership as the martial art enjoys unprecedented levels of popularity.

By Paul Malik
Gracie Barra Dundee owner Valentine Duke. Image: Elliott Cansfield/ DC Thomson
Gracie Barra Dundee owner Valentine Duke. Image: Elliott Cansfield/ DC Thomson

A Dundee Brazilian jiu-jitsu gym has seen a surge in membership as the martial art sees unprecedented popularity.

The fighting discipline, often referred to as BJJ, has grown as a participation practice in the last five years as people look for new ways to get fit.

Gracie Barra Dundee owner Valentine Duke recently became the sole owner of the Tannadice Street business, as well as receiving his elite black belt.

An electrician to trade, Valentine has spent the last 12 years working toward his grade, joining only a few dozen other black belts in Scotland.

The academy, which has run in the city since 2019, offers classes to beginners, children and people of all abilities.

Gracie Barra Dundee

BJJ focuses on ground fighting and submission holds, and as Valentine points out, is useful for self defence in real world situations.

“The rise in BJJ’s popularity recently has been amazing,” he said.

“We have seen membership at Gracie Barra Dundee go up from around 80 to 90 steadily over the last five years to 130 in the past six months.

“When I first started there were only one or two black belts in Scotland. Now there are around 75.

“You cannot be promote someone else to black belt in BJJ unless you yourself have been one for at least nine years. It is considered one of the hardest martial arts to get a black belt in.”

Valentine Duke at a recent demonstration with Braulio Estima and Darren Clark at Gracie Barra Dundee. Image:  Elliott Cansfield/DC Thomson.

MMA and UFC have surged in popularity over the last decade, practitioners of which often use BJJ and in particular the Gracie Barra style.

Gracie Barra is a Brazilian jiu-jitsu academy and team co-funded in 1986 by Carlos Gracie Jr, a son of Carlos Gracie — one of the founders of BJJ.

Valentine said Gracie Barra Dundee combines sport with “real wold practical skills”.

He adds: “It is a great way to get fit, focuses the mind and helps build self-confidence and have a healthy lifestyle.

“We promote a general wellbeing, where people can feel confident in martial arts and any scenario they walk into.”

Gracie Barra Dundee is offering a 12-week beginner’s course this month.

