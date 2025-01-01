Full list of former church buildings being sold across Tayside and Fife

Several former church buildings across Tayside and Fife are being sold.

The Church of Scotland has put several buildings across the region on the market as it looks to raise money.

It is part of a five-year plan for the church estate.

Church chiefs estimate the sale of the buildings could raise about £1.6 million to be put into local congregations.

A church spokesperson said: “In 2021, the General Assembly tasked the local church with creating five-year Presbytery Mission Plans to determine how finite resources are best used in the coming decades.

“We have had an excess of church buildings since the 1920s and the church owns thousands of properties, far more than required to achieve our primary mission of sharing the good news of Jesus Christ.

“Our aim is to have the right buildings in the right places to allow us to better serve our members and local communities.

“Across Scotland, we are in the process of implementing our Presbytery Mission Plans so it’s inevitable that there will be quite a few churches up for sale just now.

“The number for sale will decrease when the plans have been completed.

“The proceeds from sales are retained for the benefit of the local congregation and do not go into central funds.”

Full list of churches for sale in Tayside and Fife

Craigie Church and Hall, Perth

The building – which dates from 1985 – is on the market for offers over £245,000.

Planning permission is already in place to turn the space into a public library and nursery, among other uses.

Other potential uses include a cinema or retail space but further consent would be needed for these.

St Michael’s Church, Crieff

B-listed St Michael’s dates back to 1882.

The building is on the market for offers over £170,000.

The building could be suitable for uses including as a creche, day nursery, day centre, educational establishment, museum, art gallery or public library.

It also has potential for a variety of other uses, such as a theatre, cinema or entertainment venue, retail space or community resource.

Conversion to residential accommodation may also be possible.

Balgay Church and Halls, Dundee

The large, traditional church and associated halls are on the corner of Lochee Road and Tullideph Road in Dundee.

As with several of the Church of Scotland’s other buildings, it has many potential uses and could even be turned into housing, subject to the relevant consent.

It is on the market for offers over £310,000.

Trinity Gask Church, Auchterarder

Trinity Gask near Auchterarder is said to be a well-kept church dating back to 1770.

Only the building is on offer – with the graveyard run by the council.

Trinity Gask is on the market for offers over £99,999.

Townhill Church and Hall/Kingseat Church and Hall, Fife

Following a successful union between St Andrew’s Erskine and Townhill and Kingseat churches, both Townhill and Kingseat were put up for sale.

Townhill was being marketed for offers over £148,000 while Kingseat had an asking price of offers over £98,000.

The congregation has now accepted offers for both buildings.

Monikie Church, Angus

Following decisions taken as part of the Presbytery of Dundee’s plan, Monikie Church was put up for sale for offers over £65,000.

The Kirk Session of Monifieth South Angus, which includes Monikie Church, has since accepted an offer for the building.

The Church of Scotland says the proceeds of the sale will go towards the planned redevelopment of the Murroes Church Hall into a multi-purpose, multi-space asset for the community as well as a place to hold weekly services of worship and additional special services when required.

Camperdown Church, Dundee

The church on Brownhill Road in Charleston was put up for sale for offers over £75,000.

The main church building has an adjoining hall.

An offer has been accepted on the site and its sale is in progress.

Cortachy Church, Kirriemuir

Cortachy Church, which is 200 years old, was put up for sale for offers over £48,000.

The building is now on the verge of being sold.

Proceeds from the sale will help fund the refurbishment of Kirriemuir Parish Church.

Site of the former Craigiebank Church and halls, Dundee

The church on Greendykes Road, which dated from the 1930s, was demolished after it was found to be in a dangerous condition.

Members of the congregation held their last service at the church in June 2022.

The land was later put on the market for offers over £150,000 and is now under offer.

Windygates Church and Hall, Fife

The C-listed building has a variety of possible uses including a community centre or accommodation.

The asking price is offers over £110,000 and the building is currently under offer.

Former Dun Church Hall and car park, Angus

Dun Church Hall was demolished a few years ago with the site later put up for sale for offers over £90,000.

The land has now been sold with proceeds going towards future building developments for the newly formed congregation of Montrose Trinity.