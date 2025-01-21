Plumber turned property entrepreneur on creating 100 Dundee offices

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Plumber turned property entrepreneur on creating 100 Dundee offices

Adrian Price has teamed up with Regus to bring hundreds of jobs to the Royal Exchange building.

The Royal Exchange/Regus building in Dundee city centre. Image: Paul Reid
The Royal Exchange/Regus building in Dundee city centre. Image: Paul Reid
By Rob McLaren

Dundee property investor Adrian Price plans to turn a historic city centre building into more than 100 serviced offices marketed by Regus.

Adrian, who has run a plumbing and heating business under his own name for 20 years, picked up the keys to the former Royal Exchange building in Panmure Street last summer.

He has since spent almost £500,000 on upgrades to the listed building, which now has dozens of flexible offices available for rent.

He has a partnership with global office giant Regus, which markets the office space.

This year, he plans to create a new business lounge in the building.

From plumbing to property

As well as running his plumbing firm, Adrian has grown a residential buy-to-let portfolio in Dundee and Arbroath over several years.

He went into commercial property in the summer of 2023, when he took on Spalding House in Broughty Ferry.

He quickly realised he wanted to make more commercial investments.

Owner Adrian Price in the Royal Exchange building in Dundee, which is now Regus offices. Image: Paul Reid

He said: “My wife Vicki works as a neuro-psychotherapeutic counsellor from the building, so that’s how we learned of the opportunity.

“We leased the whole building and upgraded it with a new IT system and with cosmetic upgrades. It has 14 offices and two meeting rooms.

“We got up and running and within a couple of months we were 70% full.”

Royal Exchange investment

Adrian knew he wanted another commercial project. When he turned up to view the Royal Exchange, he thought it was to potentially buy one floor, not the entire building.

He said: “After Spalding House, I knew I wanted to do another commercial project, a bigger one. I just didn’t expect it to be eight times the size.

“When the opportunity came to buy this building, I jumped at the chance. There’s so much potential.

“This building was bought off-market and since getting the keys in July it’s had a rewire, new offices have been created and new kitchens installed.

“Two floors have been completely done, which have 25 offices each.

“The upper two floors are still to be developed. The next step will be creating a business lounge, which will be a huge step up for Dundee.

“In time, this building could have more than 100 offices.”

Regus Dundee partnership

Global office brand Regus is marketing the space for rent. Regus has more than 4,000 global locations and wants to make Royal Exchange its flagship office in Dundee.

Anyone with an office in the Dundee building can gain access to Regus facilities anywhere in the world. The rent for offices in the building starts at £195 per month.

Adrian adds: “Regus works with lots of big businesses and I hope they can help attract companies to Dundee.

Adrian in one of the building’s four meeting rooms. Image: Paul Reid

“There’s been a lot of interest in the offices – there are tours several times a week.

“So far there are around eight tenants and around 25 other discussions at various stages.

“The offices are flexible, with short-term leases and the opportunity to scale up and down in size.

“What is going to make a big difference is the new business lounge, which will be state-of-the-art. It will break the mould for Dundee.”

Originally built in the mid-1950s, the Royal Exchange building has been used by various companies over the years including Miller Hendry, KPMG, Digby Brown and Henderson Loggie, which occupied three floors until 2014.

