Tribute to Scott Fraser: Former Ladybank landscape gardener and motorbike enthusiast dies at 43

In recent years the dad-of-one was employed as a security guard at the Edinburgh Transplant Centre.

By Debbie Clarke

Former Ladybank landscape gardener and motorbike enthusiast Scott Fraser has died at the age of 43.

Scott, who had lung cancer, passed away peacefully at home on December 16.

Born in Irvine on July 28, 1981 to parents Elza and Allan, Scott was the youngest of five siblings – Neil, Elza, David and twin brother Allan.

Scott’s late brother David, who was 40 and also had cancer, passed away three years ago.

Scott was educated at Creich Primary School in Luthrie and then Bell Baxter High School in Cupar.

He left high school at the age of 15 and went to work at Boxright Repairs in Fife – which is an on site repair service for potato boxes, plastic boxes and vegetable crates.

Scott worked there for around 12 months.

Working as a landscape gardener

He then secured a job with Newburgh-based landscape gardening company, Garden Works Scotland.

After three years, Scott left to work for another landscape gardening company in Falkirk.

Outside of work, he enjoyed gardening and his big passion was motorbikes.

He also enjoyed spending time with family and doted on his daughter, Aimee, 18.

His last job, where he worked for five years, was that of a security guard at the Edinburgh Transplant Centre, based at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.

He travelled to work in the city from his home in Ladybank on his motorcycle in all weather conditions.

Scott was employed in the role until he had to give up work due to illness.

Fought a brave battle with cancer

In Christmas 2021 Scott was diagnosed with lung cancer.

He fought a brave battle with the disease, supported by his family.

Mum Elza said: “His Ladybank doctor and his district nurses were amazing.

“They really took good care of him.”

She added that Scott loved the festive season and so the family had an early Christmas dinner in October so he could be part of the festive celebrations with his loved ones.

Scott’s funeral service took place on December 27 with bikers following him on his final journey from Ladybank to Brewsterwells Crematorium in St Andrews.

