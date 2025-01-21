Dundee boss Tony Docherty explains Victor Lopez signing timeline as Imari Samuels impact hailed

Dundee’s cup victory over derby foes Dundee United sees the Dark Blues enjoying their best run of results since August.

And the good news for Dees is their side are getting stronger.

The 1-0 win over the Tangerines saw a debut for latest signing Imari Samuels while the returning Ziyad Larkeche and Dundee’s imminent loan signing Victor Lopez were waiting in the wings.

Samuels came on in the closing stages to add fresh legs to a tiring team as the Dark Blues saw out the victory.

And Docherty was delighted with what he saw from the former Brighton kid after giving the youngster a delayed start at Dens.

“It was really important for him,” the Dark Blues boss said after the derby success.

“The players that come into the team have got to have a look at the team. They’ve got to have a look at the opposition, the league. It’s new to them.

“He’s watched the last couple of games.

“I think when he came in [against United], he was really equipped to help us and allowed the team to see out that clean sheet.

“I think he made one really important tackle at the death down the corner. But that will do him the world of good.

“He’s a really talented boy. He’s somebody that’s always been on my radar.

“And again, Ziyad Larkeche is back in the building tonight as well.”

Victor Lopez

Larkeche has been out of action since November with a hamstring injury following a very impressive start to life at Dens Park.

The Frenchman has been a big miss but returned from parent club QPR at the weekend.

Though he wasn’t yet ready to play a part against United, he’s expected back in the next couple of fixtures.

Next is a trip to Celtic in the Premiership. And Docherty hopes to have Mexican Victor Lopez to call upon as confirmation of his switch from Monterrey nears.

The Rayados youngster’s year-long loan move is expected to be completed on Tuesday, subject to visa approval.

“There’s a lot of red tape to go through but we’re on it,” the Dundee boss explained.

“He’s here and he’ll be at the training ground on Tuesday.

“Hopefully we can progress things in terms of being ready for Saturday.”