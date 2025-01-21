Dundee boss Tony Docherty explains Victor Lopez signing timeline as Imari Samuels impact hailed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee boss Tony Docherty explains Victor Lopez signing timeline as Imari Samuels impact hailed

The Dark Blues also have Ziyad Larkeche back from QPR as the squad gets stronger.

By George Cran
Victor Lopez
Victor Lopez was at Dens Park to see Dundee defeat Dundee United. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

Dundee’s cup victory over derby foes Dundee United sees the Dark Blues enjoying their best run of results since August.

And the good news for Dees is their side are getting stronger.

The 1-0 win over the Tangerines saw a debut for latest signing Imari Samuels while the returning Ziyad Larkeche and Dundee’s imminent loan signing Victor Lopez were waiting in the wings.

Samuels came on in the closing stages to add fresh legs to a tiring team as the Dark Blues saw out the victory.

And Docherty was delighted with what he saw from the former Brighton kid after giving the youngster a delayed start at Dens.

“It was really important for him,” the Dark Blues boss said after the derby success.

Imari Samuels made his debut in the Dundee derby. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
“The players that come into the team have got to have a look at the team. They’ve got to have a look at the opposition, the league. It’s new to them.

“He’s watched the last couple of games.

“I think when he came in [against United], he was really equipped to help us and allowed the team to see out that clean sheet.

“I think he made one really important tackle at the death down the corner. But that will do him the world of good.

“He’s a really talented boy. He’s somebody that’s always been on my radar.

“And again, Ziyad Larkeche is back in the building tonight as well.”

Victor Lopez

Monterrey's Victor Lopez
Monterrey attacker Victor Lopez is close to a move to Dundee. Image: Miguel Sierra/Shutterstock

Larkeche has been out of action since November with a hamstring injury following a very impressive start to life at Dens Park.

The Frenchman has been a big miss but returned from parent club QPR at the weekend.

Though he wasn’t yet ready to play a part against United, he’s expected back in the next couple of fixtures.

Next is a trip to Celtic in the Premiership. And Docherty hopes to have Mexican Victor Lopez to call upon as confirmation of his switch from Monterrey nears.

The Rayados youngster’s year-long loan move is expected to be completed on Tuesday, subject to visa approval.

“There’s a lot of red tape to go through but we’re on it,” the Dundee boss explained.

“He’s here and he’ll be at the training ground on Tuesday.

“Hopefully we can progress things in terms of being ready for Saturday.”

Conversation