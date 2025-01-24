Fife technology firm secures £12m investment to safeguard 74 jobs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife technology firm secures £12m investment to safeguard 74 jobs

The Lochgelly company is using the money to secure the next stage of its technology roadmap.

By Alex Banks
The Fife technology firm is set to spend its investment on capital equipment. Image: Clas-SiC Wafer Hub
The Fife technology firm is set to spend its investment on capital equipment. Image: Clas-SiC Wafer Hub

A Fife technology firm has seen an investment of £12 million which will take its technology to the “next level”.

Clas-SiC Wafer Fab in Lochgelly designs and manufactures silicon carbide (SiC) power devices.

The biggest market for its designs in the green and renewable energy sector, with brands working with Clas-SiC for their electric vehicles.

After opening the world’s first SiC foundry in eight years ago, the firm now has 74 employees.

The new investment from Archean Chemical Industries will be spent on equipment in order to help upskill team members and improve their expertise offerings.

Putting Scotland on the technology map

Chief executive Jen Walls said since establishing, Clas-Sic has been able to return Fife to the map when it comes to technology.

She said: “Carl Johnson chose Lochgelly and Scotland for Clas-SiC because there is a wide expertise located in Fife and the central belt.

“The founding 24 employees built the factory from scratch. In terms of engineering, we probably have the market leading team in the world for expertise.”

Clas-SiC Wafer Hub supports its customers through prototyping accelerated R&D cycle times and sub-contract process services.

Clas-SiC chief executive Jen Walls. Image: Clas-SiC

The firm exports around 96% of what it makes and agrees deals with other brands to mass produce its designs.

Ms Walls added: “We can take a device to the next level, and hopefully it means customers will keep coming back.

“We would never be competitive in mass producing our designs so instead we license our tech to higher volume facilities.

“Here is about upskilling and safeguarding the people and advancing our process in services and devices.

“This is an exciting time for us and will further secure our place on the global compound semiconductor market.”

What will Clas-SiC Wafer Hub investment be used for?

Chief financial officer Scott Forrest said the £12m received will be used to secure the next stage of its technology roadmap.

He said: “Without this we wouldn’t be able to get to the next stage of our plans.

“All of the money will be spent on capital equipment which in turn will help to upskill our staff.

“It also opens the door to future stages of our tech roadmap, which could increase our staff numbers.

“Depending what happens in the renewable and green energy market and predicted growth in the next decade.

Clas-SiC chief financial officer Scott Forrest .Image: Clas-SiC

“Convertors for the wind power grid also need these semiconductors in order to provide more efficient power systems.”

Ms Walls believes the company hasn’t maximised its value yet and it will continue to develop and adapt.

Owner Carl Johnson is also keen to further technology in local schools and has donated between £200,000 and £300,000.

Ms Walls said students are seen as “the employers of the future”.

She added: “As designs get smarter we will need to have the flexibility to meet customer demands.

“It’s a very unique business, we quote brands 12-14 weeks to put the prototype on trial, whereas elsewhere you are looking at 30 weeks.

“The investment is really important for Fife because we’re a main tech employer here and customers visit from all over the world.”

