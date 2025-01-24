Fife technology firm secures £12m investment to safeguard 74 jobs

A Fife technology firm has seen an investment of £12 million which will take its technology to the “next level”.

Clas-SiC Wafer Fab in Lochgelly designs and manufactures silicon carbide (SiC) power devices.

The biggest market for its designs in the green and renewable energy sector, with brands working with Clas-SiC for their electric vehicles.

After opening the world’s first SiC foundry in eight years ago, the firm now has 74 employees.

The new investment from Archean Chemical Industries will be spent on equipment in order to help upskill team members and improve their expertise offerings.

Putting Scotland on the technology map

Chief executive Jen Walls said since establishing, Clas-Sic has been able to return Fife to the map when it comes to technology.

She said: “Carl Johnson chose Lochgelly and Scotland for Clas-SiC because there is a wide expertise located in Fife and the central belt.

“The founding 24 employees built the factory from scratch. In terms of engineering, we probably have the market leading team in the world for expertise.”

Clas-SiC Wafer Hub supports its customers through prototyping accelerated R&D cycle times and sub-contract process services.

The firm exports around 96% of what it makes and agrees deals with other brands to mass produce its designs.

Ms Walls added: “We can take a device to the next level, and hopefully it means customers will keep coming back.

“We would never be competitive in mass producing our designs so instead we license our tech to higher volume facilities.

“Here is about upskilling and safeguarding the people and advancing our process in services and devices.

“This is an exciting time for us and will further secure our place on the global compound semiconductor market.”

What will Clas-SiC Wafer Hub investment be used for?

Chief financial officer Scott Forrest said the £12m received will be used to secure the next stage of its technology roadmap.

He said: “Without this we wouldn’t be able to get to the next stage of our plans.

“All of the money will be spent on capital equipment which in turn will help to upskill our staff.

“It also opens the door to future stages of our tech roadmap, which could increase our staff numbers.

“Depending what happens in the renewable and green energy market and predicted growth in the next decade.

“Convertors for the wind power grid also need these semiconductors in order to provide more efficient power systems.”

Ms Walls believes the company hasn’t maximised its value yet and it will continue to develop and adapt.

Owner Carl Johnson is also keen to further technology in local schools and has donated between £200,000 and £300,000.

Ms Walls said students are seen as “the employers of the future”.

She added: “As designs get smarter we will need to have the flexibility to meet customer demands.

“It’s a very unique business, we quote brands 12-14 weeks to put the prototype on trial, whereas elsewhere you are looking at 30 weeks.

“The investment is really important for Fife because we’re a main tech employer here and customers visit from all over the world.”