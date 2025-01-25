Fifer Kenzie on running his own car valet business aged 18

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business & Environment Business

Fifer Kenzie on running his own car valet business aged 18

The Burntisland teenager says it's the “perfect time to take a risk”.

By Rob McLaren
Kenzie Mcleod, 18, runs Elite Valet in Burntisland. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Kenzie Mcleod, 18, runs Elite Valet in Burntisland. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

A Fife teenager who runs a successful car valet operation says other young people shouldn’t be afraid to take a risk and start a business.

Kenzie Mcleod left Balwearie High School in fifth year to start a mechanical engineering course at Fife College last year.

He quickly realised the course wasn’t for him. But instead of switching courses, finding a job or starting an apprenticeship, he became a self-employed business owner at the age of 17.

His Burntisland company, Elite Valet, was inspired by a video on social media platform TikTok.

Kenzie now has a permanent location for his Fife car valet business. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Kenzie, now 18, recalls: “I was scrolling and saw a video of a guy with a foam cannon spraying a car. I thought ‘that looks like something I could do’.

“I watched more videos online and thought I’d give it a go.

“So I went to my local Halfords and grabbed a starter kit, got in touch with a couple of my family members, and practised on their cars to start with.

“That was in April last year. It started as a hobby that built into a business and I left my college course in July.”

Growing Fife car valet business

Kenzie said interest grew when he started posting before and after pictures on Facebook. He also built up good relationships with local garages while he continued to teach himself new skills and invest in better equipment.

Towards the end of last year, he took a unit at Meadowfield Industrial Estate.

He now offers inside and outside valets, paint correction and ceramic coating.

“News has spread around Burntisland about what I can do,” he said.

Kenzie working on the wing of a Porsche. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“Social media has helped and I post in local groups, so I’m busy.

“My plan now is to continue to scale the business and hopefully take somebody on who can help me.”

Kenzie says his friends are surprised he’s started in business, but says more young should give it a go.

“You’ve got nothing to lose at this age,” the young entrepreneur said.

“It’s the perfect time to take the risk. When something feels hard and you’re scared to do it, that’s exactly the time to do it.”

More from Business

A sign on the Tesco at Dalgety Bay warning of the closure. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson
Were supermarkets in Tayside, Fife and Stirling open during Storm Eowyn?
The Fife technology firm is set to spend its investment on capital equipment. Image: Clas-SiC Wafer Hub
Fife technology firm secures £12m investment to safeguard 74 jobs
Turbine towers at the Port of Dundee will be transported to the North Sea by the Brave Tern. Image: Rob McLaren/DC Thomson
132-metre vessel at Port of Dundee after wind farm delays
Crail harbour
New Fife property boom sees buyers turn backs on East Neuk
Alan Boyle will lead the new energy division, which has offices in Perth. Image: Story Scotland
Growing civil engineering firm opens new Perth office
PKAVS headquarters The Gateway in North Methven Street, Perth. Image: Google Maps
Cash reserves plummet at Perth charity PKAVS
Dr Aylwin Pillai with Marguerite and Rowan Osborne, Yavi Pillai, Molly McHale, Rowan Osborne (5) and farmer Virginia Osborne Antolovi at Kinclune House. Image: Patrice Little Photography.
New £1.8 million luxury wedding venue being created at Angus estate
Mooboo Bubble Tea has opened at the Overgate.
Frasers starts recruitment drive for its new Dundee store
Lyle in the shop.
Bid to find new operator for 'unique' Perth tobacconist and sweet shop
The Royal Exchange/Regus building in Dundee city centre. Image: Paul Reid
Plumber-turned-property entrepreneur on creating 100 Dundee offices

Conversation